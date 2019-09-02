The high school boys soccer season starts this week. A look at each local team folllows:
Cape Atlantic League
American Division
Atlantic City
Coach: Maurice Lozzi (78-67-9)
2018 record: 5-6-1
Group: S.J. Group IV
What to watch: The Vikings, who will feature many new players this season, return forward Fabian Valdieviezo, defender Kevin Martinez-Cruz and midfielder Mohamed Camara.
“(There will be) lots of new faces and pleasant surprises,” Lozzi said. “The competition is heating up, and new players are ready to make their marks and play hard. (The) team is focused.”
ACIT
Coach: James Taylor (39-45-3)
2018 record: 13-8-1
Group: S.J. Group IV
What to watch: The Red Hawks, who qualified for the S.J. Group IV tournament last season, lost 12 players to graduation. But helping to fill that void are returning senior defenders Angel Cotto, Chris Benedek, Manolo Franco and Tyler Caggia — each a leader on a strong defense. ACIT also returns senior midfielder Jeffrey Sanchez and sophomore Aidan Ballard.
“We hope to compete for the upper half of our conference, and expectations are high despite losing so many players,” Taylor said. “We expect to go as far as the quick development of our newcomers will take us.”
Bridgeton
Coach: James Connor (sixth season)
2018 record: 4-15
Group: S.J. Group IV
What to watch: The Bulldogs are expected to be more dynamic in the midfield, which features returning juniors Victor Salas, Rodrigo Ponce and Raul Mendina. Bridgeton also looks to sophomore midfielders Jason Barragon, Brandon Tlatelpa and Yahir Toress to create scoring opportunities this season.
“Best team in my six years coaching,” Connor said. “Looking forward to the next few years. Great group of kids who are willing to learn and get better, which is all I can ask for as a coach.”
Egg Harbor Township
Coach: Pete Lambert (115-76-17)
2018 record: 14-5-2
Group: S.J. Group IV
What to watch: The Eagles return a strong and experienced group from last season, when they reached the S.J. Group IV quarterfinals. That core includes senior forward Burak Cimen, senior midfielders Eleftherios “E.J.” Martin and Cole Gordon and junior defenders Brandon Berrio and Christian Paskalides. Manny Ruiz, who played at EHT as a freshman and at Pleasantville as a sophomore and junior, returns to the Eagles.
“My coaches and I are excited to coach such a great group of hard-working young men,” Lambert said. “We are excited to compete at a high level this season and hope to make a run through the Group IV playoffs.”
Millville
Coach: Christian Varga (14th season)
2018 record: 10-7-3
Group: S.J. Group IV
What to watch: The Thunderbolts lost defensive starters to graduation but will look to juniors Geoffrey Dash and Carter Sloan to help fill the void. Josh Dion and Nick Schwegel, both seniors, along with junior Treshan Stevenson return to the midfield. Nate Goranson, a senior goaltender, also will help guide the defense this season.
“(We) lost all four backs to graduation,” Varga said. “We are looking to be in contention for the CAL American title (and) make the playoffs.”
St. Augustine Prep
Coach: Steve Rolando (98-43-11)
2018 record: 17-5-3
Group: S.J. Non-Public A
What to watch: The Hermits, who won the South Jersey Soccer Coaches Association championship and advanced to the sectional finals in 2018, return 12 seniors this season. Antonio Matos and Kevin Witkoski, both senior midfielder, lead the offense. Owen Kitch, Kyle Bartleson and Casey Burhanna will help lead the defense. Anthony Libero, their returning goaltender, had 13 shutouts last season. Witkoski and Libero were first-team Press All-Stars last season.
“I believe we are going to be an exciting team to watch,” Rolando said. “Our team does possess good chemistry. This valuable attribute along with their willingness to play hard for one another, I believe, will result in a successful winning season.”
Vineland
Coach: Paul Myers (22-32-2)
2018 record: 10-9-1
Group: S.J. Group IV
What to watch: Despite losing some key seniors to graduation, the Fighting Clan aim to build off their success last fall after qualifing for the S.J. Group IV tournament. Vineland will feature a strong midfield, including Lance Satero, Jude Hill and Denis Maguire. Usmar Barrera, a senior striker, and Alex Anderson, a sophomore defender, are also players to watch this season.
“Very excited about our expectations for this upcoming season,” Myers said. “We will continue to build on our offseason goal of returning to the Group IV playoffs and earning a berth this year in the Cape- Atlantic League Tournament.”
National Division
Absegami
Coach: Mike Whalen (second season)
2018 record: 7-9-1
Group: S.J. Group III
What to watch: The Braves return attackmen Kingsley Nomah and Paul Ford, who will help lead the offense. Team captain Chris Arbieto will lead the midfield. Other notable players include defenders Christian Ortiz and Andrew Martinez and goaltender Sonny Giacomo.
“From top to bottom in this division, there is strong competition, (and) it will be a battle every game,” Whalen said. “We do believe in the brand of soccer we play, and will be as successful as we want to be.”
Cedar Creek
Coach: Nick Limone (14-23)
2018 record: 8-10
Group: S.J. Group II
What to watch: The Pirates, who haven’t started more than three seniors in a few seasons, will start several this fall, including midfielder Trey Watson, attackman Trey Watson and James Endicott, defenseman David Bieniakowski and goaltender Hunter McDonald.
“These seniors were thrown immediately into the fire when they arrived three years ago,” Limone said. “They took a lot of scrapes and experienced quite a few tough losses playing in varsity squads made up of mostly underclassmen the past few years. This year, they will show themselves and others what they can do as a matured team.”
Lower Cape May Regional
Coach: Dennis Elia (75-138-12)
2018 record: 3-17-1
Group: S.J. Group II
What to watch The Caper Tigers return almost their entire team from last season, including senior midfielder T.J. Shoffler, senior goaltender Mark Ryan and junior midfielder/defender Jordan Pierce. Elia said being in a division that plays Ocean City, Middle Township and Mainland twice is difficult, but the team is up for the challenge.
“We will try our best to compete and hopefully make the state tournament,” Elia said. “We did not graduate any players, so the boys know what to expect and are eager to improve.”
Mainland Regional
Coach: Alex Weidman (first season)
2018 record: 14-7
Group: S.J. Group III
What to watch: Weidman, who coached Mainland’s girls team for the past three seasons, takes over for Chris Meade. The Mustangs, who advanced to the S.J. Group III semifinals in 2018, return senior goaltender Zach Matik, senior midfielders Devon Ford and Ryan Pellegrino. With the departure of Jack Sarkos, who was The Press Player of the Year last season, Mainland will rely on a strong team effort.
“Our team has the chance to blend in young talent with veteran leadership,” Weidman said. “If we play hard and smart every game, we will have a very good chance to turn heads.”
Middle Township
Coach: Matthew Gilbert (23-14-2)
2018 record: 12-8-1
Group: S.J.Group II
What to watch: The Panthers graduated just two players, and will feature 11 seniors this season. Middle returns senior forward David Gardner, senior midfielder/ defender Owen Carlson and junior goaltender Braiden Scarpa.
“(The team) trains hard every day to compete for the conference, like each season,” Gilbert said, “and make a deep run into the Group II playoffs.”
Oakcrest
Coach: Joe Seaman
2018 record: 10-10
Group: S.J. Group II
What to watch:
The Falcons return senior attackers Gabe Paz and Mason Stokes after advancing to the sectional quaterfinals last season. Senior Sean McCourt and junior Michael O’Brien will anchor the defense. Asembo Augo, Colin Veltri, and Zach Dittus will lead the midfield.
“I expect to be a contender for both the conference and South Jersey Group II,” Seaman said. “We have tremendous talent and a ton of experience.”
Ocean City
Coach: Aaron Bogushefsky (136-62-15)
2018 record: 15-5-1
Group: S.J. Group III
What to watch: The Red Raiders, who won both the inaugural CAL Tournament and the National Division title last season, lost 12 players to graduation. Ocean City will look to defenders Aidan Reid and Drew Tarr, forwards Fisher Hudak and John Lindsay and midfielder Kyle Harper for continued success.
“We are a skilled, young team that will look to play the highest level of soccer we can,” Bogushefsky said.
United Division
Buena Regional
Coach: Stevan Austino
2018 record: 8-12
Group: S.J. Group I
What to watch: Last season, the Chiefs won six of their first nine games but went 2-9 the rest of the way. The toughest challenge in the division will again be Pleasantville, the defending United Division champion that beat the Chiefs twice in 2018.
No further information was available.
Cape May Tech
Coach: Jon Harris (second season)
2018 record: 9-8
Group: S.J. Group I
What to watch: The Hawks, who qualified for the S.J. Group I tournament, return nine players, including senior midfielder Zach Kershaw, senior defenders Anthony Paluch and Jamie Butler, junior midfielder Jacob Perez and sophomore goaltender Lucas Gehring.
“Last year, we became a family, and now we look to build on the trust we gained and the success we found,” Harris said. “This program is up and coming, but this is a dedicated group of seniors who have kept the team together and worked hard in the offseason. We hope to see that translate to the field.”
Holy Spirit
Coach: Rick Meana (second season)
2018 record: 1-18
Group: S.J. Non-Public B
What to watch: The Spartans will feature some new faces, such as freshman Nicholas Maldonado and Ryan Bailey. Holy Spirit also returns senior Matt Baker, De-Quawn Johnson and Gavin Paolone. Brendan Mackey, a senior, will be the starting goaltender.
“I predict it will be a struggle getting out of the gate, but we have to believe that we are still developing and building,” Meana said.
“If the players who start, end the season healthy and (with) no major injuries, and we can compete and pull out a win or two playing good soccer, that will be a good thing for our program.”
Pleasantville
Coach: Mark Eykyn (84-94)
2018 record: 15-4
Group: S.J. Group II
What to watch: The Greyhounds, who lost nine starters to graduation, captured the United Division title and advanced to the S.J. Group II quarterfinals last season. Melvin Casco, a senior midfielder and first-team Press All-Star last season, will lead a small, talented team. Other key players include Abdiel Gonzalez, Daniel Licona, Jeffrey Delgodillo and Randy Monroy.
“This year’s team is humble and will play all 80 minutes with heart and hustle,” Eykyn said. “The focus will be possession over power.”
St. Joseph
Coach: Gregg Nourie (second season)
2018 record: 1-15
Group: S.J. Non-Public B
What to watch: The Wildcats lost four seniors to graduation, and some other players transferred. But senior captains Gus Perna and Andy Kim will help lead the defense, and midfielders Jessie Nguyen and Jonathon Champa will help guide the attack. Ty Powell, Andrew Martin and Marco Caponi are a few of the top newcomers.
“We had a tough year last year,” Nourie said. “The boys played every game with passion and love for the sport. We have a bunch of incoming freshmen that are going to step into key roles. (We’re) rebuilding, but definitely a contender, as well, if they play strong and use their speed and skills.”
Wildwood Catholic
Coach: Jim Lushok (second season)
2018 record: 5-11-2
Group: S.J. Non-Public B
What to watch: The Crusaders, who lost six games last season by two or fewer goals, look to rebound as they return nine seniors, including striker Sean Dougherty, who scored 29 goals last fall. Also back are midfielders Matt Vogdes and Connor Farrell and defender Tommy Bolle.
“We are looking to lean on our senior leadership to be competitive in every game, but we do have a few younger guys that will help us right away,” Lushok said. “We believe that we can compete for the United Division and have a successful season.”
Shore Conference
Barnegat
Coach: Kevin Peters (first season)
2018 record: 6-11
Group: S.J. Group II
What to watch: The Bengals return 13 seniors, including midfielders Grady Edwards, Matt White, Alex Cernansky, Alex Zuniga, forward Justin Gomez and defender Sean Toner. Barnegat’s senior leadership is one of its biggest strengths.
“Our expectation is to be competitive in every game we play this season,” Peters said. “We have a lot of different pieces that we typically haven’t had in the past. We have a deep roster that I believe will get Barnegat’s name out there in Shore Conference soccer.”
Lacey Township
Coach: Steve Torre (25-13-3)
2018 record: 13-5-2
Group: S.J. Group III
What to watch: The Lions feature six seniors this season, including forward Sean Moffitt, midfielder Mike Cyphers and defender Kian Gonzalez. Lacey also returns junior defender George-Kyle Hernandez and sophomore Kody Besser.
“We will be very young this year after graduating 12 seniors, but I am extremely confident in the group of guys we have,” Torre said. “I believe if we can stay healthy we will be right in the mix of things come October.”
Pinelands Regional
Coach: Nino Scotto di Carlo (34-9-3)
2018 record: 17-5-1
Group: S.J. Group III
What to watch: In 2018, the Wildcats advanced to their first sectional final since 1989. Pinelands upset two-time defending S.J. Group III champion Mainland Regional in the quarterfinals and captured its second straight Shore Conference B South title.
Tony Aguilar, a senior midfielder, and Johnny Hart, a junior midfielder, return to lead the team.
“We graduated some great players,” Scotto di Carlo said. “However, we still have some very talented guys that are certainly up for a challenge. While there may be some growing pains this season, I expect that we will continue to build on our recent success.”
Southern Regional
Coach: Guy Lockwood
2018 record: 10-6-1
Group: S.J. Group IV
What to watch: The Rams return junior midfielders Kevin Kiernan, who scored a team leam-leading 14 goals last fall, and John Paul Prosperi. Ben Hanneman, a senior, and Christopher Rizzo, a junior, are expected to lead the defense. The team also returns seniors Aidan McInerney, and Martin Rojas and juniors Nico Leonard and Nick Budd.
“The additions to the team possess a balance of quality and speed to increase our efficiency and speed of play in the new season,” Lockwood said.
Tri-County Conference
Cumberland Regional
Coach: Eugene Thomas (3-14-3)
2018 record: 3-14-3
Group: S.J. Group III
What to watch: The Colts return nine players, including senior defender Michael Hamlyn, senior midfielders Miguel Flores and Justin Bennett, senior forward Jake Bodine and sophomore midfielder Jair Angel. With a more experienced roster, Cumberland looks to improve its record to above .500 and make the postseason.
“Our team looks to be competitive in our schedule and can catch some teams off guard that typically look past us,” Thomas said. “These boys put in 100% effort and are committed to each other. That’s what makes us dangerous.”
Hammonton
Coach: Stephen Adirzone
2018 record: 7-9-2
Group: S.J. Group III
What to watch: The Blue Devils, who qualified for the S.J. Group III tournament in 2018, return Tom Dawson, Conner Donnelly, Dylan Donnelly and Cole Gambone.
“(We) graduated 13 seniors last year,” Adirzone said. “Plenty of opportunity for some younger players to step up into larger roles this season.”
Wildwood
Coach: Steve DeHorsey (90-237-9)
2018 record: 13-6
Group: S.J. Group I
What to watch: The Warriors finished with the best record in program history last season, and hosted their first-ever playoff game. Despite losing some key players to graduation, the team still aims to repeat last year’s success. The Warriors return Erubey Sanchez, Corlen Vallese, Jaxon Tomlin and Mateo Perez.
“Our goals for the season are to be above .500 and continue to build on the success we have had the last few years,” DeHorsey said. “We have some young, exciting players that will need to learn on the fly.”
