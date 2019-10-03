Maddie Abbott and Hailey Mastro scored a goal each Thursday for the Holy Spirit High School girls soccer team in a 2-0 over Wildwood Catholic in a Cape-Atlantic League United Division game.
Morgan Keil made seven saves for Holy Spirit (6-3).
Wildwood Catholic fell to 6-2-2.
Atlantic Christian 6,
Calvary Academy 0
Paige Noble led Atlantic Christian (7-2) with three goals.
Chloe Vogel, Eve Wilson and Maddie DeNick had a goal each. Eden Wilson and Olivia Chapman each had an assist. Shelby Einweitcher made four saves.
Buena Reg. 6,
St. Joseph 1
Sophia Ridolfo led Buena Regional (6-1-3) with three goals and an assist.
Maria Muzzarelli had two goals and two assists. Gabby D’Ottavio had a goal. Leah Sakha had an assist. Jessica Perella made six saves.
St. Joseph fell to 0-8.
OLMA 6,
Pleasantville 0
Our Lady of Mercy Academy (10-2-1) was led by Olivia Fiocchi with a goal and two assists.
Drew Coyle, Kaila Driscoll, Summer Rusciano, Michela Francesconi and Abigail Bermbernick had a goal each. Mia Rudolph and Isabella Burhanna both had two assists.
Nicolette Merlino and Avery Dortu had an assist each.
Laura Santiago made six saves for Pleasantville (1-8).
Jackson Memorial 3,
No. 6 Southern Reg. 1
Jackson Memorial (12-0) had goals from Jessica Smink, Lyndsi Beal and Hannah Reese. Brooke McKown made 11 saves.
Brookelle Kline scored for Southern (6-4), No. 6 in The Press Elite 11, on an assist from Gianna Simon.
Riley Chenoweth-Hafner and Lindsey Selert had six saves each.
Egg Harbor Twp. 7,
Bridgeton 0
Seven seniors scored for Egg Harbor Township (9-3-0).
Gabby Germann, Samantha Murphy, Kara Semet, Isabella Leak, Karina Poveromo, Sam Vogt and Olivia Barney scored a goal each.
Grace Baumgartel had her eighth shutout of the season.
Bridgeton fell to 1-12.
From Wednesday
Middle Twp. 6,
Lower Cape May Reg. 0
Ciara DiMauro led Middle Township with two goals and an assist.
Kira Sides, Eva Dimitrov, Anna Bond and Brianna Robinson had a goal each. Sides had two assists. Dimitrov and Emily Mendel had one assist each.
Lacey Twp. 3,
Jackson Liberty 1
Lacey Township (5-5-1) was led by Katie Patterson with two goals and an assist.
Rosio Cardenas had one goal. Stephanie Wollman and Abby Stephens had an assist each. Nicole Coraggio made four saves.
Sienna Boan scored for Jackson Liberty (4-6). Hailey Wiese had 15 saves.
