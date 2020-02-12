Haleigh Schafer scored her 1,000th point Wednesday as she led the Absegami High School girls basketball team to a 49-30 win over Millville in a Cape-Atlantic League interdivision game at home.
Schafer scored a game-high 28 for the Braves (13-8).
Angelina Pollino added six, and Chi Chi Wochka added four. Other scorers were Jayla McNamara (3), Gianna Baldino (2), Gelesia Nurse (2), Rebecca Sillipena (2) and Maleena Taylor (1).
Shahajah Williams led Millville with 10 points. Sa'naa Doss added six. Rianna Talley, Julia Wilson and Fatimah Owens each scored four.
Millville; 4 0 15 11—30
Absegami; 12 13 15 9—49
Atlantic Christian 67,
Pilgrim Academy 26
Shelby Einwechter led Atlantic Christian (20-6) with 20 points. Sydney Pearson added 16 and Cristen Winkel finished with 15. Liv Chapman (10), Daniella Ajayi (4) and Reyna Lewis (2) also scored.
Cheyne Steinman scored 10 points for Pilgrim Academy. Jordan Tavarez contributed five and Faith Schmidt added four. Mackenzie Smith and Elaina Smith had four and three, respectively.
Atl. Christian: 19 22 17 9−67
Pilgrim: 8 7 7 4−26
From Tuesday
Kingsway Reg. 40,
Hammonton 38
The Dragons improved to 13-6.
Jada Thompson had 14 points and 10 rebounds for the Blue Devils (10-8). Emma Peretti scored 11 points with seven rebounds. Khristina Washington scored nine.
Hammonton: 10 9 9 10− 38
Kingsway: 10 11 5 14− 40
Pinelands Reg. 48,
Lacey Twp. 44
Bridget Dudas scored 26 in the win for the Wildcats (6-14). Other scorers included Sunni DiElmo (11), Alyssa Breese (6), Skylar Callahan (3) and Maddie Stein (2).
Sarah Zimmerman had 15 points and 19 rebounds for the Lions (9-10). Riley Giordano had 11 points, six rebounds, three assists, and three steals. Riley Mahan had seven points and five blocks.
Pinelands: 16 2 11 19− 48
Lacey: 8 8 13 15− 44
Life Center 54,
Atlantic City 44
Sanai Garrison Macon led Atlantic City (13-7) with 19 points. Ciani Redd-Howard added nine and Quanirah Cherry-Montague had eight. Naysha Suarez-Rivera contributed six. Madison Brestle had two.
Life Center improved to 3-7.
Life Center: 21 7 9 17−54
Atl. City: 4 8 15 17−44
Our Lady of Mercy 45,
Pleasantville 9
Jaiden Harris scored 12 and added five rebounds for the Villagers (17-4). Ava Casale had 10 points, five rebounds and four steals. Sydney Prescott added six points, five steals and four rebounds.
Nina Ceccanecchio scored seven points. Giana Patitucci, Angelina Dragone, Olivia Fiocchi, Cassidy Garcia and Samantha Shilling each scored two.
Khaliyah Haraslin led the Greyhounds (0-14) with five points.
Pleasant:3 2 2 2−9
OLMA:17 18 6 4−45
Cumberland Reg. 50,
Salem Tech 33
Cioni Simmons scored 14 points for Cumberland (7-13). Taleah Robinson added 12 and Reonna Givens contributed 10. Aniah Hitchens and Alex Hitchner had eight and six, respectively.
Salem Tech fell to 1-13.
Salem Tech: 4 10 6 13−33
Cumberland: 12 13 15 10−50
Jackson Memorial 59,
Southern 43
Kristina Donza led the way for Jackson Memorial (18-2) with 22 points. Rachel Capua scored 16. Other scorers for the Jaguars were Mackenzie Dakin (9), Bianca Giordano (7), and Ally Vella (2).
Sam Del Rio and Kaela Curtin both scored 16 for the Rams (9-10). Other scorers were Summer Davis (6), Sarah Lally (3), and Alex Mattner (2).
Jackson Memorial: 14 9 20 16− 59
Southern: 15 14 2 12− 43
