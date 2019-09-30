The Absegami High School girls tennis team won first and second doubles en route to a 3-2 victory over Lower Cape May Regional in a Cape-Atlantic League match Monday.
Absegami improved to 4-8. Lower Cape May fell to 9-3.
The Braves' Sarbjeet Devi defeated Emily Worster 6-1, 6-1 in first singles. Olivia Hughes defeated Lower's Viktoria Simonsen 6-0, 6-2 in second singles. Absegami's Cassandra DeStefano and Simone Graziano defeated Hope Sandhoff and Riley Sullivan 6-4, 6-2 in first doubles.
Lower's Delaney Brown defeated Kaelin Kwok 7-5, 7-5 in second singles. Marley Kronemeyer and Sophia Levin defeated Lilynn Custodio and Aleeza Moschella 6-0, 5-7, 10-7 in second doubles.
Southern Reg. 5,
Brick Memorial 0
At Southern Reg.
Singles— Jayna Dunwoody d. Christina Sena 6-0, 6-0; Ella Brown d. Kelly Cole 5-7, 6-2, 10-4; Cristina Ciborowski-Marla Forfar 3-6, 6-1, 10-8.
Doubles— Sarah Pampalone-Gabby Bates d. Anjolina Martin-Alanna Benson 6-4, 6-2; Tiffany Ortner-Erica Scheinberg d. Lindsey Gil-Kathleen Jankowski 6-2, 6-1.
Records— Southern Reg. 8-3; Brick Memorial 6-4.
Lacey Twp. 4
Pinelands Reg. 1
At Lacey Twp.
Singles— Saige Pharo P d. Angel Dong 4-6, 6-3, 10-2; MaryCate McRae LT d. Britney Azarra 2-6, 7-5, 10-3; Isabella Grippaldi LT d. Angie Papa 6-3, 6-2.
Doubles— Sydney Farmer-Alexa Trenholm LT d. Carley King-Emily Kaszuba 6-1, 6-4; Morgan McGinley-Allison Staub LT d. Courtney Burns-Alyssa Hadzovic 2-6, 7-5, 6-0.
Records— Lacey Twp. 4, Pinelands Reg. 1
Williamstown 3,
Hammonton 2
At Williamstown
Singles— Sophia Donio H d. Samantha Tighe 6-2, 6-1; Francesca Pavluk W d. Lauren Picariello 6-4, 6-4; Leanna Chen W d. Krista Tzaferos 6-3, 6-0.
Doubles— Alexandria Chin-Irene Tantaros W d. Mia Bullaro-Emily Walters 6-7, 6-3, 7-6; Olivia Falciani-Grace DeRosa H d. Rowan O'Hara-Neisha Bayard 3-6, 6-3, 6-3.
Records— Williamstown 4-5; Hammonton 3-11.
Manchester Twp. 3,
Barnegat 2
At Manchester Twp.
Singles— Madison Linton B d. Deia Buluag 6-0, 6-1; Lily Spagnola B d. Cassandra McDermott; Paige Nolan MT d. Paige Menegus 6-1, 6-1.
Doubles— Corinne Petti-Adriana Santos MT d. Caitlin Anderson-Ava Baker 7-5, 6-3; Alexa Bachonski-Katarina Durham MT d. Haley Jencik-Kiara Montanez 7-6, 6-3.
Records— Manchester Twp. 7-3; Barnegat 7-7.
