BOWLING
3:30 p.m.
Southern vs. Brick Twp. at Ocean Lanes
BOYS SWIMMING
4 p.m.
Middle Twp. at Wildwood Catholic
BOYS AND GIRLS SWIMMING
4 p.m.
Lower Cape May vs. Holy Spirit at Dr. Marin Luther King Jr. School Complex
Cedar Creek at Mainland
4:30 p.m.
Cape May Tech vs. Buena at Cape May Special Services School
Southern vs. Point Pleasant Borough at St. Francis Aquatic Center
Cumberland vs. Kingsway at GCIT
ICE HOCKEY
6 p.m.
Lacey Twp. vs. Freehold Twp. at Winding River
WRESTLING
4 p.m.
Buena at Delsea
