The Absegami High School girls basketball team beat Cedar Creek 41-40 in a Cape-Atlantic League National Division game at home Wednesday.
Ang Pollino made a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to win the game for Absegami. She finished with a team-high 11 points as the Braves improved to 5-4.
Haleigh Schafer and Gianna Hafner each added nine points apiece. Iggy Crandell scored five. Gelasia Nurse had four, and Gianna Baldino had three.
Ashley Nicolichia led Cedar Creek with 14 points. Tay Tay Parker and Gabbie Luko each scored 10. Jezlyn Cross had four, and Abby Gunnels had two. The Pirates fell to 3-6.
Cedar Creek; 7 4 13 16—40
Absegami; 10 8 14 9—41
Hammonton 54,
GCIT 40
Jada Thompson led Hammonton with 16 points, four rebounds, three assists and two steals. Emma Peretti finished with 13 points, 15 rebounds and three steals. Ava Divello added 10 points and four rebounds. Other scorers were Khristina Washington (9) and Remy Smith (6). The Blue Devils improved to 3-4.
Faith Rosa scored 13 for GCIT (4-6). Grace Molinari had 11, and Alexandra Lowry had nine. Danielle Jepsen added five. Rebecca Jepsen (2) also scored.
GCIT: 8 14 8 10−40
Hammonton: 14 12 19 9−54
From Tuesday
Southern Regional 54,
Toms River North 49
The host Rams outscored North 38-26 in the second half to win the Shore Conference A South game. Summer Davis topped Southern (5-4) with 19 points, and Sam Del Rio and Kaela Curtin added 16 and 15 points, respectively. Alex Mattner had four points.
Kristina Johnson led the Mariners (6-2) with 16 points and Sydney Howell had 14.
T.R. North: 14 9 12 14−49
Southern: 10 6 20 18−54
Donovan Catholic 63,
Lacey Twp. 51 OT
Jordyn Keating scored 18 for Donovan Catholic (6-4). Olivia Conroy added 13 points, nine rebounds and five steals. Tatjana Tatar had 14 points, three rebounds and four assists. Other scorers were Karolina Jaruseviciute (9), Olivia Parlow (7) and Mackenzie Kopf (2).
Sarah Zimmerman led Lacey with 33 points. Madison MacGillivray added five. Riley Giordano and McKayla Mooney scored four apiece. Cayli Biele (3) and Maddie Bell (2) also scored. The Lions fell to 4-5.
Don. Cath.: 5 11 15 20 12−63
Lacey: 10 14 10 17 0−51
Manchester Twp. 61,
Barnegat 29
Kya Joseph had 13 rebounds and eight points for the Bengals (3-7). Cara McCoy had 11 points and seven rebounds. Calli Dunn had four rebounds and two points. Erin Breyta and Ashley Pringle each scored two points. Erin Breyta and Sofia Gialanella each had two points and two rebounds.
Kemari Reynolds and Gabriella Ross each scored 15 for Manchester Township, which is the top-ranked team in The Press Elite 11.
Bridgeton: 4 16 5 17− 40
Millville: 6 12 12 10− 42
Cape May Tech 58,
St. Joseph 12
Emily Pasceri and Leah Williams each scored 14 for the Hawks (3-6). Pasceri added nine rebounds and three assist. Williams had seven rebounds. Kennedy Campbell had 12 points and eight rebounds.
Isabella Schmucker had 10 points and six rebounds. Alyssa Gery two points and two rebounds. Alex Garcia had five points, Abigail McAllister two and McKenna Anderson one.
Katie Dainton had five points for the Wildcats (0-6). Brielle Hutchingson added three. Marissa DiGerodano and Karlyne Shendoh each scored two
C.M. Tech: 26 7 15 10− 58
St. Joseph: 2 3 5 2− 12
Boys basketball
ACIT 61,
Pennsauken Tech 55
Nurridin Abdul-Rahmann scored 27 for ACIT. James Waugh added 20. McRoodjerry Cesar scored nine, and Zaheer Owens scored five.
El-Hajj White had 27 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks for Pennsauken Tech. Jay Jackson added 11 points, 10 rebounds, three blocks and two steals. Angel Martinez finished with 10 points, five rebounds and three assists. Other scorers were Aronday Harden (4) and Angel Rodriguez (3).
ACIT: 13 7 20 21−61
Pennsauken: 13 13 17 12−55
From Tuesday
Toms River North 67,
Southern Regional 33
North’s Jakari Spence led all scorers with 31 points. Also for the host Mariners (9-2), Najae Hallenback had 11 points and Colin Baker had 10.
For Southern (7-3), Luke Infurna scored seven points, and Nick Devane and Will Devane each had five. Noah Wasacz, Cole Robinson and Michael Delvalle each added three points and Ben Ridgway had two.
Girls swimming
From Tuesday
Cedar Creek 106,
Holy Spirit 64
At Holy Spirit (Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. School Complex), yards
200 Medley Relay—CC (Hailey Ingemi, Stacey Ngo, Marlee Canale, Kaya Hamilton) 2:12.02; 200 Freestyle—Grace Kaplan HS (no time); 200 IM—Canale CC 2:22.44; 50 Freestyle—Samantha Keough CC 31.14; 100 Butterfly—Canale CC 1:07.00; 100 Freestyle—Julia Flynn CC 1:06.40; 500 Freestyle—Elle Summers HS (no time); 200 Freestyle Relay—HS (Kaplan, Kayla Driscoll, Cass Ross, Summers) no time; 100 Backstroke—Ingemi CC 1:15.17; 100 Breaststroke—Kaplan HS (no time) ; 400 Freestyle Relay—CC (Canale, Ingemi, Hamilton, Flynn) 4:29.40.
Records—Cedar Creek 3-4.
Southern Reg. 115,
Brick Memorial 55
At Neptune Aquatic Center, yards
200 Medley Relay— SR (Olivia Auge, Hallie Gallagher, Mia Amirr, Haley Skimmons) 2:04.99: 200 Freestyle— Alaina Paul B 2:04.03; 200 IM— Kaylyn Iusan SR 2:32.16; 50 Freestyle— Gianna Antinora SR 29.03 ; 100 Butterfly— Amanda Mology B 1:07.80; 100 Freestyle— Paul B 58.30; 500 Freestyle— Phoebe Sprague SR 6:03.40 ; 200 Freestyle Relay— SR (Mya Pierson, Jessica Paulillo, Payton Nork, Abigail Malandro) 1:50.36; 100 Backstroke— Mohini Jani SR 1:14.00; 100 Breaststroke— Hallie Gallagher SR 1:17.36; 400 Freestyle Relay— SR (Veronica Ruoff, Chloe Furlong, Sprague, Iusan) 4:18.41.
Records—Southern 8-0.
Boys swimming
From Tuesday
Cedar Creek 130,
Holy Spirit 35
At Holy Spirit (Dr. Martin Luther King School Complex), yards
200 Medley Relay—CC (Andres Carpio, Omar Mohamed, Jonathan Nass, David Gutierrez) 2:00.14; 200 Freestyle—Nathan Goodrich CC 2:07.40; 200 IM—Carpio CC 2:22.98; 50 Freestyle—Gutierrez CC 25.34; 100 Butterfly—Nass CC 1:06.49; 100 Freestyle—Mohamed CC 57.35; 500 Freestyle—Quincy Smalls CC 6:28.94; 200 Freestyle Relay—CC (Goodrich, Cole Culleny, Gutierrez, Michael Bolger) 1:45.25; 100 Backstroke—Carpio CC 1:00.15; 100 Breaststroke—Mohamed CC 1:12.53; 400 Freestyle Relay—CC (Bolger, Carpio, Goodrich, Mohamed) 4:03.74.
Records—Cedar Creek 8-1.
Of note: Cedar Creek, now the two-time Cape-Atlantic League National Conference champion, improved to 8-0 in the conference.
Cape May Tech 107,
Wildwood Catholic 63
At Cape May County Special Services, yards
200 Medley Relay— C (Justin Lee, Roman Voinea, Chris Porto, Anthony Paluch) 1:58.54; 200 Freestyle— Steve Olson C 2:12.72; 200 IM— Voinea C 2:37.73; 50 Freestyle— Paluch C 25.46; 100 Butterfly— Porto C 1:05.01; 100 Freestyle— David Wurtz C 1:03.04; 500 Freestyle— Leilani Wong W; 200 Freestyle Relay— C (Lee, Paluch, Porto, Olson); 100 Backstroke— Grace Stuart W; 100 Breaststroke— Lee C 1:10.86; 400 Freestyle Relay— C 4:08.18.
Cumberland Reg. 121,
Triton Reg. 48
At GCIT, yards
200 Medley Relay— C (Chris Colson, Kyle Coll, Liam Quick, Garron Hindermyer) 1:55.56; 200 Freestyle— William Taguwa C 2:20.83; 200 IM— Coll C 2:32.84; 50 Freestyle— Quick C 24.92; 100 Butterfly— Quick C 1:03.78; 100 Freestyle— Colson C 55.36; 500 Freestyle— Nate Picollo T 5:14.05 ; 200 Freestyle Relay— C (Hindermyer, Ryan Selleck, Devin Marcus, Isaiah Colson) 1:51.38; 100 Backstroke— C. Colson C 1:05.03; 100 Breaststroke— Picollo T 1:05.44; 400 Freestyle Relay— C (Quick, I. Colson, C. Colson, Coll) 3:57.38.
Ocean City 83,
Millville 11
At Holly City Family Center, yards
200 Medley Relay— O (Jack Baker, Ethan McCarron, Pat Armstrong, Nick Bianchi) 1:52.81; 200 Freestyle— Matthew Woodside O 2:04.03; 200 IM— McCarron O 2:14.84; 50 Freestyle— Armstrong O 24.56; 100 Butterfly— Armstrong O 58.66; 100 Freestyle— Bianchi O 55.55; 500 Freestyle— Tanner Driscoll O 5:49,97; 200 Freestyle Relay— O (Max Carter, McCarron, Jackson Agnellini, Dom DiPilato) 1:42.68; 100 Backstroke— Matthew Woodside O 1:02.99; 100 Breaststroke— Colin Abbott O 1:11.84; 400 Freestyle Relay— O (Driscoll, McCarron, Bianchi, Armstrong) 3:44.25.
Records— Ocean City 5-3, Millville 0-7.
Wrestling
From Tuesday
Barnegat 72,
St. Rose 0
106— Anthony Ryan B p. Brian Fromhold(2:35); 113— Jorge Ramos B by forfeit; 120— double forfeit; 126— Miguel Sendecki B p. Jake Blomquist (1:20); 132— Alizer Ruiz B p. Dieter Rowohlt (1:15); 138— Michael Di{iante B by forfeit; 145— Joseph DiFrancesco B p. Vincent Fontanez (0:45); 152— James Circle B by forfeit; 160— Timothy Crudup B by forfeit; 170— Matthew Giarratano B by forfeit; 182— Luis Salto Villanueva B by forfeit; 195— Rashidi Alleyne B p. Richler Innocent (1:35); 220— Ryan Buckley B by forfeit; 285— double forfeit.
Match began at 152.
Shore Reg. 48,
Barnegat 21
106—Dante Powell B d. SR 7-5; 113—SR md. Jorge Ramos B 13-5; 120— SR p. Aidan Reister B 2:40; 126—SR p. Miguel Sendecki B 1:57; 132— SR p. Alizer Ruiz D 3:15; 138—Michael DiPianta B p. SR 1:59; 145—SR tf. Kevin Fazio B (20-4, 4:48); 152—SR tf. Hames circle B (18-3, 4:18); 160—SR d. Timothy Crudup B 3-2; 170—SR d. Mason Bayer B 10-7; 182— Rashidi Alleyne B p. SR 3:51; 195—SR md. Luis Salto Villanueva B 9-1; 220—SR by forfeit; 285—Griffin Jackstadt B p. SR 3:02.
Match began at 160 pounds
Absegami 57,
Millville 21
106— Tyler Foulke A p. Greg Groover (1:06); 113— Sean Cowan A d. Matt Clemens 6-2; 120— John Devlin p. Miguel Centeno (0:44); 126— Frank Gargione A p. Demear Trammell (3:04); 132— Anthony Romero M p. Bhavya Rama (5:43); 138— Corbin Saul A p. Thomas Rowan (2:14); 145— Jared Mendell M by forfeit; 152— Connor Forand M p. Josh Satre (1:42); 160— Quinn McLaughlin A p. Michael Rios (0:32); 170— George Rhodes A p. Bishop Giddens (1:54); 182— Isaac Ingram A p. Justin Cieplenski (1:56); 195— Mikal Taylor A p. Edison Andino (1:54); 220— Rodney McNeill Jr. A p. Marlon Willis (2:42); 285— Jaydan Wright M d. Angel Gonzalez-Castillo 6-4.
Match began at 160 pounds
