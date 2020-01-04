The Absegami High School wrestling team had a dominant showing at Oakcrest on Saturday, topping the hosts, Cedar Creek and Egg Harbor Township.
Absegami beat Cedar Creek 59-24, Oakcrest 46-30 and EHT 52-30. The Braves improved to 4-0.
Quinn McLaughlin picked up three pins for Absegami. He beat Cedar Creek’s Miguel Perez in 57 seconds at 160 pounds, Oakcrest’s Jason Hearn in 1:30 at 170 pounds, and topped EHT’s Micah Bird in 2:34 at 160.
George Rhodes (182), Mikal Taylor (195/220) and Angel Gonzalez-Castillo each had a pair of pins for the Braves.
Also getting pins for the Braves were Tyler Foulke (113), Frank Gargione (126), Jose Satre (145), Cristobal Reyes (160) and Isaac Ingram (195).
Also at the quad, Oakcrest topped Cedar Creek 51-21, getting pins from Hogan Horsey (1-6), Hayden Horsey (120), Frank Gabriel (132), Joshua Mensah (152) and Zymir Newman (182).
EHT beat Cedar Creek 51-24. The Eagles got pins from Antonio Delano (106), Sean Dever (113), Nicholas Faldetta (126), Corbin Saul (138), Jack Schiavo (145), Ethan Zeck (152) and Victory Nguyen (170).
For Cedar Creek, Thomas Prychka (120) and Aiden Sandfort (138) had two pins each.
Absegami 59,
Cedar Creek 24
106—John Hagaman CC by forfeit; 113—Tyler Foulke A p. River Aponte 1:43; 120—Thomas Prychka CC p. Ryan Rodweller 1:14; 126—Frank Gargione A p. Josh Maldonado 1:34; 132—Oscar Perez CC p. Bhavya Rama 3:32; 138—Aiden Sandfort CC p. Kevin Guerrero 3:00; 145—Josh Satre A p. Nimil Shah 2:52; 152—Ethan Zeck A tf. Austin Alcantara 17-0, 4:32; 160—Quinn McLaughlin A p. Miguel Perez 0:57; 170—Cristobal Reyes A by forfeit; 182—George Rhodes A p. Angel Martinez 0:55; 195—Mikal Taylar A p. Nur Ibn Al-Islam 3:56; 220—Rodney McNeill Jr. A by forfeit; 285—Angel Gonzalez-Castillo A by forfeit.
Match began at 170 pounds
Absegami 46,
Oakcrest 30
106—Hogan Horsey O by forfeit; 113—Hunter Horsey O p. Tyler Foulke 0:45; 120—Hayden Horsey O d. John Devlin 7-2; 126—David Flippen O d. Frank Gargione 10-3; 132—Frank Gabriel O p. Bhavya Rama 1:00; 138—Corbin Saul A md. Dennis Forbes 12-2; 145—Jurdain Hendricks O p. Josh Satre 1:32; 152—Ethan Zeck p. Joshua Mensa 2:35; 160—Cristobal Reyes A p. Mason Horsey 0:15; 170—Quinn McLaughlin A p. Jason Hearn 1:30; 182—George Rhodes A p. Zymir Newman 1:21; 195—Isaac Ingram A p. Zaire Jones 0:42; 220—Mikal Taylor A p. Amir Cherry 2:14; 285—Angel Gonzaelz-Castillo A p. Francisco Velazquez 3:30.
Match began at 160 pounds
Absegami 52,
Egg Harbor Township 30
106—Antonio Delano EHT by forfeit; 113—Sean Dever EHT by forfeit; 120—Josh Devlin A md. Vincent Faldetta 11-3; 126—Nicholas Faldetta EHT p. Frank Gargione 2:58; 132—Hector Reyes EHT p. Bhavya Rama 5:28; 138—Corbin Saul A p. Michael Brito 0:47; 145—Jack Schiavo EHT p. Josh Satre; 152—Ethan Zeck A p. James Tucker 1:39; 160—Quinn McLaughlin A p. Micah Bird 2:34; 170—Cristobal Reyes A by forfeit; 182—Isaac Ingram A by forfeit; 195—Mikal Taylor A by forfeit; 220—Rodney McNeill Jr. A by forfeit; 285—Angel Gonzalez-Castillo A p. Juan Carlos Delgado Lopez 2:58. Match began at 152 pounds
Oakcrest 51,
Egg Harbor Township 21
106—Hogan Horsey O p. Antonio Delano 2:11; 113—Hunter Horsey O d. Sean Dever 6-4; 120—Hayden Horsey O p. Vincent Faldetta 1:30; 126—David Flippen O md. Nicholas Faldetta 10-2; 132—Frank Gabriel O p. Hector Reyes 2:27; 138—Dennis Forbes O md. Michael Brito 13-4; 145—Jack Schiavo EHT p. Jurdain Hendricks 1:02; 152—Joshua Mensah O p. James Tucker 1:50; 160—Victor Nguyen EHT d. Mason Horsey 7-4; 170—Micah Bird EHT p. Jason Hearn 4:51; 182—Zymir Newman O p. Matthew Mashall 1:36; 195—Zaire Jones O by forfeit; 220—Amir Cherry O md. Andrew Dawson 9-1; 285—Juan Carlos Delgado Lopez EHT p. Francisco Velazquez 3:13.
Match began at 170
Egg Harbor Township 51,
Cedar Creek 24
106—Antonio Delano EHT p. John Hagaman 5:44; 113—Sean Dever EHT p. River Aponte 1:45; 120—Thomas Prychka CC p. Vincent Faldetta 1:58; 126—Nicholas Faldetta EHT p. Josh Maldonado 0:47; 132—Hector Reyes EHT d. Oscar Perez 6-1; 138—Aiden Sandfort CC p. Michael Brito 4:17; 145—Jack Schiavo EHT p. Nimil Shah 0:23; 152—Austin Alcantara CC p. James Tucker 2:32; 160—Micah Bird EHT d. Miguel Perez 11-10; 170—Victor Nguyen EHT p. Aaron Silvidio 3:14; 182—Matthew Mashall EHT d. Angel Martinez 10-5; 195—Nur Ibn Al-Islam CC by forfeit; 220—Andrew Dawson EHT by forfeit; 285—Juan Carlos Delgado Lopez EHT by forfeit.
Match began at 160
Ocean City tri-meet
Ocean City 42, Gateway 33
Hammonton 48, Ocean City 33
Pennsville 40, Ocean City 33
106— G d. Dominic Morrill (0-2) OC 8-2, Max Elton (1-0) H p. 1:20; 113— Gavin Gregorec (2-1) OC by forfeit, Timothy Ruggeri 1-0 H p. 2:43, by forfeit; 120—G p. Mike Young (1-2) OC 4:08, p. Cole Mangold (0-1) H 3:03, P md. 8-0; 126— G p. Liam Cupit (0-3) OC 0:35, Elijah Smeltzer (1-0) H p. 2:32, P p. 1:38; 132— Louie Williams (2-1) OC p. G 2:32, d. Santino Pontarelli H 7-2, P tf. 17-2, 4:20; 138— Charley Cossaboone (3-0) OC p. G 4:36, p. Richard Ruberton H 2:58, p. P 0 50; 145—G p. Tommy Oves (0-3) OC 2:36, Ryan Figueroa (1-0) H p. 2:50, P md. 14-2; 152— G d. Jacob Wilson (2-1) OC 10-3, p. Griffin Fiorentino H 3:10, d. P 5-3; 160— Joey Garcia (3-0) OC p. G 3:46, p. Phillip Mahran H 3:30, p. P 5:09; 170— G d. Sam Williams (0-3) OC 12-5, Matthew Moles (1-0) H p. 2:58, P d. 4-0; 182— Aiden Fisher (2-1) OC p. G 3:19, Hunter MacDuff (1-0) H p. 0:50, p. P 3:12; 195— Aidan Nelson (1-2) OC p. G 1:48, Brock Beede (1-0) H p. 1:32, P p. 2:47; 220— G by forfeit; LLoyd Kawei (1-0) H by forfiet; P by forfeit; 285— Nick Sannino (3-0) OC p. G 0:11, p. Anthony Evangelista H 0:26, p. P 0:29.
Lower tri-meet
Lower Cape May Reg. 33,
Cherry Hill East 27
106— Jeremy Korin C by forfeit; 113— double forfeit; 120— Aidan Ford C by forfeit; 126— Mikey Castellano L p. Oliver Bitar (2:47); 132— Jesse Keesal C d. Wes Tosto 2-1; 138— David Tosto L d. Marcos DaCruz 10-9; 145— Joe Ingrassia D d. Cam Leslie 10-3; 152— Christian Campanaro L p. Gabe Cohen (2:50); 160— Aiden Weingrad C d. Connor Eckel 2-1; 170— Braydon Castillo L d, Ian Gorsen 8-4; 182— Jonas Lumbruno L p. Devon Judilla (0:44); 195— Sean Connelly L d. Stanford Brown 3-1; 220— Matt Craig L p. Jared O’Neill (0:10); 285— Antonio Valentine C p. Ryan Jackson (1:41).
Lower Cape May Reg. 54,
Freehold Twp. 30
106— Raul Loredo F by forfeit; 113— Michael Borromeo F by forfeit; 120— Hector Santiago F by forfeit; 126— Devon Bohn L p. Ryan Benito (1:29); 132— Wes Tosto L p. Charles Trama (0:46); 138— Evan Savino F p. David Tosto (3:17); 145— Cam Leslie L p. Aidan Harrington (3:53); 152— Christian Campanaro L p. Caleb Mitchell (3:05); 160— Connor Eckel L p. Devin Olesin (0:25); 170— Braydon Castillo L p. Nicholas Benjamino (0:40); 182— Jonas Lumbruno L p. Jessie Singer (1:16); 195— Jarrid Markowitz F p. Sean Connelly (0:33); 220— Matt Craig L p. Matthew Gunther (0:48); 285— Ryan Jackson L p. Vincent Caprio (0:35).
Mainland Reg. 66,
Triton Reg. 9
106— John Valdez T p. Charles Provido (2:51); 113— double forfeit; 120— Logan Sands M by forfeit; 126— Samuel Costello M by forfeit; 132— Will Grandy M p. Dominic Freeman 1:48; 138— Tyler Sheeler M p. Caden Skvarcek 1:41; 145— Craig Johnson T d. Israel Serra 12-10 (SV-1); 152— Juan Lopez M p. Michael Granroth (1:55); 160— Jake Pokrass M by forfeit; 170— Robert Sheeler M by forfeit; 182— Anthony Grace M by forfeit; 195— Samuel Epstein M by forfeit; 220— Christopher Campbell M p. Da’son Parker (2:15); 285— Shaquan Henry M by forfeit. Match began at this weight
