Haleigh Schafer scored 22 points to lead the Absegami High School girls basketball team to a 42-28 victory over Vineland in a Cape-Atlantic League nondivisional game Monday.
Angelina Pollino scored nine points for the Braves (1-1), who earned their first victory this season. Gianna Hafner had 10 assists.
Mikalya Rivera scored nine points for the Fighting Clan (1-3). Egypt Queens had eight points and Samantha Jones had seven. Skylar Fowlkes had two, Jinelys Alvarez one.
Vineland: 6 5 8 9−28
Absegami: 13 12 8 9−42
Boardwalk Classic
Kaitlin Anzelone Memorial bracket championship
The Baldwin School 45,
Wildwood 34
Imene Fathi led the Warriors with 17 points at the Wildwoods Convention Center in Wildwood. Winter Favre had 10 points and six rebounds.
Jenna Hans also had six rebounds. Leah Benichou had three points, Torence Gallo two. Gabby Keoughan had four rebounds, while Maya Benichou and Ava Troiano each had three.
Anajah Brown had 17 points and 17 assists for the Bears.
Baldwin: 1212 10 11− 45
Wildwood: 8 8 4 14− 34
Kaitlin Anzelone bracket consolation
Merion Mercy 42,
Oakcrest 31
Nay Nay Clark scored 20 points and added five rebounds for the Falcons (2-2).
She also led the team with three assists. Nephtalie Dorce had seven points and four rebounds. Chi Chi Ibeawuchi and Lexi Bey each had two points. Ibeawuchi had a team-leading eight rebounds.
Mary Kate Gray scored 12 points and had a game-high 10 rebounds for Merion Mercy (3-6).
Oakcrest: 4 8 12 7−31
Merion: 11 10 5 16−42
From Sunday
Wildwood Catholic 56,
Polytech (De.) 37
Genny Farnan-Robinson bracket semifinals
Marianna Papazoglou scored 26 points and had a game-high 12 rebounds for the Crusaders (5-0). Gabby Turco scored 21 points and had six rebounds. Leona Macrina had three points and three rebounds. Alyia Grey-Rivera had four rebounds and two points. Kimmy Cassiello had four rebounds and had one point. Zariah Walker had two points, Carly Murphy one.
Yaa Asantew Afriye scored 16 points for Polytech (2-4).
Wild. Catholic: 12 23 15 6−56
Polytech: 6 9 9 13−37
semifinals
Wildwood 61,
Merion Mercy 56 (OT)
Wildwood (3-0) outscored Merion Mercy (2-6) 9-4 in overtime to win the game 61-56.
Winter Favre scored 20 points and had eight rebounds for the Warriors (3-0). Imene Fathi added 15 points with five rebounds and two assists. Jenna Hans scored 14 and added five rebounds and three assists. Leah Benichou and Gabby Keoughan each had five points and three rebounds. Ava Troiano had two points.
Mary Kate Gray scored 22 points for Merion Mercy.
Wildwood: 19 11 9 13 9−61
Merion: 16 11 14 11 4−56
The Baldwin School 55,
Oakcrest 32
Nay Nay Clark had 15 points and five rebounds for the Falcons (2-1). Nephtalie Dorce scored six points and had three rebounds. Jasmine LeClair had five rebounds and three points. Ma’Najiah Scott and Chi Chi Ibeawuchi each had three points. Jackie Cooper scored two.
Anajah Brown scored 31 points for the Baldwin School (3-4).
Oakcrest: 0 18 8 6−32
Baldwin: 9 19 12 15−55
Ray Martin Memorial bracket consolation
Newark 38,
Lower Cape May Reg. 19
Lindsay Holden scored eight points and had five rebounds for the Caper Tigers (0-4). Helena Roesing had a team-leading eight rebounds and had two points. Gabby Grey and Molly McGuigan each had three points. McGuigan also had five rebounds. Alyssa Wagner had three rebounds and added two points.
Kate Fishbone and Rakhi Parikh each scored eight points for Newark (2-1).
Newark: 8 12 11 7−38
Lower: 4 3 7 5−19
Ray Martin Memorial bracket championship
ST. HUBERT 51,
ACIT 43 (OT)
Grace Speer scored 23 points and had 12 rebounds to lead the Red Hawks. Julianna Montero added seven points and two rounds. Cea’anai Jackson had a game-high 16 rebounds. Nyasia Grant had seven rebounds and four points. Sa’Dayiah Taylor had three points and one rebound.
Emma McNamee scored 14 points for St. Hubert.
ACIT: 8 4 15 14 2−43
St. Hubert: 7 5 9 20 10−51
Other games
Lacey Twp. 58,
Monmouth 22
Sarah Zimmerman scored 24 points for the Lions (1-2). Riley Giordano added 16 and Cayli Biele contributed nine. Madison MacGilliray (4); McKayla Mooney (2); Riley Mahan (2); Nicole Coraggio (1) also scored for Lacey.
Alyssa Hughes scored 10 points for Monmouth (0-3).
Monmouth: 9 7 4 2−22
Lacey: 14 22 13 9−58
