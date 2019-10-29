Kailyn Fortis had a team-leading 15 assists to lead the Absegami High School girls volleyball team to a 2-0 victory over Oakcrest in a Cape-Atlantic League interdivisional match Tuesday.
The Braves, who finished the regular season 19-2, won 25-22, 25-21.
For Absegami, Kaylin Flukey had eight kills and five digs. Jackie Fortis had eight kills and four digs, and
For Oakcrest, Haley Duffy had five kills, six assists, one block and an ace. Angeliza Severino had 13 digs, a kill and an assist.
Lower Cape May Reg. 2,
Burlington City 0
Lower Cape May Regional (6-13) beat Burlington City (2-16-2) 25-20, 27-25. No further information was available.
Sterling 2,
Cedar Creek 0
Sterling won 25-22, 26-24.
For Cedar Creek, Angelina Cox had eight assists and two kills. Riley Lower had three kills and a block.
Nina Casselberry had six kills, and Reagan Griemsman had five service points and an ace. The Pirates finish the regular season 17-6.
Pinelands Reg. 2,
Lenape 1
Pinelands Regional (18-9) beat Lenape (15-8) 2-1.
Emma Capriglione led Pinelands with 13 kills, 10 digs, six service points, five aces and two blocks.
Allison Grotts had 21 assists, five service points, three kills, two blocks, two digs and an ace. Brittney Houseworth had 10 service points, eight digs, six aces and two kills.
