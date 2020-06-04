For some local little league coaches, there is finally an answer on when their teams can compete in the sports they love this summer.
But it may not be easy.
Gov. Phil Murphy announced last Friday that noncontact sports — baseball, softball and soccer — can resume June 22 amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Proper health and safeguards must be in place when those sports start up.
Murphy also announced that child care centers can reopen June 15, and youth day camps, but not sleep-away camps, can reopen July 6.
The noncontact sports order limits practices to 25 people.
“Especially for the countless kids who have been looking forward to playing baseball or softball or soccer or any other sports, we are proud to take this step,” Murphy said during a briefing last week.
“We want you to have an active summer with your friends, playing the sport you love, but at the same time while protecting your health. I have every confidence in the ability of our leagues to ensure the health and safety of every athlete.”
The Babe Ruth World Series, Little League World Series and other major youth tournaments have already been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, most local youth leagues and coaches are still hoping to get in a reconfigured or shortened recreational season with their players.
“It’s exciting news,” said Northfield Senior League 16-and-under softball coach Mike Tierney.
Northfield captured the Section 4 title last season and advanced to the state tournament. But it will not get a chance to defend its championship as both boys and girls leagues were canceled this summer, Tierney said.
He’s still happy young athletes can get back to playing their sports.
“Anything that brings the kids back on the competitive field is a great thing not only for the student-athletes, but for the community as well. There’s a lot of pent-up energy. It was great to hear,” he said.
Most of the signups for the Northfield Little League baseball and softball seasons were completed by February, Tierney said, before the decision was made to cancel.
Other local leagues have already canceled the season or stopped collecting funds when the pandemic started, assuming there may be a lost season. That could affect other leagues from having seasons this summer.
Tierney hopes there can be some kind of season for athletes outside of Northfield’s league in the late summer.
“It has been long,” Tierney said. “It’s a great thing that the risks were diminished enough that we can open things up a bit. It’s great news, and I hope we can make it happen for everyone.
“I’ll take anything to make it happen.”
Alex Ramos, who coached the Millville 15-and-under baseball team last season, said his league has to come up with a safe way when the players gather again to protect them and ensure sports wouldn’t be taken away from them ever again.
Ramos guided Millville to its first Babe Ruth Middle Atlantic Region title last season and advanced to the World Series in North Dakota.
If there is a season, Ramos said it will be dedicated to all the frontline workers that have been sacrificing their own lives during this pandemic.
“I’m very excited, and I’m really optimistic about this,” Ramos said. “The kids need to be outside. They need to play. We need baseball. We need soccer. We need all the summer sports.
“Before we get started, we will just make sure all the kids are prepared, and we will follow state guidelines and go from there. Play it by ear.”
Lenny Mazzola, the president of the Millville Babe Ruth organization which features five teams and 70 players, canceled the season when the coronavirus crisis began.
Mazzola wants to do something toward the end of the summer or early fall, even though major Babe Ruth tournaments are canceled.
The fields Millville play on, however, are city-owned, and the league can’t go on the field until the city’s insurance company deems it safe.
But after Murphy’s order Friday, that should happen soon.
“If they let us on the field, I’m sure they’ll be really strict about it,” Mazzola said. “But we are all entitled to play, though, and if we get the greenlight, we are going.
“I just want this stuff to end, man. I want to get back on the ball field.”
