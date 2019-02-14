The Cape-Atlantic League girls basketball tournament begins with first-round games Friday.
Mainland Regional is the defending champion. The semifinals will be played Thursday at St. Augustine Prep. The final is Noon Feb. 23 at Stockton University.
What follows is a preview of Fridays first-round
No. 8 Vineland (11-9) vs. No. 1 Mainland Regional (21-2)
4 p.m. at Mainland Regional
Mainland is ranked No. 3 in The Press Elite 11. Junior forward Kylee Watson is one of the nation’s top recruits. The 6-foot-Watson averages . Senior guard Claudia Mairone can make defenses pay with her accurate perimeter shooting for focusing solely on Watson. Senior guard Brielle Herbert averages 20.9 points for Vineland.
No. 5 ACIT (17-5) vs. No. 4 Middle Township (19-4)
5:30 p.m. at Middle Township
This is one of the most intriguing first-round games. Middle is the United Division champion and has won 15 straight. Panthers junior forward Kira Sides needs just three points to reach 1,000 for her career. ACIT senior guard Kayla Sykes is the school’s career scoring leader with 1,198 points.
No. 6 Wildwood Catholic (20-3) vs. No. 3 Atlantic City (13-6)
5:30 p.m. at Atlantic City
Atlantic City is the American Division champion. Vikings senior forward Ciani Redd-Howard averages 10.5 points and 9.7 rebounds. Freshman guard Sanai Garrison-Macon (7.4 ppg) and forward Qeiajae Canty (10.1 ppg and 8.5 rpg) also spark the Vikings. Wildwood Catholic counters with junior Gabby Turco (16.0 ppg) and sophomore Marianna Papazoglou (17.1 ppg, 5.4 assists per game and 7.8 rpg).
No. 7 Oakcrest (15-7) vs. No. 2 Ocean City (17-5)
6 p.m. at Ocean City
These teams have met twice this season with Ocean City winning 51-36 and 52-34. The Red Raiders are ranked No. 8 in The Elite 11. Emma Finnegan averages 10 points for Ocean City, while point guard Danielle Donoghue contributes 9.7 points and rebounds. Oakcrest senior forward Ionyonia Alves has scored more than 1,000 career points and averages 17.8 points.
