BOWLING

3:30 p.m.

Southern vs. Brick Twp. at Ocean Lanes

BOYS SWIMMING

4 p.m.

Middle Twp. at Wildwood Catholic

BOYS AND GIRLS SWIMMING

4 p.m.

Lower Cape May vs. Holy Spirit at Dr. Marin Luther King Jr. School Complex

Cedar Creek at Mainland

4:30 p.m.

Cape May Tech vs. Buena at Cape May Special Services School

Southern vs. Point Pleasant Borough at St. Francis Aquatic Center

Cumberland vs. Kingsway at GCIT

ICE HOCKEY

6 p.m.

Lacey Twp. vs. Freehold Twp. at Winding River

WRESTLING

4 p.m.

Buena at Delsea

