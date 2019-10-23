Gianna Hafner scored two goals to lead Absegami High School girls soccer in a 3-1 win Wednesday against Oakcrest in a Cape-Atlantic League National division game.
The Braves' other goal came from an Oakcrest own-goal.
Shelby Cressman made four saves.
Izzy Vieyra scored for Oakcrest. Gabbie Gibson had nine saves.
Pleasantville 4,
Buena Reg. 0
Daniel Licona had two goals for Pleasantville (11-2-1).
Elmer Barahona had a goal and an assist. Ricardo Exantus added a goal. Abdiel Gonzalez and Melvin Casco each had an assist.
Buena fell to 6-13. No other information was available.
Brick Twp. 3,
Lacey Twp. 0
Tierney Garkowski led Brick Township (11-5-2) with a goal and an assist.
Reese Beggs and Abby Kennelly scored once each. Alayna Gaydos and Isabella Silva had an assist each. Sonja Andersen made four saves for the shutout.
Nicole Coraggio and Olivia Tarricone had seven and four saves, respectively.
Wildwood Catholic 4,
Salem 0
Marianna Papazaglou led Wildwood Catholic (9-5-3) with two goals.
Gwen Orlowicz and Ivy Bolle scored once each. Bolle, Riley Kane and Jersey Rodgers had an assist each. Leona Macrina made two saves for the shutout.
Salem fell to 5-13.
Seneca 1,
Middle Twp. 0
Hannah Orth scored for Seneca (6-11-3) off an assist from Sophia Cooper.
Mae Nodine and Lexi Dooley had three and six saves, respectively.
Middle Township fell to 6-12. No further information was available.
From Tuesday
Cumberland reg. 4,
Bridgeton 1
Alex Hitchner led Cumberland Regional (4-15) with two goals.
Tori Higbee and Gianna Lorito scored one goal each. Jordan Kelly made two assists. Emily Rothman and Taryn Richie had one each.
Madison Alcom made six saves.
Sarah Bagnati scored for Bridgeton (3-16). Emelin Ortuno had 12 saves.
Barnegat 2,
ACIT 1
Sofia Gialanella and Torre Stanish each scored once for the Bengals (9-9). Ashley Pringle and Jillian Jankowski each had an assist. Cara McCoy made five saves.
Grace Speer scored for the Red Hawks (8-12). Gabriella Cotto made 18 saves.
Our Lady of Mercy 2,
Oakcrest 1
Haliea Anderson and Olivia Fiocchi scored for Our Lady of Mercy Academy (15-3-1).
Ava Casale and Isabella Burhanna had the assists. Isabella Testa had six saves.
Isabel Yieyra scored for Oakcrest (5-10). Gabrielle Gibson made five saves.
Mainland Reg. 2,
Middle Twp. 1
Camryn Dirkes scored both goals for Mainland (12-5).
Lila Schoen and Sage Glover each had an assist, and Katie Bretones made six saves.
The Panthers fell to 6-11. No other information was available.
