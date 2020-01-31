The Atlantic County Institute of Technology boys basketball team beat Woodbury 77-54 in a nonconference game at Woodbury on Friday.
The Red Hawks improved to 11-5.
Nurridin Abdul-Rahmann led visiting ACIT with 33 points. James Waugh added 19 points, and Ja’maine Davenport had 11. The Red Hawks led 35-21 at halftime.
Zaheer Owens scored six points for the Red Hawks. Jermaine Charles added four points, and McRoodjerry Cesar and George Coles each scored two.
For Woodbury (3-11), Javon Solomon scored 18 points, and C’mar Webster and Branden Moye had 11 apiece. Brandon Blanton and Jabron Solomon each added six points, and Julian Shorts scored two.
ACIT: 15 20 18 24−77
Woodbury: 11 10 11 22−54
Cape May Tech 75,
Vineland Prep 34
Dylan Delvecchio led the Hawks (4-7) with 27 points. James Longstreet had 16. Other scores for CMT: Devon Roach (8), Robbie Pennington (6), Tristan Seeburg (3), Matt Carrion (3), Luke Lopez (2), Marc Richie (2), Adam Dille (2).
CMT:21 23 23 8−75
V. Prep: 14 10 6 4−34
Oakcrest 86,
LEAP Academy 47
Tavion Gray scored 23 points. Josiah Casanova and Jahlil Kearney contributed 15 each. Nissim Respes added 12. Marcus White (9), Colin Veltri (8), Byron Griffin (2) and Mickey Cuerquis (2) rounded out the scoring.
LEAP: 6 11 17 13−47
Oakcrest: 21 23 20 22−86
Ocean City 60,
Cumberland Regional 15
Sam Burns hit five 3-pointers and scored a career-high 17 points for host Ocean City (9-8). Tom Finnegan had nine points.
Brendan Schlatter and Gannon Brady added six and five points, respectively, for the Red Raiders, and Mike Rhodes, Will Drain, Bradley Jamison and Brett Grodziak each had four. Matt Rebock had three points and Ben Hoag and Brady Rauner each had two.
For the Colts (1-16), Ethan Turner and Myles Timmon each scored five points, Matthew Wade had three points and Drew Nakai had two.
Cumberland: 7 0 5 3−15
Ocean City: 14 22 13 11−60
From Thursday
Middle Twp. 71,
Vineland 59
Matt Marino scored 26 for Middle Township (4-10). Torey Harris scored 15, and Jeremiah Camacho scored 14. Miles Sapp added nine. Charlie McNeal III (4) and Gavin Aftanis (3) also scored.
Yamere Diggs led Vineland with 25 points. Ryan Williams added 15. Syncere Gay scored nine, and Julius Holmes scored seven. Azmir Kates added three. The Fighting Clan fell to 7-9.
Vineland: 12 9 21 17−59
Middle: 24 17 17 13−71
Girls bowling
From Thursday
Deptford 3, EHT 1 : D: Alexis Marlar (180 game, 401 series); Paige Clegg (199 game, 521 series). EHT: Aubrey Lloyd (238 game, 586 series); Julie Vu (157 game, 435 series).
Record—Deptford 9-3-3, EHT 8-3-3.
Boys bowling
From Thursday
EHT 3, Deptford 1 : EHT: Brendan Lee (222 game, 559 series); Alex Peretti (192 game, 547 series). D: Tyler Grier (201 game, 501 series); Joseph Prettyman (170 game, 490 series).
Record—EHT 9-4-1, Deptford 7-6-1.
