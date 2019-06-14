ACBL logo

Hammonton defeated the Margate Green Wave 4-2 in an Atlantic County Baseball League game shortened to six innings due to rain Thursday night.

Pete Berenato pitched 52/3 innings and struck out 12 to get the win. Zach Guerrier, Jon Gonzalez, Giancarlo Palmieri each had two hits. Tyler Tome had an RBI double.

For the Green Wave, Antonio Caraballo had a double and a solo home run.

— Press staff reports

