Holy Spirit High School wrestling coach Ralph Paolone earned his 100th career victory as the Spartans defeated Cedar Creek 66-18 in a Cape-Atlantic League National Division match Tuesday in Absecon.
The Spartans’ Ken Sherman pinned Oscar Perez in the second period (3 minutes, 05 seconds) at 138. Patrick Newman pinned the Pirates’ Nimil Shah at 145. The Spartans’ Kevin Mason pinned Josh Maldonado at 126.
Cedar Creek’s Alec Murdock pinned Joseph Sucharski 46 seconds into the first period at 132. Antnoio Guercioni pinned the Spartans’ Eric Martino 47 seconds into the first periods at 170.
106—John Hagaman CC by forfeit; 113— Gavin Paolone HS p. River Aponte CC (1:16); 120—Sal Palmeri HS p. Thomas Prychka CC (3:45); 126—Kevin Mason HS p. Josh Maldonado CC (4:02) ; 132—Alec Murdock CC p. Joseph Sucharski HS (0:46); 138—Ken Sherman HS p. Oscar Perez CC (3:05); 145—Patrick Newman HS p. Nimil Shah CC (3:18); 152—Johnny Flammer HS by forfeit; 160—Kolin Driscoll HS p. Miguel Perez CC (1:53) ; 170—Antnoio Guercioni CC p. Eric Martino HS (0:47); 182—Robert McDevitt HS p. Angel Martinez CC (1:22); 195—Nasir Regley HS p. Nur Ibn Al-Islam CC (2:55); 220—Joe McCauley HS by forfeit; 285— Jashon Teller HS by forfeit.
Records—NA.
Match began at 285 pounds.
Girls swimming
The Atlantic City girls swimming team beat Vineland 106-64 in Cape-Atlantic League American Conference matchup at home.
The Vikings won the 200-meter medley relay with Olivia Kulakowski, Sarah Tran, Cass Scott and Melissa Tran in 2 minutes, 15.32 seconds.
Kulakowski also won the 100 backstroke (1:13.10), and Sarah Tran won the 100 breaststroke (1:21.52) for the Vikings.
Megan Fox won the 200 freestyle (2:16.09) and 400 freestyle (4:39.49). Atlantic City improved to 5-3.
For Vineland, Ava Levari won the 200 individual medley (2:40.00) and 100 butterfly (1:10.40). Alaina Merighi won the 100 freestyle (1:04.42).
200 Medley Relay— A (Olivia Kulakowski, Sarah Tran, Cass Scott, Melissa Tran) 2:15.32; 200 Freestyle— Megan Fox A 2:16.09; 200 IM— Ava Levari V 2:40.00; 50 Freestyle— S. Tran A 29.12; 100 Butterfly— Levari V 1:10.40; 100 Freestyle— Alaina Merighi V 1:04.42; 400 Freestyle— Fox A 4:39.49; 200 Freestyle Relay— A (S. Tran, Catherine Scott, Kara Graybill, Fox) ; 100 Backstroke— Kulakowski A 1:13.10; 100 Breaststroke—S. Tran A 1:21.52 ; 400 Freestyle Relay— A (Fox, Graybill, Kulakowski, M. Tran).
Ocean City 65,
Millville 29
At Holly City Family Center, yards
200 Medley Relay— O (Sydney Smith, Skye Carlin, Grace Wiley, Lily Dinofa) 2:11.65; 200 Freestyle— Sydney Rossiter O 2:18.76; 200 IM— Smith O 2:35.22; 50 Freestyle— Lily Mahabir M 27.53; 100 Butterfly— Wiley O 1:17.38; 100 Freestyle— Rossiter O 1:02.01; 500 Freestyle— Katie Bowman O 6:54.10; 200 Freestyle Relay— O (Dinofa, Carlin, Wiley, Rossiter) 2:00.83; 100 Backstroke— Smith O 1:08.68; 100 Breaststroke— Carlin O 1:22.94; 400 Freestyle Relay— O (Rossiter, Mia Vazquez, Smith, Wiley) 4:28.91.
Records— Ocean City 5-1-1, Millville 1-5.
Southern Reg. 115,
Brick Memorial 55
At Neptune Aquatic Center, yards
200 Medley Relay— SR (Olivia Auge, Hallie Gallagher, Mia Amirr, Haley Skimmons) 2:04.99: 200 Freestyle— Alaina Paul B 2:04.03; 200 IM— Kaylyn Iusan SR 2:32.16; 50 Freestyle— Gianna Antinora SR 29.03 ; 100 Butterfly— Amanda Mology B 1:07.80; 100 Freestyle— Paul B 58.30; 500 Freestyle— Phoebe Sprague SR 6:03.40 ; 200 Freestyle Relay— SR (Mya Pierson, Jessica Paulillo, Payton Nork, Abigail Malandro) 1:50.36; 100 Backstroke— Mohini Jani SR 1:14.00; 100 Breaststroke— Hallie Gallagher SR 1:17.36; 400 Freestyle Relay— SR (Veronica Ruoff, Chloe Furlong, Sprague, Iusan) 4:18.41.
Records—Southern 8-0.
Boys swimming
Atlantic City 93,
Vineland 77
At Atlantic City, meters
200 Medley Relay— V (Trevor Nolan, Cassius Garcia, Noah Jones, RJ Franceschini) 2:03.74; 200 Freestyle— Dustin Nguyen A 2:14.90; 200 IM— Tommy Pham A 2:33.89; 50 Freestyle— Jones V 26.13; 100 Butterfly— Jones V 1:02.74; 100 Freestyle— Casey Nguyen A 58.47; 400 Freestyle— Ryan Flynn 4:51.37; 200 Freestyle Relay— V (Jones, Garcia, Lucas Merighi, Franceschini) 1:49.14; 100 Backstroke— Nolan V 1:11.20; 100 Breaststroke— C. Nguyen A 1:17.70; 400 Freestyle Relay— A (Flynn, Jonah Mason, Sean O’Neill, D. Nguyen) 4:12.91.
Cape May Tech 107,
Wildwood Catholic 63
At Cape May County Special Services, yards
200 Medley Relay— C (Justin Lee, Roman Voinea, Chris Porto, Anthony Paluch) 1:58.54; 200 Freestyle— Steve Olson C 2:12.72; 200 IM— Voinea C 2:37.73; 50 Freestyle— Paluch C 25.46; 100 Butterfly— Porto C 1:05.01; 100 Freestyle— David Wurtz C 1:03.04; 500 Freestyle— Leilani Wong W; 200 Freestyle Relay— C (Lee, Paluch, Porto, Olson); 100 Backstroke— Grace Stuart W; 100 Breaststroke— Lee C 1:10.86; 400 Freestyle Relay— C 4:08.18.
Absegami 57,
Millville 21
106— Tyler Foulke A p. Greg Groover (1:06); 113— Sean Cowan A d. Matt Clemens 6-2; 120— John Devlin p. Miguel Centeno (0:44); 126— Frank Gargione A p. Demear Trammell (3:04); 132— Anthony Romero M p. Bhavya Rama (5:43); 138— Corbin Saul A p. Thomas Rowan (2:14); 145— Jared Mendell M by forfeit; 152— Connor Forand M p. Josh Satre (1:42); 160— Quinn McLaughlin A p. Michael Rios (0:32); 170— George Rhodes A p. Bishop Giddens (1:54); 182— Isaac Ingram A p. Justin Cieplenski (1:56); 195— Mikal Taylor A p. Edison Andino (1:54); 220— Rodney McNeill Jr. A p. Marlon Willis (2:42); 285— Jaydan Wright M d. Angel Gonzalez-Castillo 6-4.
Match began at 160 pounds
Bowling
From Monday
BOYS
West Deptford 4, Hammonton 0: H: Dylan Scarpato (259, 676), James Colasurdo (206, 578), Robert Feriozzi (562, 157); WD: Cyrus Tahmasebi (240, 680), Brandon Parker (204, 631), Shane McDonald (238, 600).
GIRLS
ACIT 3, Deptford 1 : A: Grace Foster (258, 632), Samantha Dangler (168, 500) Madison Krug (179, 493). D: no scores available
