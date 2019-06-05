NORTHFIELD — The golfers were looking into a tricky, swirling wind that cut down the distances at the World Long Drive competition Wednesday at Atlantic City Country Club.
But the enthusiasm was up.
There was cheering by the fans, high fives and fist bumps, music, and even an appearance from some of the Atlantic City Blackjacks, plus Jax, the team mascot. Public address announcer Mark Schuermann kept everything moving quickly for the production, which was taped and aired on the Golf Channel later Wednesday.
Some of the top long-drive golfers in the world competed in a series of eliminations. Each competitor got to hit eight balls within three minutes in each round. They were scored according to their longest drives, but also had to keep the ball from going outside a boundary about 40 yards wide. All the competitors drove from a platform stage about six feet off the ground. The spectators were seated in grandstands behind the golfers and off to their left.
Phillis Meti, of Auckland, New Zealand, won the women's competition with a 239-yard drive in the finals. Tim Burke, of Orlando, Florida, was the men's winner with a distance of 283 yards in the finals.
The event was moved from 6 p.m. to an earlier 2 p.m. start time, due to a forecast of bad weather.
"This is one of the five tour stops," said Matt Farrell, 50, the executive director of World Long Drive Association. "We plan to be here again next year, and hopefully long term. This is an iconic location with a great history and a scenic course.
"Moving an event like this (to four hours earlier) has a lot of moving parts. Moving it, with the expected bad weather, is better for the athletes, the spectators and TV. Anyone who ever came to a golf tournament gets a completely different impression here. There's no such thing as a golf clap. It's more like a rock show."
Meti, a three-time and defending world champion, defeated Cassanda Meyer, of Orlando, in the women's final. The women's competition started with 32 golfers.
Meti set the women's world record with a 413-yard drive in April in World Long Drive's first Tour event of the season in Arizona.
"The last event I was in was windy too, and this time I was better prepared," said Meti, 31. "You definitely try to get on the board (inside the boundary) first, and then you let loose and try to improve your number. I did have a good day and got away with a couple bad shots. We had three rounds today. You have to be switched on from the get go."
Muscular Ryan Steenberg, of Rochester, New York, known as 'the beast from the Northeast,' beat Kyle Berkshire, of Orlando, in the semifinals. Steenburg scored 302 while Berkshire didn't have any drives in side the boundary, called the grid.
Following the semifinal, it was announced that Steenburg had taken over the No. 1 ranking of World Long Drive.
But Steenberg didn't keep any shots inside the grid in the final, and Burke's 283-yarder on his third shot in the final won him the competition. In his semifinal, Burke's 313 on his first shot beat Will Hogue, of Memphis, Tennessee. Hogue's best was a 300.
Burke won the world championship in 2013 and 2015, and Wednesday was his second Tour win of the season.
"I do a lot of visualization and repetition," said Burke, 32. "I've been in these big situations before, and it doesn't really affect me. With the wind I was trying to hit it flat, with not a lot of spin, with not too much height."
Note: During a break in the competition, two of the A.C. Blackjacks — wide receiver/kick returner Kendrick Ings and defensive lineman Tre Harlan — did a friendly push-ups competition on the stage. Schuermann kept everyone informed. Ings did 45 push-ups in 30 seconds and Harlan did 42 in a great display of athleticism, and the crowd cheered.
