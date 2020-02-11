Holy Spirit High School senior Ahmad Brown and Mainland Regional senior Jacob Cook Jr. have both committed as wide receivers to NCAA Division II St. Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire.
"I feel great about it," Brown said. "I'm looking forward to being able to compete at the next level with the competition they have."
Brown, 18 of Egg Harbor Township, started playing football when he was 3.
"I love the competitive spirit and the lessons it teaches you about yourself and life," Brown said. "How to deal with losing definitely is a big one. How to overcome adversity and learning how to act like you've been there before (are others)."
For Brown, some of that adversity came in losing the state championship twice before finding success last season with a state Non-Public II title. Another was the loss of coach Bill Walsh who died last November.
"(He was) one of the best coaches I've ever had," Brown said. "Just keep pushing, no matter what the outcome looks like."
In addition to the high level of athletic competition, Brown, who has a 3.6 GPA, is also looking toward his academic future. Conversations with professors on his official visit convinced him that they care about him as an athlete and what he's going to do after football.
"I'm deciding between political science and criminal justice," Brown said. "I always wanted to be a cop because I ... always wanted to help people. My mom and dad are a big part of that, taking care of other people."
Brown is interested in pursuing a job in high-level law enforcement like the FBI.
Jacob Cook Jr. will join Brown at the Northeast-10 conference team.
"I feel good about it," Cook said. "I went up and visited, and it just felt like home."
Cook, 17 of Somers Point, moved into a new position at wide receiver his senior season. He was the starting quarterback as a sophomore before skipping football his junior season. He said being a wide receiver gave him more freedom.
"You don't have to know everybody's route, you just have to execute what you have to do," Cook said. "It's more of an independent position. ... It's usually one-on-one so there's more stuff I can do myself."
That being said, he still enjoys the cohesion required to win a football game.
"It just brings everyone together on the field," Cook said. "It takes a unit to win a game, not just one person."
Cook, who's major is undecided, is also looking forward to the higher level of competition and the independence that comes from living six hours from home.
"It'll give me the space I need to mature," Cook said.
Both players have things they'll miss about South Jersey. For Brown, it's Wawa, his parents and Holy Spirit. For Cook, it's friends and the warmer weather.
Brown and Cook have been awarded full scholarships that are a combination of academic and athletic. They'll be playing for fifth-year coach Joe Adam, who took the Hawks to a 4-7 record last year, 4-4 in their conference. They'll join a team with at least eight other New Jersey athletes, most from the northern part of the state.
Brown, who also plays defense, was a Press first-team All-Star on defense selection last season and holds nine State Championship victories in track running the 200- and 400-meter distances.
Cook was a West Jersey Football League first-team selection and a Press second-team selection last season.
