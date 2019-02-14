The Cape-Atlantic League boys basketball tournament begins with first-round games Friday.
Wildwood Catholic is the top seed and the defending champion. Tis year’s semifinals will be played Wednesday at Absegami. The title game is 2 p.m. Feb. 23 at Stockton University.
What follows is a preview of Friday’s first-round.
No. 8 seed Lower Cape (16-7) vs. No. 1 seed Wildwood Catholic (22-1)
7 p.m. at Wildwood Catholic.
Wildwood Catholic produced one of the best regular seasons in school history. The Crusaders are ranked No. 1 in The Press Elite 11. Wildwood Catholic junior forward Taj Thweatt (20.7 ppg) and junior guard Jahlil White (17.9 ppg) are both Division I college prospects. Lower qualifies for the first time in program history. The Caper Tigers have overachieved. They returned just one starter and then saw their leading scorer, Martin Anguelov, transfer to Wildwood Catholic midway trough this season. Lower relies on the toughness of Pat Moore and the perimeter shooting of Jordan Pierce.
No. 5 seed St. Joseph (16-5) vs. No 4 seed Pleasantville (16-6)
7 p.m. at Pleasantville
This has become one of the CAL’s top basketball rivalries. They have played twice this season with Pleasantville winning 80-73 on Jan. 23 and St. Joe winning 77-66 on Tuesday. Pleasantville is ranked No. 10 in The Elite 11 and features a trio 1,000-point career scorers in Jacob Valeus, Jalen Freeman and Sahmir Jones. St. Joe counters with senior guard Marcellus Ross, who averages 23.6 and has 2,005 career points.
No. 6 seed Ocean City (18-3) vs. No. 3 seed Millville (20-4)
5:30 p.m. at Millville
Millville is ranked No. 8 in The Elite 11. Thunderbolts senior guard Rynell Lawrence is the leading scorer in school history with 1,597 career points. He averages 16.3 points this season. Senior guard Eddie Jamison is an accurate outside shooter, while 6-foot-7 senior Little John Green is a force inside. Ocean City is the National Division champion. Ocean City relies on the balanced scoring of Donovan Graham (15.5 ppg), Gannon Brady (13.1 ppg) and Joey Sacco (12.8 ppg). Luke Varallo is the school’s career 3-point leader with 111 baskets from beyond the arc.
No. 7 Mainland Regional (18-6) vs. No. 2 seed St. Augustine Prep (19-3)
6 p.m. at St. Augustine
St. Augustine is ranked No. 4 in The Elite 11. The Hermits are playing their best basketball of the season. Senior forward Charles Solomon scored his 1,000th career point in a win over Vineland on Wednesday. Solomon averages 19.4 points and 5.5 rebounds. Senior forward Andrew Delaney averages 11.8 points. Mainland enters the tournament on a two-game losing streak, but the Mustangs have exceeded expectations this season. Mainland relies on seniors Angelo Barron and Tony Massari.
