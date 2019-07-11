The Harvey Cedars Beach Patrol won four of the five races and won the Surf City Beach Patrol Epic Lifeguard Tournament on Monday at 5th Street beach in Surf City on Long Beach Island.
Harvey Cedars scored 36 points to win the team title. Surf City won one race and was second with 28 points. Ship Bottom placed third with 23 points. Scoring was 8-6-4-3-2 for the first five places.
Randy Townsend and Jenna Parker won the Epic run/swim for Harvey Cedars. Surf City finished second and Long Beach Township was third.
Joe Pantaleo, Gabby Sibilia, Emma Dries and Andrew Harvey captured the paddle relay for H.C. in 15 minutes, 59 seconds. Ship Bottom was second and Surf City placed third.
Harvey Cedars's Shane Stauffer, Sibilia, Parker and Russell Hill won the swim relay in 20:06. Ship Bottom was second and Surf City third.
Max Gaudioso and Gaby Hartney were first for Surf City in the mixed doubles row in 4:15, nine seconds ahead of second-place Long Beach Township. Harvey Cedars was third.
Harvey Cedars finished up by winning the medley relay by 12 seconds in 15:34. They were runner Kaue Ritchie, swimmer Sibilia, paddler Parker, and rowers Otto Weiler and Nicole Piskorzewski. Surf City was second and Ship Bottom finished third.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.