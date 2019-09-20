Vineland vs Atlantic City football game

Atlantic City's vs Vineland's during the first half of high school football at Vineland High School Friday Sept 13, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

 Edward Lea

BOYS SOCCER

3:30 p.m.

Central at Lacey Township

3:45 p.m.

Mainland at Millville

Cape May Tech at Pleasantville

Buena at Pennsville

4 p.m.

Lower Cape May at Oakcrest

Middle Township vs. Delsea at Boyd Street

Salem at Cumberland

Wildwood vs. Camden County Tech

CROSS COUNTRY

4:00 p.m.

District Bus Osprey Invitational at Stockton

FIELD HOCKEY

3:30 p.m.

Central at Lacey Township

3:45 p.m.

Holy Spirit at Vineland

Barnegat at Lakewood

Mainland at St. Joseph

4 p.m.

Atlantic City at Lower Cape May

Middle Township at Clearview

Our Lady of Mercy at Highland

Cumberland at Salem

Hammonton at Schalick

FOOTBALL

6 p.m.

Middle Township vs. Buena

Williamstown at Millville

Highland at Oakcrest

Ocean City at Bridgeton

Lenape vs. Vineland at Gittone Stadium

Cherry Hill West at Mainland

Washington Township at Atlantic City

Camden Catholic at Holy Spirit

6:30 p.m.

Southern at Howell

Central at Lacey Township

7 p.m.

Pleasantville at Lower Cape May

Wildwood at Clayton

Shore at Barnegat

Point Pleasant Beach at Pinelands

Hammonton at Shawnee

GIRLS SOCCER

3:45 p.m.

Millville at Mainland

Oakcrest at Vineland

Atlantic City at ACIT

4 p.m.

Lower Cape May at Bridgeton

Middle Township at Delsea

Our Lady of Mercy at Wildwood Catholic

Cumberland at Buena

4:15 p.m.

Ocean City at Clearview

5 p.m.

Central at Lacey

GIRLS TENNIS

12 p.m.

Ocean County Championships at Bey Lea Tennis Courts

3:45 p.m.

Cedar Creek at Oakcrest

Vineland at Egg Harbor Township

Mainland at Millville

Pleasantville at Our Lady of Mercy

4 p.m.

Holy Spirit at Lower Cape May

Bridgeton at Ocean City

Our Lady of Mercy vs. Pleasantville at St. Augustine Prep

Clearview at Cumberland

Wildwood vs. Glassboro at Fox Park

Buena vs. Wildwood Catholic at Vineland

4:15 p.m.

Southern vs. Brick Township

GYMNASTICS

4 p.m.

Central at Southern

VOLLEYBALL

3:30 p.m.

Central at Lacey Township

3:45 p.m.

Absegami at Mainland

Cedar Creek at Egg Harbor Township

Oakcrest at St. Joseph

Lower Cape May at Pleasantville

4 p.m.

Lower Cape May at Pleasantville

ACIT at Middle Township

5:15

Barnegat at Brick Township Memorial

