Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for Reading.
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Scarlett Louchlin and Madison Sandquist of Diamond Beach places first in Paddle Pick Up event at the Ocean City Beach Patrol Women's Invitational,Thursday July 25, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Samantha Brady, above, and Stephanie Hauck of the Ocean City Beach Patrol win the row-swim event at the Ocean City Beach Patrol Women’s Invitational on Thursday. ‘We were first to the flag, and on the way in I caught a wave that helped me,’ Brady said of the win. Ocean City finished second in the team ascoring with 13 points, one behind team champion Harvey Cedars.
Samantha Brady of Ocean City places first in Row Dash Swim event at the Ocean City Beach Patrol Women's Invitational,Thursday July 25, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Kennedy Campbell of Cape May compete in American Taplin Relay event at the Ocean City Beach Patrol Women’s Invitational,Thursday July 25, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Teams dash into the water for the paddle pickup event at the Ocean City Beach Patrol Women’s Invitational on Thursday. Scarlett Loughlin and Madison Sandquit, of Diamond Beach, won the event.
Edward Lea / staff photographer
Scarlett Louchlin and Madison Sandquist of Diamond Beach places first in Paddle Pick Up event at the Ocean City Beach Patrol Women's Invitational,Thursday July 25, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Samantha Brady, above, and Stephanie Hauck of the Ocean City Beach Patrol win the row-swim event at the Ocean City Beach Patrol Women’s Invitational on Thursday. ‘We were first to the flag, and on the way in I caught a wave that helped me,’ Brady said of the win. Ocean City finished second in the team ascoring with 13 points, one behind team champion Harvey Cedars.
OCEAN CITY — The Harvey Cedars Beach Patrol, the guest team from Long Beach Island, won the team title of the 16th annual Ocean City Beach Patrol Women’s Invitational on Thursday at the 34th Street beach.
Harvey Cedars didn’t win a race but was third in the paddle pickup, second in the American Taplin Relay, a swim-run-paddleboard-row, and third in the surf dash.
That gave Harvey Cedars 14 points, one more than Ocean City’s 13 for second place. Cape May won the Taplin Relay, which scored double points, and finished third with 12 points. Longport was fourth with 10.
Your Morning Kickstart is delivered to your inbox 7 a.m. daily. Make sure you don’t miss out on the latest in news, entertainment, weather, and sports.
SUBSCRIBE HERE
Gabby Sabilia, Ava Crawford, Emma Dries and Quinn Daly got the clinching three points for Harvey Cedars. The patrol’s Taplin Relay team of Maggie Shaw (swim), Crawford (run), Jenna Parker (paddleboard) and the crew of Julia Gilbert and Hanna Kramer scored eight points for third. Sabilia and Dries were in the paddle pickup.
“We have a lot of young talent,” said Parker, 35.
“I’m the grandma. We do our surf dash differently (with a lot of swimming) on Long Beach Island, so it was great to score points in it. The patrols here have outstanding athletes, so competing with them helps to raise our game on the island.”
Ocean City’s Samantha Brady and Stephanie Hauck won the row swim. The two rowed to the flag 100 yards out in the ocean, and Brady swam back and ran to the line for the win.
Following a 10-minute rest, Brady finished second in the paddle pickup with Erin Murphy.
“We were first to the flag, and on the way in I caught a wave that helped me,” said Brady of the row-swim win.
Scarlett Loughlin and Madison Sandquit, of Diamond Beach, the other guest patrol, won the paddle pickup. The Diamond Beach patrol has eight lifeguards, counting men and women. It’s located in the southern part of 5 Mile Island.
Longport’s Julia Goodman, Meg McCully, Kira McCully and Taylor Phy won the surf dash.
Loughlin, 22, of Diamond Beach, is a former swimmer for Pace University in New York. She swam out to the flag in the paddle pickup, and Sandquist paddled out to meet her. The two paddled in for the win, catching a good wave at the end.
“It feels awesome to win,” said Loughlin. “We practiced for this about two weeks. This is the first year Diamond Beach has competed.”
Lifeguards
-- HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES --
Lifeguards
Lifeguards
Lifeguards
Lifeguards
Lifeguards
Lifeguards
Lifeguards
Lifeguards
Lifeguards
Lifeguards
Lifeguards
Lifeguards
Lifeguards
Lifeguards
Lifeguards
Lifeguards
Lifeguards
Lifeguards
Lifeguards
Lifeguards
Lifeguards
Lifeguards
Lifeguards
Lifeguards
Lifeguards
Lifeguards
Lifeguards
Lifeguards
Lifeguards
Lifeguards
Lifeguards
Lifeguards
Lifeguards
Lifeguards
Lifeguards
Lifeguards
Lifeguards
Lifeguards
Lifeguards
Lifeguards
Lifeguards
Lifeguards
Lifeguards
Lifeguards
Lifeguards
Lifeguards
Lifeguards
Lifeguards
Lifeguards
Lifeguards
Lifeguards
Lifeguards
Lifeguards
Lifeguards
Lifeguards
Lifeguards
Lifeguards
Lifeguards
Lifeguards
Lifeguards
Lifeguards
Lifeguards
Lifeguards
Lifeguards
Lifeguards
Lifeguards
Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.