The Cape-Atlantic League girls basketball tournament begins Friday. The CAL seeding committee meets Wednesday morning. The final is slated for February 23. Mainland Regional is the defending champion.
Eight teams make the field. The top two teams in each of the league’s three divisions automatically qualify. There are also two wild-card berths.
What follows is a look at the tournament field through Tuesday's games:
1. Mainland Regional (20-2): Mustangs are undefeated in the CAL.
2. Ocean City (16-5): Red Raiders lost twice to Mainland Regional but beat Atlantic City 45-42 on Dec. 16.
3. Atlantic City (13-6): Vikings are the American division champions. Atlantic City also beat Middle Township 51-50 on Jan. 4.
4. Middle Township (18-4): Panthers have won 14 straight and are the United Division champion.
5. ACIT (15-5): Red Hawks have a win over Atlantic City.
6. Wildwood Catholic (20-3): Crusaders finished second in the United Division.
7. Oakcrest (14-7): Falcons will finish at least tied for third in the National Division.
8. Absegami (10-9)/OLMA (12-8): Absegami plays Oakcrest on Wednesday. If Absegami wins, they earn the No. 8 spot. If not, OLMA gets the No. 8 spot because it beat Absegami 37-33 opening night.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.