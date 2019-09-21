Cedar Creek vs Pinelands Volleyball

Cedar Creek Angelina Cox in action during the match against Pinelands. Sept. 10, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer

 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

10 a.m.

Oakcrest, Absegami at Cedar Creek for Harmon Cup

BOYS SOCCER

10 a.m.

Long Branch at Southern

11 a.m.

Ocean City at Lenape

11:30 a.m.

Absegami at Cedar Creek

12 p.m.

West Orange at Wildwood Catholic

2 p.m.

Mainland at Egg Harbor Township

FIELD HOCKEY

10 a.m.

Absegami at Cedar Creek

Kingsway at Egg Harbor Township

Ocean City at Haddonfield Memorial

Jackson Memorial at Southern

Pinelands at Toms River North

4 p.m.

Triton at Hammonton

FOOTBALL

Noon

St. Augustine Prep at St. Joseph

1 p.m.

Absegami at Cedar Creek

6 p.m.

Kingsway at Egg Harbor Township

Cumberland at Pennsauken

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

9 a.m.

Our Lady of Mercy vs. Rancocas Valley at Eastampton Sports Complex

10 a.m.

Cedar Creek Varsity Harmon Cup

GIRLS SOCCER

9:30 a.m.

Oakcrest, Absegami at Cedar Creek for Harmon Cup

10 a.m.

Southern at Long Branch

Noon

Mainland at Egg Harbor Township

1 p.m.

West Orange at Wildwood Catholic

GIRLS TENNIS

9 a.m.

Cedar Creek at Vineland

Ocean County Tournament at Bey Lea Tennis Courts in Toms River

10 a.m.

South Jersey Coaches Invitational at Vineland

VOLLEYBALL

9 a.m.

Collingswood at Cedar Creek

Pinelands at Morris Knolls

10 a.m.

Mainland at Egg Harbor Township

Southern at Red Bank

