Wisdom Quarshie is a 6-foot-3, 310-pound senior lineman.
Sean Morris is a 6-3, 285-pound lineman.
Together, their nearly 600 pounds should make the St. Joseph High School football team again one of the state’s best. The Wildcats, who finished 12-0 and won the state Group II title last season, will start the season No. 1 in The Press Elite 11.
“We might have had one (lineman) like them here and one there,” St. Joe coach Paul Sacco said. “But when you got one on each side and you have the opportunity to put them both on the same side ….”
Sacco didn’t finish the sentence. With the size and strength of Quarshie and Morris, he didn’t have to.
Quarshie and Morris are far from St. Joes only talented lineman. Brad Lomax, a 6-2, 235-pound senior, made 54 tackles last season, 25 for losses. He plays guard on the offensive line with Bobby Hyndman. Tucker Monico is the center.
“We’re banking on those guys on both sides of the football,” Sacco said.
St. Joe will also feature plenty of talent at the skill position. Junior running back Jada Byers rushed 1,554 yards and 20 touchdowns and returned four punts and a kickoff for scores. Byers will play running back and wide receiver and even line up at quarterback in the Wildcat formation this season.
“He makes a lot of things happen,” Sacco said of Byers.
Senor quarterback Mitchell Donovan threw for five touchdowns last season. Sophomore Jayden Shertel is also a promising quarterback.
“They both really look good,” Sacco said. “It’s probably the best we’ve passed in a few years in our scrimmages.
St. Joe will be without sophomore standout linebacker/fullback Angelo Vokolos (58 tackles, 21 for losses last season) for much of the season after he dislocated his ankle and injured his lower leg in a 7-on-7 summer event.
“He’s the type of kid who’s going to do everything he can to get back on the field,” Sacco said. “He doesn’t miss practice. He’s on his crutches in his cast. He’s always doing something. He’s coaching the up the team.”
Few New Jersey programs can match St. Joe’s tradition of success. The Wildcats have won 19 state titles since the state non-public playoffs began in 1993. This year’s team has a chance to be one of the best in school history.
St. Joe might be playing one of the toughest schedules on school history. They will meet perennial powers Haddonfield, Timber Creek and West Deptford as well as traditional rivals Holy Spirit and St. Augustine Prep.
“I never talk about records and winning state championships,” Sacco said. “Our ultimate goal is to get better every day. Kinds talk about they want to be 12-0. You can’t do that sort of stuff. You have to be 1-0 first. Our thing is what it’s always been – let’s try to capture a league title and let’s try to get that state championship. But that’s a long way off, especially with the schedule we’re playing.”
