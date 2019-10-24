BOYS AND GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
3:30 p.m.
Shore Conference Championships at Ocean County Park
3:45 p.m.
Cape-Atlantic League Championships at New Jersey Motorsports Park
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
3:50 p.m.
Schalick, Bridgeton, Clayton, Gloucester Catholic, Penns Grove, Saint Augustine Prep, Salem at Cumberland.
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
4:15 p.m.
Schalick, Bridgeton, Gloucester Catholic, Our Lady of Mercy Academy at Cumberland
3:50 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
S.J. Group I quarterfinals
(8) Gateway at (1) Middle Twp.
4 p.m.
Bridgeton at Paulsboro
GIRLS SOCCER
3:45 p.m.
Cape May Tech at St. Joseph
4 p.m.
Point Pleasant Borough at Lacey Twp.
Mainland at Paul VI
BOYS SOCCER
2:30 p.m.
Wildwood at Gloucester City
3:45 p.m.
Millville at Woodbury
Holy Spirit at Atlantic City
4 p.m.
Vineland at Cape May Tech
Southern at Oakcrest
4:15 p.m.
Mainland at Rancocas Valley
7 p.m.
Cedar Creek at Timber Creek
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
3:45 p.m.
Hammonton at Camden Tech
4 p.m.
St. Joseph at Egg Harbor Twp.
Our Lady of Mercy at Williamstown
5:30 p.m.
Cedar Creek at Lenape
GIRLS TENNIS
4 p.m.
Cape-Atlantic League Championship at Vineland
Other matches
3:45 p.m.
Atlantic City at Millville
Pleasantville at Oakcrest
4 p.m.
Lower Cape May at Our Lady of Mercy
Middle Twp. at Holy Spirit
