Absegami High School girls soccer coach Elizabeth Lee, left, stands with former player and current pro soccer player Erica Skroski during a ceremony where Skroski's jersey was retired. The jersey is the first to be retired in the Greater Egg Harbor Regional High School District.
Former Absegami High School soccer star Erica Skroski holds the plaque with her jersey Tuesday in Galloway Township.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Absegami High School girls soccer coach Elizabeth Lee, left, stands with former player and current pro soccer player Erica Skroski during a ceremony where Skroski’s jersey was retired. The jersey is the first to be retired in the Greater Egg Harbor Regional High School District.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On October 1st, 2019, Absegami Girls Soccer hosts Cedar Creek in Galloway. Former Absegami player Erika Skroski
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Erica Skroski has dedicated most of her life to soccer, excelling at the sport for more than two decades.
Both her commitment and athletic talent were honored Tuesday night.
The Absegami High School girls soccer program retired Skroski’s jersey No. 8 during halftime in its game against Cape-Atlantic League National Division rival Cedar Creek.
Skroski’s jersey is the first to be retired in the Greater Egg Harbor Regional High School District, said longtime Braves’ coach Elizabeth Lee. The district includes Cedar Creek, Absegami and Oakcrest.
Skroski, who graduated from Absegami in 2012, led the Braves to the South Jersey Group IV and the South Jersey Soccer Coaches Association finals as a junior.
The Galloway Township native has played soccer since she was 4.
“I am super proud of her,” Lee said. “She is the type of person that makes it so easy to cheer her on. I’m so excited to see jersey retired. To be the first in the district is very befitting of her as a player.”
Skroski, a defender on Sky Blue FC of the National Women’s Soccer League, was shocked when Lee called her last month about having the ceremony.
The ceremony featured many of her supporters, including her family, friends, teammates and former club coach Chris Anderson.
The team gave Skorski a plague with her No. 8 jersey. She revealed her wooded plaque that will hang in the halls of Absegami.
“I’m extremely honored and very humbled,” said Skroski, 25, who now lives in Freehold Township, Monmouth County. “I am lost for words. It really is an incredible experience. I really owe it to my family, friends and coaches and those who have been with me this entire time.
“Just to be able to be recognized, it’s amazing. I but want to thank Absegami, and Galloway (Township) in general. Those are my roots.”
Skroski was The Press Girls Soccer Player of the Year as a senior. She then became a standout defender at Rutgers University, earning the Big Ten Defender of the Year in 2015.
Sky Blue FC selected her in the third round (23rd overall) of the 2016 NWSL College Draft. Skroski also played for the U.S. 23-and-under national team from 2016-17.
“I mean it’s not surprising,” said Lee, who coached Skroski. “She is so talented and so coachable, and will do anything to be successful. Her coachability and willingness to make the team better separates her from the others and has given her many opportunities.”
Absegami midfielder Rylee Getter has known Skroski since she was 7. The senior was the ball girl when Skroski competed for the Braves. Getter’s youth travel team also practiced with Skroski.
“It’s really cool because she has been my role model,” said Getter, 17, of Galloway Township. “To see her come back as a professional player, it’s really amazing. I look up to her a lot.”
Skroski enjoys playing in the NWSL because there weren’t many full-time women’s professional soccer leagues when she was younger. She said leagues like the NWSL, along with the two-time champion U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team, help inspire younger girls in the sport to reach their potential.
Skroski enhanced that message Tuesday.
“I want to tell them to be the best they can be, and have the confidence to play the game they want to play,” she said. “And to enjoy the experience and love every minute and put your best foot forward every time they touch the ball.”
Erica Skroski
Erica Skroski
Erica Skroski
Erica Skroski
