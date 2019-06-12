tom feraco_128499662

Tom Feraco is poised to return to as Middle Township High School boys basketball coach.

Feraco is on the agenda to be approved as the Panthers coach at the Middle Township Board of Education meeting Thursday.

Feraco coached the Panthers for 35 seasons. He finished with a 719-251 record — Feraco’s win total is second only to St. Augustine Prep’s Paul Rodio in Cape-Atlantic League history. The Middle Township court is named after Feraco.

In addition to the three state championships, Feraco led the Panthers to nine South Jersey championships. The 1992-93 Panthers may be the greatest team in CAL history. They finished 30-3 and are the only CAL boys team to ever reach the Tournament of Champions final. Middle won at least 20 games 21 times, including 14 straight seasons from 1987-2002.

Anthony Farmer coached the Panthers to an overall 33-44 record the past three seasons.

