Angel Larson had four kills and two aces to lead the Oakcrest High School girls volleyball team to a 2-1 victory over Mainland Regional in a Cape-Atlantic League interdivision match Tuesday.
The Falcons defeated the Mustangs 20-25, 25-11, 25-21. Cassie Booth had six kills and two digs for Oakcrest.
Cadence Fitzgerald led the Mustangs (8-8) with 10 service points, eight assists, two aces and one dig. Savanah Goff had seven digs and five assists. Nikki Faragher had four service points, four digs, an ace and a kill.
Southern Reg. 2,
Toms River North 0
Southern won 25-14, 25-11.
Stephanie Soares had 13 assists and five service points for the Rams (24-3). Gianna Schiattarella had nine kills, five service points and two digs. Adrianna Conforti had eight service points and five digs.
Toms River North fell to 13-15.
Middle Twp. 2,
Lower Cape May 0
Middle Township (1-10) beat Lower Cape May (5-11) 25-23, 25-19.
Joelle DuFault led Lower with four kills and four service points.
Audra Sockriter had four service points, two digs and an ace. Carley McDonald had three assists and three service points.
Our Lady of Mercy 2,
St. Joseph 0
Our Lady of Mercy Academy (6-10) beat St. Joseph (0-8) 25-6, 25-11.
Ava Barrasso led the Villagers with 13 assists, eight service points, two aces and a kill.
Ava Keyser had 10 service points, three aces and three kills. Olivia Stefano had eight service points, four aces and two kills.
Absegami 2,
Egg Harbor Twp. 0
Absegami won 25-16, 25-21.
Kaylin Flukey had seven kills, five aces and five digs for the Braves (15-2). Kailyn Fortis had 16 assists and four digs. Radhika Pandya had three kills and three digs.
The Eagles fell to 2-10. No other information was available.
Cedar Creek 2,
Pleasantville 0
The Pirates (14-5) won 25-21, 25-20.
Angelina Cox had 15 kills and one kill. Nina Casselberry had nine kills, seven service points and two aces.
Riley Lower had five service points and an ace. Amanda Purdy had eight service points, five aces and two kills.
Rosa Gil-Hernandez had 16 assists and 11 digs for the Greyhounds (14-4). Gil-Hernandez recorded her 50th career assist in the match, becoming the all-time assist leader in program history.
Shania Watkins had 12 kills. Yancely Hernandez had eight kills and seven digs. Ailin Mata-Polanco had nine digs and two assists.
Hammonton 2,
Eastern 0
Hammonton (3-12) beat Eastern (6-11) 25-9, 25-16.
Cayla Kalani led Hammonton with seven digs, six service points, two aces and a kill. Julia Sulzner had eight service points, three digs and an ace. Arwyn Russell had eight digs and two service points.
From Monday
Toms River East 2,
Lacey Twp. 0
Toms River East (11-5) beat Lacey Township (6-11) 25-19, 25-22.
Alexa Rybasack led Toms River East with 12 assists, nine digs and a block. Melissa Marvinny had six digs, three aces and a kill.
Lacey McKim led Lacey with 12 assists, two digs, one service point and an ace.
Maggie Ann Hodges had five kills, three service points, two digs and an ace. Kaitlyn Sabat had three kills, three digs, two service points and two aces.
Washington Twp. 2,
Cedar Creek 1
Washington Township (6-10) beat Cedar Creek (13-5) 25-23, 22-25, 25-22.
Helena Ta led Washington with 27 assists, seven aces, two digs and two kills. Jenna Ficcaglia had 10 kills, four digs, three blocks, two assists and an ace.
Pinelands Reg. 2,
Barnegat 1
Pinelands Regional (15-7) beat Barnegat (7-10) 19-25, 25-20, 25-17.
Allison Grotts led Pinelands with 21 assists, five digs, three service points, two kills and a block.
Emma Capriglione had 12 kills, eight digs, four service points, two aces and a block. Sharon Benson had 13 service points, five aces, three digs and three kills.
Patricia Moreno led Barnegat with 22 assists, five digs, three kills, two service points and two aces.
Veronica Tikhomirova had 10 digs, eight kills, five service points, three aces and two blocks. Nina Soberano had 16 digs and seven service points.
