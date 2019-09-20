BOYS SOCCER
3:30 p.m.
Central at Lacey Township
3:45 p.m.
Mainland at Millville
Cape May Tech at Pleasantville
Buena at Pennsville
4 p.m.
Lower Cape May at Oakcrest
Middle Township vs. Delsea at Boyd Street
Salem at Cumberland
Wildwood vs. Camden County Tech
CROSS COUNTRY
4:00 p.m.
District Bus Osprey Invitational at Stockton
FIELD HOCKEY
3:30 p.m.
Central at Lacey Township
3:45 p.m.
Holy Spirit at Vineland
Barnegat at Lakewood
Mainland at St. Joseph
4 p.m.
Atlantic City at Lower Cape May
Middle Township at Clearview
Our Lady of Mercy at Highland
Cumberland at Salem
Hammonton at Schalick
FOOTBALL
6 p.m.
Middle Township vs. Buena
Williamstown at Millville
Highland at Oakcrest
Ocean City at Bridgeton
Lenape vs. Vineland at Gittone Stadium
Cherry Hill West at Mainland
Washington Township at Atlantic City
Camden Catholic at Holy Spirit
6:30 p.m.
Southern at Howell
Central at Lacey Township
7 p.m.
Pleasantville at Lower Cape May
Wildwood at Clayton
Shore at Barnegat
Point Pleasant Beach at Pinelands
Hammonton at Shawnee
GIRLS SOCCER
3:45 p.m.
Millville at Mainland
Oakcrest at Vineland
Atlantic City at ACIT
4 p.m.
Lower Cape May at Bridgeton
Middle Township at Delsea
Our Lady of Mercy at Wildwood Catholic
Cumberland at Buena
4:15 p.m.
Ocean City at Clearview
5 p.m.
Central at Lacey
GIRLS TENNIS
12 p.m.
Ocean County Championships at Bey Lea Tennis Courts
3:45 p.m.
Cedar Creek at Oakcrest
Vineland at Egg Harbor Township
Mainland at Millville
Pleasantville at Our Lady of Mercy
4 p.m.
Holy Spirit at Lower Cape May
Bridgeton at Ocean City
Our Lady of Mercy vs. Pleasantville at St. Augustine Prep
Clearview at Cumberland
Wildwood vs. Glassboro at Fox Park
Buena vs. Wildwood Catholic at Vineland
4:15 p.m.
Southern vs. Brick Township
GYMNASTICS
4 p.m.
Central at Southern
VOLLEYBALL
3:30 p.m.
Central at Lacey Township
3:45 p.m.
Absegami at Mainland
Cedar Creek at Egg Harbor Township
Oakcrest at St. Joseph
Lower Cape May at Pleasantville
4 p.m.
Lower Cape May at Pleasantville
ACIT at Middle Township
5:15
Barnegat at Brick Township Memorial
