When compared to last year, the Hammonton High School football team hopes for a steadier but no less successful season in 2018.
The Blue Devils opened the 2017 season with two straight wins and reached the South Jersey Group IV final. But they finished 5-7 and at one point lost five straight games. Hammonton lost to Shawnee 41-6 in the South Jersey title game.
“It was a roller coaster ride with ups and downs,” Hammonton coach Jim Raso said. “The schedule we played was brutal. The kids were able to keep it together. We were fortunate enough to get into the playoffs, and we made a nice run.”
The Blue Devils return a core of talented players and should again contend for a South Jersey Group IV playoff spot. Hammonton wants to blend its veterans with some talented newcomers.
“This is a very close-knit senor class,” Raso said. “That’s spilling over to the younger guys. The younger guys see that and it’s now just jelling the whole team together.”
Senior Anthony DeRosa will lead the offensive and defensive lines. DeRosa was two-way starter last season. He is the son of former Egg Harbor Township head coach and current Hammonton assistant Tony DeRosa.
“He’s a tough kid,” Raso said. “He’s been around the game of football a long time. He knows the ins and outs. He’s one of the hardest working kids we have on the team.”
Running back Jake Cooper sparked the Blue Devils in last year’s playoffs. He ran for two touchdowns in a 21-3 quarterfinal upset of third-seeded Central Regional. Kevin Vandever is another standout senior running back. Both will play linebacker on defense.
“They’ve been playing since their sophomore year,” Raso said of Cooper and Vandever. “They have a lot of game experience. We rely on them to help out with the younger guys.”
Senior free safety Christian Weissman leads the secondary.
Sophomore Kyle Vandever, Kevin’s younger brother, will probably start at quarterback. Weissman is expected to be a top receiver.
“So far he’s earned it,” Raso said of Kyle. “He’s got poise for a young kid. He’s going to make his mistakes, but it’s how quickly he’s going to learn from them and keep moving forward.
Running back Jaiden Abrams is another sophomore with plenty of promise.
“He’s got a whole other dimension to his game, which we don’t necessarily have all the time,” Raso said. “He’s got some giddup in his step. He’s got that forward lean to him. He knows where’s he’s supposed to go. He reads the holes. Once he sticks his foot in the ground, he’s going north in a quick way.”
The Blue Devils need those young players to contribute.
“It’s going to be how fast those younger guys are going to be able to get their feet wet and do things on a consistent basis,” Raso said. “If they’re able to do that, we’ll be in pretty decent shape. But it’s a long way to go and they need to get that game experience.”
Hammonton must also survive a tough early-season schedule. The Blue Devils host defending Central Jersey Group IV champion Long Branch in the season opener on Aug. 31. Games against perennial powers Timber Creek, Shawnee and Holy Spirit follow.
“We had a rough schedule the past two years, and I think we as a staff put too much emphasis on people talking about it,” Raso said. “We told the kids we’re not going to talk about the schedule this year. We’re going to talk about Long Branch right now.”
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.