GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Absegami High School girls volleyball coach Kerry Flukey entered Thursday’s match against Oakcrest with 199 career wins.
And she had no idea.
That is, until the team huddled around her after the Braves’ 2-0 win over the Falcons to give the 13-year coach No. 200.
“I really did not know (I was at 199),” Flukey said. “(The team) kept it super secret, and I don’t keep track of things like that.”
The Braves improved to 13-1 and 9-0 in the Cape-Atlantic League. They currently sit atop the National Conference. Oakcrest, now 7-3, is first in the American.
When Flukey started the program in 2007, win milestones never even came to mind. All she wanted to do was bring the sport she loves to her school.
“I guess I never really thought about it,” Flukey said. “I love the sport, (and) I love being around the girls.
“It’s such a great experience every single year, and every milestone gets better and better. When I hit 100 (wins), I thought that was amazing, and I never really thought about hitting 200.”
Absegami made relatively quick work of the Falcons, beating them 25-16 and 25-13 in straight sets. Flukey praised her team’s passing ability throughout the match.
“They passed really well tonight,” Flukey said. “We didn’t serve so well. We had a lot of missed serves, but the passing was on point, so we could get it out to our hitters. And they really did a great job.”
Senior Kailyn Fortis had four aces and 17 assists for the Braves. Sophomore Jackie Fortis (Kailyn’s sister) had two aces and four kills. Senior Kaylin Flukey (Kerry’s daughter) was a big presence on the front line with nine kills.
Kaylin was grateful for the chance to get her mom her 200th win.
“It’s probably the best feeling in the world,” said Kaylin, 17, of Egg Harbor Township, “because ever since I was little, I watched her grow up with this program. And just being able to be on the court when she gets (her 200th win) is the feeling.”
That presence was felt by Oakcrest coach Josh Miller.
“They got a lot of firepower,” Miller said of Absegami. “They were hitting the ball hard, and they weren’t missing.”
For Oakcrest, senior Haley Duffy had three kills, five assists and two digs. Senior Angeliza Severino added nine digs.
The Braves beat Cinnaminson 2-1 on Wednesday, and Kaylin said the team wanted to avoid another close call for her mom’s big milestone Thursday.
“Yesterday was a rough one for us,” Kaylin said. “We barely pulled out the win. So today, we wanted this for (Kerry) on our home court. So I think we just came out guns blazing.”
The Falcons host GCIT at 5 p.m. Friday. Absegami plays at Our Lady of Mercy Academy on Monday, and then travels to Pinelands Regional on Wednesday.
The 12-4 Wildcats are third in the Shore Conference B South Division, and will likely be the Braves’ toughest test yet as they approach the playoffs.
“That’s going to be our big matchup,” Kerry said.
