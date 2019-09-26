Corinn Guilford and Issy Gilhooley both scored Wednesday in the Stockton University field hockey team's 2-0 win over Gwynedd Mercy in a nonconference game.
Stockton continues its best start in program history, improving to 8-0 with the win. Guilford (St. Joseph H.S.) had the go-ahead goal in the final minute of the third quarter on an assist from Casey Cordonna.
Cordonna assisted on Gilhooley's (Ocean City) goal in the fourth quarter for insurance. Emily Gilligan made three saves for her second straight shutout.
Abi Kennedy made four saves for Gwynedd Mercy (6-3).
Stockton next plays 1 p.m. Saturday at home against Cabrini.
Women's soccer: Sydney Williams (Millville) scored both goals in the Ospreys' 2-1 nonconference win over John Jay in Brooklyn, New York.
Williams' winning goal came with 45 seconds left in the second half of overtime.
Olivia Harris made six saves on the win. The Ospreys (8-1) have won their last six games.
Alexandra Dadario scored for John Jay (4-4). Brittany Shaneberger had eight saves.
The Ospreys next play 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Rutgers-Newark in a New Jersey Athletic Conference game.
