Atlantic County Institute of Technology baseball coach Sean Coyle took over the program last season and immediately noticed Tony Santa Maria was unlike other talents in South Jersey.
Coyle wanted to enhance those skills.
“At the end of last year, he went on an absolute tear,” Coyle said. “After his junior year, I was sitting there thinking, ‘This kid has so much talent. This kid is definitely someone that is draftable.’”
The second-year coach then brought Santa Maria to the Baseball Performance Center, a developmental facility in Pleasantville, to be around other high-level talents and improve his game.
It paid off.
Santa Maria was invited to a pro day at Maplezone Sports Institute in Garnet Valley, Pennsylvania, in January.
About a week later, he earned a private workout at MSI with Los Angeles Dodgers scouts. He also had some interest from the Cincinnati Reds.
“The opportunity was very helpful,” said Santa Maria, 18, of Absecon. “BPC, obviously, helped me out a lot to get that exposure I felt I never really had. I felt like I started to get my name out there.”
But the MLB Draft next month has been reduced from 40 rounds to five in a move that will help owners save money due to lost revenue amid the COVID-19 shutdown. Santa Maria, along with other high school players across the country, could have heard his name called.
Santa Maria is committed to NCAA Division I Iona College. He already made the decision to take the college route prior to the draft rounds being reduced.
But the standout infielder still said losing the opportunity to be drafted, along with his entire senior season, was difficult.
“Both of those situations are nothing you want. I didn’t expect either of those to happen,” said Santa Maria, who was the first ACIT athlete, in any sport, to commit to an NCAA Division I program.
“I’m honestly just honored to be considered a draft pick, because that’s what every kid dreams of. But also, my senior year, it’s just all very unfortunate.”
Last season, Santa Maria batted .431 with 23 runs scored 24 stolen bases and four home runs. He was a first-team Press All-Star.
Santa Maria anticipated his senior season to show what he had to offer. But he has been using the stay-at-home order to further develop his skills.
“It’s tough,” he said, “but it’s something us seniors can’t control. We can only control our response to it and prepare for the next step in our lives.”
Iona, which competes in the Metro-Atlantic Athletic Conference, went 3-13 before the coronavirus crisis canceled the college season under second-year coach Paul Panik.
The team will return freshman Jimmy Pasquale (Holy Spirit) next year. St. Augustine senior Alex Hunt is also committed to Iona.
Santa Maria said proper nutrition, sleep and mental aspects are elements he wants to improve off the diamond at Iona.
“My goal is to go there and be myself and be a good teammate. Give 110% all the time,” Santa Maria said, who plays for New Jersey Baseball, a developmental program based in Egg Harbor Township.
Coyle praised Iona coach Paul Panik, adding that Panik will nurture and develop Santa Maria to new heights. Coyle said Santa Maria will thrive at Iona because the environment is similar to ACIT.
“I don't know what it’s going to look like in three years,” Coyle said about Santa Maria, “but I know it’s going to be really, really good. The sky is the limit.“
Seniors honored
ACIT did not have the opportunity to show off its new uniforms on the diamond this spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Even worse, the Red Hawks’ seven seniors — Santa Maria, Ryan Miller, Colby Walk, Sean Parker, Javi Vega, Ben Stiteler and Steve Graziano — lost their final high school season.
But Coyle did his best to turn a difficult situation into something more positive — going door-to-door to his entire team and delivering their new hats and uniforms.
Among the new uniforms was an all-black jersey with gold pinstripes. There was also a cardinal red/gray jersey and and all-white jersey, similar to the St. Louis Cardinals.
The caps are cardinal red and feature a new logo— a gold “A” and “T” that were intertwined.
Coyle made it a three-day trip around Atlantic County, not being able to get to every person’s house in one day.
“(Coyle) is that type of person that’ll do that stuff for us,” Santa Maria said. “It was nice to have all the seniors around to put those new uniforms on that look absolutely sick.“
Coyle did a senior photo shoot with the new uniforms Saturday — all wearing masks and following social-distancing guidelines.
“They took great pride in it,” Coyle said. “We always talk about leaving the baseball program and leaving the jersey better than you found it. They got to wear these jerseys, and a couple of them teared up and rightfully so. Just a great group of selfless guys.”
