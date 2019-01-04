010419_spt_millville 11
Atlantic City at Millville boys basketball, Thursday, January 3, 2019. Photo/Charles J. Olson

 Charles J. Olson

The offensive struggles of the Atlantic City High School boys basketball team continued Friday night.

Babatunde Ajike scored 27 points to lead Camden Catholic to a 55-34 win over Atlantic City in a Seagull Classic game at Holy Spirit.

Ajike sank 12 of 15 shots for the Irish (6-2), who are No. 8 in The Press Elite 11 ranking.

The loss dropped the rebuilding Vikings to 2-5. Atlantic Coty sank just 14 of 46 shots and was 1 of 7 from 3-point range. The Vikings scored six points in each of the first three quarters. Junior guard Julio Sanchez led the Vikings with 10 points. Stephen Byard scored six points and grabbed nine rebounds.

 

Camden Catholic 10 14 12 19 – 55

Atlantic City 6 6 6 16 – 34

 

CC – Tejeda 8, Dunn 2, Hicks 5, Ajike 27, Okafor 8, Gallagher 3, Hawkins 2

AC – Byard 6, Montague 6, Teague 8, Blakeley 4, Sanchez 10

