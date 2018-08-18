Things are a lot calmer at St. Augustine Prep this pre-season than last.
Coach Pete Lancetta is about to begin his second season as head football coach. He spent the entire off-season with the Hermits.
Lancetta, who established himself as one of the state’s top coaches with 215-64-2 record in 26 seasons at Hammonton, got the Hermits job last May. He had just a few months to prepare for his first season.
“It’s a lot less chaotic. That’s for sure,” Lancetta said. “I certainly feel more comfortable. The weight program went well during the off-season. It was nice doing it the way I was used to.”
The Hermits, who finished 5-5 last season, should again be one of South Jersey’s top teams. There are top returnees and college prospects on both offense and defense.
Senior linebacker Joe Bonczek made 119 tackles - 15 of them for losses - last season. He has committed to Princeton University. Bonczek teams with Shane Quast and Joey Kolonich to give St. Augustine one of South Jersey’s top linebacker units.
“He’s a leader,” Lancetta said of Bonczek.
Isaiah Rakes, a 6-foot-2, 290-pound junior tight end and defensive lineman, is another highly recruited player. Baylor, Duke and Temple are among the colleges to offer him football scholarships.
“He’s bigger. He’s stronger,” Lancetta said of Rakes. “We’re going to try to keep him on the defensive side.”
Lancetta describes the Hermits offense as “wings and things.” St. Augustine use the Delaware Wing-T offense but also run plays out of shotgun and pistol formations,
Chris Allen (1,211 passing yards last season) returns at quarterback. The Hermits will rely on True Robinson (129 carries for 488 yards) in the backfield. The 5-foot-8, 180-pound Robinson should have a bigger role offensively this season.
“He did so much for us last year, particularly on defense,” Lancetta said. “The game where (on the defensive line) he was over a guy who weighed 300 pounds. He didn’t get a break. He’s a tough kid. Hopefully, we can rest him on defense this year. That’s the plan.”
The Hermits will feature plenty of speed. Wide receiver Jaylen DeCouteau, a Kent State commit, averaged 25.4 yards per catch last season. Sincere Rhea is another speedy wide receiver.
“Something you can’t teach is speed,” Lancetta said. “When you have it, you try to spread people out, which we will do, and get the ball in their hands.”
The Hermits biggest shortcoming is depth. They have 40 players on the roster, not counting freshman. Lancetta started a freshmen team this season to try to enhance the program’s numbers.
St. Augustine’s goal is not to only be one of South Jersey’s top teams but also eventually have some success in the state Non-Public IV playoffs, which features some of the nation’s top high school teams. The Hermits lost to Bergen Catholic 56-21 in last year’s quarterfinals. The game, however, was tied in the third quarter.
“We had a good taste (of the playoffs) last year,” Lancetta said. “We battled for a while. But the kids showed they can hang with them. We’ll see what happens.”
