On October 19th, 2019, in Galloway at Stockton University, the CAL Girls Volleyball tournament was held with Cedar Creek High School edging out Pleasantville High School in a tight two round match.

 Matthew Strabuk / For The Press

BOYS AND GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

3:30 p.m.

Shore Conference Championships at Ocean County Park

3:45 p.m.

Cape-Atlantic League Championships at New Jersey Motorsports Park

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

3:50 p.m.

Schalick, Bridgeton, Clayton, Gloucester Catholic, Penns Grove, Saint Augustine Prep, Salem at Cumberland.

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

4:15 p.m.

Schalick, Bridgeton, Gloucester Catholic, Our Lady of Mercy Academy at Cumberland

3:50 p.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

S.J. Group I quarterfinals

(8) Gateway at (1) Middle Twp.

4 p.m.

Bridgeton at Paulsboro

GIRLS SOCCER

3:45 p.m.

Cape May Tech at St. Joseph

4 p.m.

Point Pleasant Borough at Lacey Twp.

Mainland at Paul VI

BOYS SOCCER

2:30 p.m.

Wildwood at Gloucester City

3:45 p.m.

Millville at Woodbury

Holy Spirit at Atlantic City

4 p.m.

Vineland at Cape May Tech

Southern at Oakcrest

4:15 p.m.

Mainland at Rancocas Valley

7 p.m.

Cedar Creek at Timber Creek

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

3:45 p.m.

Hammonton at Camden Tech

4 p.m.

St. Joseph at Egg Harbor Twp.

Our Lady of Mercy at Williamstown

5:30 p.m.

Cedar Creek at Lenape

GIRLS TENNIS

4 p.m.

Cape-Atlantic League Championship at Vineland

Other matches

3:45 p.m.

Atlantic City at Millville

Pleasantville at Oakcrest

4 p.m.

Lower Cape May at Our Lady of Mercy

Middle Twp. at Holy Spirit

