State Group III Final
Chatham (23-6) vs. Mainland Regional (27-3)
Noon Sunday at RWJ Barnabas Heath Arena in Toms River
Tickets: $5 for adults and $3 for students and senior citizens
How they got to the final:
Mainland: Beat Camden Tech 45-21; Absegami 46-34; Winslow Township 49-31; Ocean City 41-27; Westampton Tech 49-33.
Chatham: Beat Belleville 51-17; Cranford 51-31; Irvington 56-41; Warren Hills 48-40; Pascack Valley 41-38.
Mainland update: The Mustangs have never won a state title and are playing in their first state final since 1989. Kylee Watson, a 6-foot-4 junior, is one of the country’s top recruits. She averages 18.2 points and 10 rebounds and has scored more than 1,500 career points. But opposing defenses just can’t focus on Watson. Senior guard Claudia Mairone and junior Madi Hafetz are reliable 3-point shooters. Mairone has sank more than 160 3-pointers in her career. Senior guard Taylor Dalzell is a standout defender. Freshman point guard Camryn Dirkes can penetrate opposing defenses to create shots for herself and teammates. Kaitlyn Boggs, a 5-11 freshman, has become a key factor off the bench late n the season. Mainland also gets contributions from Jillian Gatley, Lila Schoen and Lauren Toner.
Chatham update: Chatham is making its first state final appearance since it lost to Malcolm X. Shabazz in the 2010 Group II game. The Cougars have never won a state title. Shannon Donohoe scored the winning layup in overtime as Chatham beat perennial power Pascack Valley 41-38 in the state semifinal. Maddie Hartnett sparks the Chatham offense. She has sank 60 3 pointers and averages 13.3 points. Senior guard Michaela Ford averages 9.1 points and leads on the offensive and defensive end. Her sophomore sister Tess averages 7.4 points.
Game outlook: Both teams favor defense. This game should be close and decided by timely perimeter shooting and key defensive stops down the stretch. The team that surges at the end of the third quarter or beginning of the fourth will put itself in position to win.
