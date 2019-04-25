Maura Furst pitched a complete game, striking out four, in ACIT’s 6-3 win over Absegami in a Cape-Atlantic League softball game Thursday.
Jaiana Gautier went 2 for 3 with four RBIs while Jordyn Harris went 2 for 4 with two runs scored for the Red Hawks.
For Absegami, Kaylin Flukey went 3 for 4 including her second home run of the season.
Atlantic City 18,
Pleasantville 2
Madison Condurso was 2 for 3 with a double, three RBIs and three runs scored for Atlantic City while also getting the win in the circle with four innings pitched allowing two runs on two hits while striking out five. Jenna Mogano was 2 for 2 with a double, three RBIs and two runs scored.
Yancely Hernandez was 2 for 2 with a double and two RBIs for Pleasantville.
Hammonton 7,
Triton Reg. 1
Mae Trinh went 4 for 4 with four RBIs for Hammonton (10-2). Mary Jane Calascione was 3 for 4 and Allie Bishop had two RBIs. Ashlynne Scardino got the win for the Blue Devils with seven innings pitched, allowing one run on six hits and striking out four.
Grand Strand Softball Classic in Myrtle Beach, SC (4th round)
St. Joseph 7,
Olean (NY) 0
Jailyn Purnell was 2 for 2 with a walk, run scored and 2 RBIs for St. Joseph (16-0). Makayla Veneziale was 2 for 4 with a triple, a run scored and an RBI. Veneziale also picked up her 10th win of the season throwing a one hit shutout with six strikeouts.
St. Joseph will play in the championship of the Grand Strand Softball Classic in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, on Friday, April 26 at 8 a.m. against Wilson High School (New York).
Pinelands Reg. 6,
Manchester Twp. 3
Adrianna Dancisin went 3-for-4 and scored a run for Pinelands (3-6). Jordan Leeds went 2-for-4 with two runs scored and Ally Vesoz picked up the win on the mound for the Wildcats.
Holy Spirit 9,
Lower Cape May Reg. 7
Paige Sofield had a double and a run for visiting Holy Spirit (4-9). The Spartans scored five runs in the fourth inning to go up 7-0. Kelly Walsh had two RBIs and Sophia Pasquale had a hit and two runs. Aalyah Anderson scored twice. Holy Spirit had five hits and capitalized on four Lower errors and eight walks. Winning pitcher Emily Magee went 5 2/3 innings.
Lower Cape May (2-7) had 14 hits. Pitcher Charlotte Thompson went 3 for 4 with two runs and an RBI, and Brianna Hemling, Kaitlin Dougherty and Molly McGuigan each added two hits. Thompson struck out five.
Kingsway 11,
Cumberland 6
Jenna Gardner went 3-for-4 with three doubles, one RBI and run scored for Cumberland (0-10). Alyssa Bennett was 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI and Gianna Trexler doubled with an RBI for the Colts.
Southern Reg. 9,
Toms River North 4
Kendall Adams went 4-for-4 with two RBIs for Southern Regional. Keely Himmelreich and Emily Thompson both drove in two runs each with Himmelreich hitting three doubles. Tatiyana Ford was the winning pitcher, throwing seven innings allowing four runs on six hits and striking out five.
