BOWLING
3:30 p.m.
Lacey Twp. vs. Manchester at Ocean Lanes
Pinelands vs. Lakewood at Ocean Lanes
4 p.m.
Egg Harbor Twp. at Oakcrest
Our Lady of Mercy vs. Cherokee at Laurel Lanes
St. Augustine Prep. vs. Cherokee at Laurel Lanes
ACIT vs. West Deptford at Brunzwick Zone
BOYS AND GIRLS SWIMMING
3 p.m.
Absegami vs. Millville at Brigantine Aquatic Center
4:30 p.m.
Cedar Creek vs. Oakcrest at Hess School
6:30 p.m.
Barnegat vs. Jackson Liberty at Steinert
