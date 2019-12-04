Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for Reading.
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Holy Spirit's Ahmad Brown #26 breaks free from St. Augustine Prep Riley Lisgar #28 during the first half of high school football game at Holy Spirit High School Friday Oct 18, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Ahmad Brown, #20, during a Holy Spirit High School football team practice, Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Ahmad Brown, #20, during Holy Spirit High School football team practice, Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Holy Spirit's Ahmad Brown #26 breaks free from St. Augustine Prep Riley Lisgar #28 during the first half of high school football game at Holy Spirit High School Friday Oct 18, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Holy Spirit’s Ahmad Brown is tackled by St. Augustine Prep’s Robert Stefanelli (20) and Luke Snyder (8) during the first half of Friday’s game in Absecon.
Edward Lea / staff photographer
Holy Spirit Ahmad Brown in action against Kingsway. Oct.25, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Holy Spirit's Elijah Steward, left, celebrates his touchdown with teammates Ahmad Brown, center, and Patrick Smith during Saturday's game against St. Joseph on November 2, 2019. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Ahmad Brown is an explosive athlete, contributing on both offense and defense for the Holy Spirit High School football team.
But, even more impressive, the senior outside linebacker/defensive end and wide receiver is the only player on the roster that plays both sides of the ball, said Spartans' coach A.J. Russo.
"The kid is versatile," Russo said. "He is very athletic. He has been great for our program."
Sign up for MORNING KICKSTART plus other valuable EMAIL NEWSLETTERS and never miss out on the latest in news, entertainment, weather, and sports.
VIEW & SUBSCRIBE HERE
Brown and the Spartans (7-4) will play St. Joseph in the state Non-Public Group II championship at 4 p.m. Sunday at Rutgers University. The two programs also played in the state championship game last season, with the Wildcats winning 41-22 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford.
St. Joseph-Holy Spirit is one of South Jersey’s top rivalries, with games between them dubbed the "Holy Wars." The rivalry began in 2000, and the Wildcats hold a 15-6 edge.
St. Joseph (9-1), which is ranked fourth in The Press Elite 11, completed a second-half comeback to defeat Holy Spirit 22-19 on Nov. 2. The Spartans were held scoreless in the second half.
Brown anticipates a different outcome Sunday.
“I’m really excited," said Brown, 17, of Egg Harbor Township. "As a team, I think we are jelling. This will probably be our point right here. From the bottom to the top, everyone is prepared for this game.”
And Brown, along with the rest of the program, have added motivation to capture the state title.
Former Holy Spirit football coach Bill Walsh died Nov. 15 after a long battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease. He was 52.
Walsh influenced and inspired countless Spirit football players and students with his fight against ALS, including Brown, who first meet Walsh during his eighth grade football season with the Egg Harbor Township Youth Organization.
Brown said Walsh always attended his games.
“He has taught me so much," Brown said. "He has taught me life lessons, football lessons. He has been a great mentor and friend. He has always been there for me, and it was a hard loss for me.
"I definitely think that us as a team can bring this home for the community of Holy Spirit and for coach Walsh as well."
This season, Brown has 22 receptions for 303 yards and four touchdowns. He also has 70 rushing yards and leads the team with four, two-point conversions. On defense, he leads the team in sacks (4.5) and tackles for loss (17). Brown has 57 total tackles, two blocked passes and a fumble recovery.
Brown has started at the varsity level since he was a freshman.
"He is very gifted athletically," Russo said. "He is also a really good kid in the classroom (holding a 3.50 GPA). He is energetic and charismatic. He brings that type of leadership to the team. He is always happy and full of energy, and that shows on the field.”
The Spartans have played three games since they last played St. Joseph on Nov. 2. While the Wildcats have only played once since then— a 76-22 victory over Morris Catholic in the semifinals.
"Our kids have worked their tails off all season," Russo said. "I’m looking forward to it. I like our chances."
Despite being separated by only 25 miles, Brown is ready for the 97-mile trip up north to rematch his teams' rival.
“I don’t want to count the eggs before they hatch, but we are definitely looking forward to competing," Brown said. "I've got a lot of faith in my coaches and my players.”
110319_spt_stjoefb 14
-- HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES --
110319_spt_stjoefb 22
110319_spt_stjoefb 36
spt_holyspirit
spt_holyspirit
spt_holyspirit
spt_holyspirit
spt_holyspirit
spt_holyspirit
Wearing #16 for Walsh
Wearing #16 for Walsh
Wearing #16 for Walsh
Wearing #16 for Walsh
Wearing #16 for Walsh
Wearing #16 for Walsh
Wearing #16 for Walsh
Wearing #16 for Walsh
Wearing #16 for Walsh
Wearing #16 for Walsh
Wearing #16 for Walsh
Wearing #16 for Walsh
Wearing #16 for Walsh
Wearing #16 for Walsh
Wearing #16 for Walsh
Wearing #16 for Walsh
Wearing #16 for Walsh
110319_spt_sjoefb 11
110319_spt_stjoefb 1
110319_spt_sjoefb 13
110319_spt_stoefb 4
110319_spt_stjoefb 32
110319_spt_stjoefb 2
110319_spt_stjoefb 26
110319_spt_stjoefb 9
110319_spt_stjoefb 21
110319_spt_stjoefb 31
110319_spt_stjoefb 7
110319_spt_stjoefb 17
110319_spt_stjoefb 40
110319_spt_stjoefb 15
110319_spt_stjoefb 37
110319_spt_stjoefb 38
110319_spt_stjoefb 33
110319_spt_stjoefb 5
110319_spt_stjoefb 34
110319_spt_stjoefb 28
110319_spt_stjoefb 16
110319_spt_stjoefb 20
110319_spt_stjoefb 35
110319_spt_stjoefb 29
Holy Spirit vs Kingsway Football
Holy Spirit vs Kingsway Football
Holy Spirit vs Kingsway Football
Holy Spirit vs Kingsway Football
Holy Spirit vs Kingsway Football
Holy Spirit vs Kingsway Football
Holy Spirit vs Kingsway Football
Holy Spirit vs Kingsway Football
Holy Spirit vs Kingsway Football
Holy Spirit vs Kingsway Football
Holy Spirit vs Kingsway Football
Holy Spirit vs Kingsway Football
Holy Spirit vs Kingsway Football
Holy Spirit vs Kingsway Football
Holy Spirit vs Kingsway Football
Holy Spirit vs Kingsway Football
Holy Spirit vs Kingsway Football
Holy Spirit vs Kingsway Football
Holy Spirit vs Kingsway Football
Holy Spirit vs Kingsway Football
Holy Spirit vs Kingsway Football
Holy Spirit vs Kingsway Football
Holy Spirit vs Kingsway Football
Holy Spirit vs Kingsway Football
Holy Spirit vs Kingsway Football
Holy Spirit vs Kingsway Football
Holy Spirit vs Kingsway Football
Holy Spirit vs Kingsway Football
Holy Spirit vs Kingsway Football
Holy Spirit vs Kingsway Football
Holy Spirit vs Kingsway Football
Holy Spirit vs Kingsway Football
Holy Spirit vs Kingsway Football
Holy Spirit vs Kingsway Football
Holy Spirit vs Kingsway Football
Holy Spirit vs Kingsway Football
St. Augustine Prep vs Holy Spirit football game
St. Augustine Prep vs Holy Spirit football game
St. Augustine Prep vs Holy Spirit football game
St. Augustine Prep vs Holy Spirit football game
St. Augustine Prep vs Holy Spirit football game
St. Augustine Prep vs Holy Spirit football game
St. Augustine Prep vs Holy Spirit football game
St. Augustine Prep vs Holy Spirit football game
St. Augustine Prep vs Holy Spirit football game
St. Augustine Prep vs Holy Spirit football game
St. Augustine Prep vs Holy Spirit football game
St. Augustine Prep vs Holy Spirit football game
St. Augustine Prep vs Holy Spirit football game
St. Augustine Prep vs Holy Spirit football game
St. Augustine Prep vs Holy Spirit football game
St. Augustine Prep vs Holy Spirit football game
St. Augustine Prep vs Holy Spirit football game
St. Augustine Prep vs Holy Spirit football game
St. Augustine Prep vs Holy Spirit football game
St. Augustine Prep vs Holy Spirit football game
St. Augustine Prep vs Holy Spirit football game
St. Augustine Prep vs Holy Spirit football game
St. Augustine Prep vs Holy Spirit football game
St. Augustine Prep vs Holy Spirit football game
St. Augustine Prep vs Holy Spirit football game
St. Augustine Prep vs Holy Spirit football game
St. Augustine Prep vs Holy Spirit football game
St. Augustine Prep vs Holy Spirit football game
St. Augustine Prep vs Holy Spirit football game
St. Augustine Prep vs Holy Spirit football game
St. Augustine Prep vs Holy Spirit football game
St. Augustine Prep vs Holy Spirit football game
St. Augustine Prep vs Holy Spirit football game
Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.