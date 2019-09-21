BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
10 a.m.
Oakcrest, Absegami at Cedar Creek for Harmon Cup
BOYS SOCCER
10 a.m.
Long Branch at Southern
11 a.m.
Ocean City at Lenape
11:30 a.m.
Absegami at Cedar Creek
12 p.m.
West Orange at Wildwood Catholic
2 p.m.
Mainland at Egg Harbor Township
FIELD HOCKEY
10 a.m.
Absegami at Cedar Creek
Kingsway at Egg Harbor Township
Ocean City at Haddonfield Memorial
Jackson Memorial at Southern
Pinelands at Toms River North
4 p.m.
Triton at Hammonton
FOOTBALL
Noon
St. Augustine Prep at St. Joseph
1 p.m.
Absegami at Cedar Creek
6 p.m.
Kingsway at Egg Harbor Township
Cumberland at Pennsauken
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
9 a.m.
Our Lady of Mercy vs. Rancocas Valley at Eastampton Sports Complex
10 a.m.
Cedar Creek Varsity Harmon Cup
GIRLS SOCCER
9:30 a.m.
Oakcrest, Absegami at Cedar Creek for Harmon Cup
10 a.m.
Southern at Long Branch
Noon
Mainland at Egg Harbor Township
1 p.m.
West Orange at Wildwood Catholic
GIRLS TENNIS
9 a.m.
Cedar Creek at Vineland
Ocean County Tournament at Bey Lea Tennis Courts in Toms River
10 a.m.
South Jersey Coaches Invitational at Vineland
VOLLEYBALL
9 a.m.
Collingswood at Cedar Creek
Pinelands at Morris Knolls
10 a.m.
Mainland at Egg Harbor Township
Southern at Red Bank
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.