The high school girls soccer season starts this week. A look at each local team folllows:
Cape Atlantic League
American Division
ACIT
Coach: Jason Embs (11-25-1)
2018 record: 5-12-1
Group: S.J. Group IV
What to watch: The Red Hawks return senior midfielders Hailey Gould, a first-team Press All-Star, and Hailey Haas. The team also returns goaltender Chloe Beasley. Last season, ACIT advanced to the New Jersey Technical Athletic Conference semifinals for the second straight season.
“Look for ACIT to be a competitive force as it continues to build in the conference,” Embs said.
Bridgeton
Coach: William Ziefle
2018 record: 7-8-2
Group: S.J. Group III
What to watch: The Bulldogs, who lost seven starters to graduation, are very inexperienced this season. Trinity Bagnati and Jennifer Jimenez, both captains, return to lead the defense. Abigail Kunkle, Karina Lopez and Yulisa Flores will be leaders in the midfield.
“Last year we just missed out on a winning season (which would have been a first in many years),” Ziefle said. “Most of the players have never played organized soccer, but overall the girls have been working hard to learn the game and build for the season and future.”
Egg Harbor Township
Coach: Christian Wiech (59-51-15)
2018 record: 10-5-1
Group: S.J. Group IV
What to watch: The Eagles, who captured the American Division title last season, return 12 players, mainly juniors and seniors. EHT played good defense the last two seasons, allowing a combined 26 goals over 34 games. Lauren Ebner and Kara Semet, both midfielders, are among the key players to watch this season. Grace Baumgartel, a senior goaltender, also returns after recording eight shutouts in 2018.
“We have put together a challenging schedule full of high-end opponents to see how far this team can go,” Wiech said, “and we expect this group to rise to the occasion.”
Millville
Coach: Brian Sloan
2018 record: 9-4-2
Group: S.J. Group IV
What to watch: The Thunderbolts’ biggest strengths this fall are their team leadership and depth. They have 13 returning players, including first-team Press All-Star Jordan Bard. The team also returns seniors Kelsey Andres, Kylie Giordano, Shelby Souders and Brianna Miller. Mary Greco and Julianna Giordano, both sophomores, are also expected to make a big impact this season.
“The team has set some high goals for this season,” Sloan said. “If we are able to avoid injuries, we should be able to compete at a high level.”
Vineland
Coach: Leslie Garton (second season)
2018 record: 6-8-1
Group: S.J. Group IV
What to watch: The Fighting Clan, who lost 11 seniors to graduation (eight of them starters) return junior midfielder Julia Piekielko and sophomore midfielder Angie Mainero. Karli Cervini, a senior attacker, and Delanie Fisher, a senior defender, also return to the starting lineup. Jenna DeTetta, a freshman midfielder, leads the newcomers.
“I’m expecting hard work and dedication,” Garton said. “Everyone knows we are young and are rebuilding, but I expect to exceed last year’s record.”
National Division
Absegami
Coach: Elizabeth Lee (151-111-20)
2018 record: 7-9-2
Group: S.J. Group III
What to watch: Last season, six starters suffered season-ending injuries. But Absegami only lost two players to graduation and return seven seniors this fall, including LaSalle University commit and standout defender Courtney Gaston. The Braves also return senior midfielders Allie Tierney (committed to Kutztown) and Rylee Getter.
“We have several solid incoming freshmen and newcomers that have brought energy to the team,” Lee said. “If we remain healthy for the entire season, we will definitely compete for the conference. We have great senior leadership, and the team is very motivated to have a successful season.”
Cedar Creek
Coach: Danielle Hagel (41-27-8)
2018 record: 5-9-3
Group: S.J. Group II
What to watch: The Pirates lost some starters from last season’s team that advanced to the sectional playoffs, but Hagel said her current players can step up and fill those roles. Corissa Robbins and Alicia Jones, both senior midfielders, and Jordyn Meyers and Abby McGinley, both defenders, are the top returning players for Cedar Creek.
“I expect my girls to work hard every single game,” Hagel said, “and I’m excited to see our returners step into new roles and lead the team alongside our newcomers.”
Lower Cape May Regional
Coach: Brett Matthews (81-46-7)
2018 record: 2-17
Group: S.J. Group II
What to watch: The Caper Tigers suffered a handful of injuries last season, which resulted in the worst outing in the eight years that Matthews has been guiding the program. Chole Lawler, a forward and midfielder, tore her ACL last fall, but is primed for a successful junior season. Lower also returns junior midfielder and forward Jordan Dougherty and senior defender Hadden Miller.
“I would like to see us take a major step forward,” Matthews said, “and be more competitive and hopefully end the season with a .500 record and possibly a win in the first round of the state tournament.”
Mainland Regional
Coach: Chris Connolly (92-62-7)
2018 record: 19-4
Group: S.J. Group III
What to watch: Connolly, who previously coached the Mustangs, takes over the program for Alex Weidman, who will coach the boys soccer team. Connolly last coached Mainland in 2014. The Mustangs, who won the inaugural CAL Tournament title and advanced to the sectional semifinals, return sophomore forward Camryn Dirkes, senior forward Meghan Pellegrino, senior goaltender Madison Dougherty and senior midfielder Sarah Cipkins.
“We hope to gain confidence and experience and to jell as a team,” Connolly said, “so that we contend for the CAL Tournament and the S.J. Group III playoffs in October.”
Middle Township
Coach: Tina Prickett (first season)
2018 record: 9-9-2
Group: S.J. Group II
What to watch: The Panthers return senior midfielders Kira Sides, who was a first-team Press All-Star last season, and Emily Mendel. The team also returns senior Mia Raftor and juniors Anna Bond and Morgan Adams. Goaltender Brynn Boch, who posted nine shutouts last year, will lead the defense. Prickett, who graduated from Middle and is the girls lacrosse coach, said she is honored to take the reins from longtime coach Bob Wishart Jr.
“Coupled with the depth of our returning talent and our large incoming freshman class (eight players),” Prickett said, “we look to have a successful season, and our main goal is to advance further into the state tournament.”
Oakcrest
Coach: Jason Hearn (15th season)
2018 record: 10-7-2
Group: S.J. Group II
What to watch: Last year, Oakcrest won the five of its final six regular-season games but lost 1-0 to Middle Township in the first round of the South Jersey Group II tournament. The Falcons will again compete in a tough National Division, in which they finished 4-6-2 in 2018.
No other information was available.
Ocean City
Coach: Kelly Halliday (80-34-5)
2018 record: 14-6-3
Group: S.J. Group III
What to watch: The Red Raiders lost five starters to graduation, but the team still has enough talent to continue its success from recent seasons. Ocean City returns two first-team Press All-Stars in senior Delaney Lappin, who had 12 goals last season as a defender, and junior Faith Slimmer, who scored a team-leading 14 goals. Other key players include sophomores Summer Reimet and Hope Slimmer and seniors Carly Reighard and Abbey Fenton.
“Our goal this year is to dominate the CAL and be a strong competitor in South Jersey,” Halliday said. “Our program has high expectations, and we want to play the game at the highest level we can.”
United Division
Buena Regional
Coach: Andrew Caldwell (49-20-4)
2018 record: 13-6-3
Group: S.J. Group I
What to watch: The Chiefs feature eight seniors this season that have been playing varsity since they were freshmen, including first-team Press All-Stars Sophia Ridolfo and Olivia Dortu. The team also returns three-year starter Mannetta McAvaddy. Last year, Buena captured the United Division title and advanced to the S.J. group I quarterfinals.
“Our goal every year is to take the season one game at a time and to hopefully be playing into November,” Caldwell said. “We are a team with a lot of experience. ... We (hope) to contend in our conference and in Group I this season.”
Cape May Tech
Coach: Warren Wade (third season)
2018 record: 3-14-1
Group: S.J. Group I
What to watch: The Hawks return several players, but most are underclassmen. The list includes Sarah Schall, Katie Kepple, Alyssa Hicks, Alejandra Garcia, April Melino, Sammi Jenison, Hailey Pinto and Jaelyn Baxter. Garcia, along with Paige Dooley, are expected to be potential breakouts for the team.
“It’s a rebuilding year,” Wade said, “but we should be able to give a few teams a surprise game.”
Holy Spirit
Coach: Alicia Downey (100-54-5)
2018 record: 7-10-1
Group: S.J. Non-Public B
What to watch: The Spartans are going to have a strong freshman class, including forward Hailey Mastro, this season. Megan McCully, a senior midfielder, Kat Patitucci, a junior defender, and Morgan Keil, a sophomore goaltender and defender, will help lead the younger players.
“We are a small group this year but a strong one,” Downey said. “I am very excited about the potential this team has and am looking forward to watching this team grow throughout the season.”
Our Lady of Mercy Academy
Coach: Doug Burhanna (second season)
2018 record: 12-5
Group: S.J. Non-Public B
What to watch: The Villagers lost some offense from last season to graduation but improved defensively. OLMA returns senior goaltender Isabella Testa, senior attacker Mia Rudolph and senior defender Ava Cassale.
“We hope to compete in every game and will try to improve on last year’s results,” Burhanna said. “We will be looking for younger players to step up and start scoring.”
Pleasantville
Coach: Scott Rullan (seventh season)
2018 record: 1-19
Group: S.J. Group II
What to watch: The Greyhounds lost some key players from last season but added young, talented players who can help win some games this fall. Pleasantville returns senior midfielder Wendy Morales and senior defender Lidia Orellana. Laura Santiago, the starting goaltender, and Mayra Vazquez, a defender, will also be players to watch.
“We should put in some good games, and we are definitely a group of fighters,” Rulan said. “The seniors are going to lead this team to the end of every game, no matter the score.”
St. Joseph
Coach: J.P. Jones (14th season)
2018 record: 7-11
Group: S.J. Non-Public B
What to watch: The Wildcats, who advanced to the S.J. Non-Public B tournament, feature many inexperienced players this season and lack roster depth. But St. Joseph’s biggest strength is its defense, which includes senior Alena DeAntonelis. Marissa DiGerolamo and Karlee Middleman, both juniors, and Lauren Heefner and Katie Dainton, both sophomores, are the team’s other key returning players.
“(It’s a) rebuilding year,” Jones said. “We have several players that have never played soccer before and teaching them in a short period of time is a challenge. ... (We)need to stay healthy the entire season.”
Wildwood Catholic
Coach: Kara Saunders (34-46-4)
2018 record: 10-5-2
Group: S.J. Non-Public B
What to watch: The Crusaders return their leading scorer from last season in junior forward Marianna Papazoglou, who was a first-team Press All-Star. Ivy Bolle, a sophomore forward, along with juniors Riley Kane (midfielder), Mia Caso (defense) and Leona Macrina (goaltender) are also expected to lead Wildwood Catholic.
“Hoping to build off the success we had last season, Saunders said. “I’m looking forward to seeing the growth from my sophomores and juniors. Our goal is to win our division and make it farther in the state playoffs than our team ever has. “
Shore Conference
Barnegat
Coach: Rick Blasi (11-24-1)
2018 record: 5-12
Group: S.J. Group II
What to watch: The Bengals lost eight starters to graduation and will only feature five upperclassmen this season. Barnegat will need to rely on large freshman and sophomore classes, including second-year forward Izzy Guiro. Jill Jankowski, a junior forward, and Torre Stanish, a senior midfielder, will be the leaders on a young roster.
“If we have a few of these underclassmen step up in key spots and can compete on a varsity level along with our key returners (and) produce like they did last year, we will be very competitive,” Blasi said. “It definitely is a rebuilding year, but the potential is there to have a solid season.”
Lacey Township
Coach: Jack Mahar (54-61-2)
2018 record: 8-9-1
Group: S.J. Group III
What to watch: Lacey, which advanced to the S.J. Group III playoffs, returns senior midfielder Bella Borel, senior defender Hailey Nowak, senior forwards Stephanie Wollman and Kelly Weaver, junior goaltender Nicole Coraggio and junior midfielder Juliana Rettino.
“We lost some key players to graduation, but we are also returning some key players,” Mahar said. “We have had a good preseason to date, and we look to be very competitive in every match we play.”
Pinelands Regional
Coach: Dawn Paget (20th season)
2018 record: 11-4-2
Group: S.J. Group II
What to watch: The Wildcats, who advanced to the S.J. Group II quarterfinals in 2018, return seniors Aileen Cahill, who was a first-team Press All-Star, Cathy Hanna, Brenna DeVoe, and juniors Sunni DiElmo, Abby Hart and Marlee Tharp.
“Pinelands is young but may surprise some teams,” Paget said. “Pinelands will compete.”
Southern Regional
Coach: Kaitlyn Hartkopf (third season)
2018 record: 9-8
Group: S.J. Group IV
What to watch: The Rams return a lot of upperclassmen, including senior midfielder Megan Lockwood, a first-team Press All-Star last season. Senior defender Karagan Bulger and junior forward Brooke Klein also return. Hartkopf said their goal, as always, is to make noise in the Shore Conference A South.
“We have a lot of talent,” Hartkopf said. “We have a good mix of upperclassmen this season. We hope to be just as successful, if not ...more, than last year.”
Tri-County Conference
Cumberland Regional
Coach: Brian Dean Jr. (third season)
2018 record: 1-16-1
Group: S.J. Group II
What to watch: The Colts lost seven starters to graduation, but newcomers Emily Rothman, Taryn Richie, and Melanie Sloan are expected to make an impact. Peyton Elwell, Jordana Kelly, Alex Hitchner and Gianna Lorito return to lead the offense.
“The team should grow as the season progresses to earn a couple of wins,” Dean said, “and we hope it will result in an improvement in last season’s record.”
Hammonton
Coach: Krista Verzi (seventh season)
2018 record: 3-14
Group: S.J. Group III
What to watch: The Blue Devils, who advanced to the S.J. Group II tournament, return seniors Allyssa Carr and Remy Smith and juniors Alyssa Petulla and Madilyn Mortelliti.
“The core group of starters are returning,” Verzi said. “If we stay healthy and play up to our potential, we will be competitive in the Tri- County Conference.”
Wildwood
Coach: Atta Serra (second season)
2018 record: 3-13
Group: S.J. Group I
What to watch: The Warriors return their leading scorer in junior Jenna Hans and senior defender Luz Ferrer, and both expected to grow into even larger roles this season. Wildwood also features sophomores Imen Fathi, a multi-position athlete, and Kara McLaughlin, who will lead the defense with Hans.
“(I’m) hoping to have some of the same girls from last year to keep building a good core for future seasons,” Serra said. “Each year is different for us because of the small district we have, and it is very transient. We lost one of the main pieces in our defense to graduation, so we are hoping that someone steps up and takes over her place.”
