Martin Angelov scored 21 points to help the Wildwood Catholic High School boys basketball team beat Cape May Tech 78-42 Wednesday in a Cape-Atlantic League United Division game.
Taj Thweatt scored 16 points while Jahlil White scored 15. Jacob Hopping also scored 10 in the win.
Dylan Delvecchio had 12 points and 10 rebounds for the Hawks. Orlando Torres had 10 points and James Longstreet had nine points.
Wildwood Cath: 23 28 16 11− 78
Cape Tech: 10 11 9 12− 42
From Tuesday
Ocean City 51,
Holy Spirit 49
Gannon Brady scored 21 points for Ocean City. Brad Jamison added nine and Tom Finnegan contributed eight. Joe Repetti (5), Mike Rhodes (5), and Ben Hoag (3) rounded out the scoring.
Christian Kalinowski led Holy Spirit with 12 points. Henry Rovillard, Jahmir Smith and Jack Rovillard scored seven each. Joe Glenn and Gavin Gillespie had four each. Jack Cella (5) and Jamie Wilkins also scored.
Ocean City: 8 8 14 16 5−51
Holy Spirit: 11 18 11 7 3−49
Williamstown 62,
Hammonton 40
Owen Mauriello led Hammonton (5-11) with 15 points. Jaron Hill added six. Vincent Piantodosi and Maurice Graham contributed five each. Chris Torres, Isreal Reyes, John Andoloro and Tyler Lowe all had two. Ryan Barts scored one.
Williamstown improved to 11-7.
Hammonton: 9 6 13 13−40
Williamstown: 13 10 28 11−62
Wildwood Catholic 92,
Pleasantville 62
Taj Thweatt scored 26 points for Wildwood Catholic (14-3), No. 2 in The Press Elite 11. Jahlil White and Jacob Hopping contributed 20 each. Martin Angelou added 12. Jared Hopping (5), Akeel Johnson (4), Desean Lopez (3) and David Zarfatti also scored.
Marquise McLaughlin led Pleasantville with 16 points. Issa Baker-Tombs had 14 and Alejandro Rosado had eight. Michee Valeus (6), Elijah Jones (5), Shawn Ali-Muhammed (5), Julio Sanchez (2), Dave St. Germaine (2), Anthony Nunez (2) and Chris Matthieu (2) rounded out the points.
P’ville: 16 15 12 19−62
WC: 23 21 29 19−92
Girls basketball
From Tuesday
ACIT 52
Egg Harbor Twp. 26
Cea’anai Jackson scored 24 points and added 15 rebounds for the Red Hawks (11-5). Nyasia Grant added eight points. Jakyra Williams had seven rebounds, six points and three steals. Julianna Montero and Grace Speer each scored six. Sa’Daiyah Taylor had two.
Lauren Baxter scored nine points for the Eagles (7-10). Kierstyn Zinckgraf added six. Yani Davis and Amelia Zinckgraf each had three. Anjyl Hwang added two. Madison Israel scored one.
EHT:6 7 6 7−26
ACIT:12 20 12 8−52
Atlantic City 50,
Millville 35
Ciani Redd-Howard led Atlantic City (13-5) with 18 points. Quanirah Cherry-Montague contributed 12, Madison Brestle added seven. Sanai Garrison Macon (6), Sasha Lemons (3), Cornysha Davis (2) and Naysah Suarez-Rivera (2) also scored.
Nai’aijah Ball scored 14 points for Millville (3-14). Sha’naja Williams added seven and Fatimah Owens had five. San’aa Doss (4), Ailyn Perez (3) and Ranna Talley (2) contributed the remaining points.
Atl. City: 16 10 14 10−50
Millville: 4 11 8 12−35
Oakcrest 59,
Lower Cape May Reg. 51
Nay Nay Clark led Oakcrest (6-11) with 30 points. Jackie Cooper added 21. MaNaijah Scott (4), Imyah Arroyo (3) and Nephtalie (1) also scored.
Lindsay Holden scored 27 points for Lower Cape May Regional (1-16). Alyssa Wagner contributed 13. Molly McGuigan and Sarah Donahue had three and one, respectively.
Oakcrest: 10 8 16 25−59
LCMR: 7 7 9 28−51
Cumberland Reg. 47,
Triton 42
Taleah Robinson led Cumberland Regional (6-11) with 12 points. Reonna Givens added 11. Cioni Simmons and Aniah Hitchens had 10 each. Alex Hitchner contributed two.
Triton fell to 0-16.
Triton: 5 6 10 21−42
Cumberland: 16 11 12 8−47
No. 11 Mainland Reg. 56,
Absegami 32
Cadence Fitzgerald scored 18 points for the Mustangs (12-4), who are ranked 11th in The Press Elite 11. Kylee Watson added 15. Kaitlyn Boggs had eight. Madison Hafetz scored six. Lila Schoen added five. Sage Boyle scored two.
Haleigh Schafer scored 14 for the Braves. Gianna Hafner added seven. Iggy Crandell scored six. Ang Polina scored five.
Abse:2 7 21 2−46
Main:12 13 12 17 7−54
Central Reg. 50.
Southern Reg. 42
Kaela Curtin scored 17 points for the Rams (9-7). Sam Del Rio added eight. Summer Davis scored seven. Other scorers were: Sarah Lally (4), Alex Mattner (3), Kylie Conner (3).
Allie Bentley led Central Regional (10-7) with 15.
Central: 9 11 11 18−50
Southern: 11 11 7 12−42
Wrestling
Lacey Twp. 60,
Pinelands Reg. 15
106—Mason Livio P d. Mason Heck 2-1; 113—Jordan Lavelle L p. Mark Siino 1:20); 120—Vinny Fantasia L by forfeit; 126—Andre Ferrauiolo L p. Nicholas Muso (2:40); 132—Thomas Rosetti P p. Tyler Santana (4:18); 138—Colin Rolak L s.v.-1 Travis Brown 12-7; 145—Justin Cilento L p. Thomas Exel (1:30); 152—Michael Angelo Santiago L d. Gavin Wagner 11-6; 160—Gavin Stewart P Dylan Bartky (5:05); 170—Logan Carter L by forfeit; 182—Jackson Brandt L by forfeit; 195—Gerard O’Connor L by forfeit; 220—Vincent Ceglie L p. Thomas McNeil (:18); 285—John Stevens L p. Avery Maski (5:49).
Match began at 152
Point Pleasant Boro. 73,
Barnegat 4
106—Lucas Toree P p. Anthony Ryan (3:33); 113—Lucas Sabo P p. Jorge Ramos (:50); 120—James Latendorf P p. Matt Fronzak (:50); 126—Charles Latendorf P m.d. Christian Baccigalupi 15-2; 132—Jack Thompson P p. Anthony Cogliano (2:44); 138—Angel Aparicio P d. Louis DiFrancesco 3-0; 145—Kevin Fazio B m.d. Justin Hanf 12-0; 152—Jack Bailey P p. Ryan Kulpa (:19); 160—Ty bailey P p. Matthew Giarratano (:36); 170—Gavin O’Connor over Mason Bayer d.q.; 182—Andrew Witkowski P p. Luis Salto Villanueva (2:25); 195—Nick Rebimbas P by forfeit; 220—Patrick Frawley P by forfeit; 285—Joshua Henderson P by forfeit.
Match began at 170
From Tuesday
Absegami 43,
Buena Reg. 29
106—Tyler Foulke A by forfeit; 113—Sean Cowan A p. Ralph Carugno (:45); 120—John Devlin A by forfeit; 126—Andrew Johnson B m.d. Frank Gargione 10-1; 132—Corbin Saul A p. Brodrick Murphy (5:26); 138—Austin Richert B p. Camaad Jones (5:20); 145—Mark Cimino B p. Josh Satre (:26); 152—Ethan Zeck A p. Cael Aretz (1:51); 160—Danny DiGiovacchino B m.d. Cristobal Reyes 15-3; 170—George Rhodes A t.f. Nick Wiker 20-5 (5:24); 182—Isaac Ingram A by forfeit; 195—Mikal Taylor A d. Luke Maxwell 7-1; 220—Tony Thompson B p. Warren Hood (3:50); 285—Sincere Garrison B d. Rodney McNeill Jr. 5-1.
Match began at 145
Boys swimming
From Tuesday
S.J. Group C first round
(5) Cumberland Reg. 102,
(8) Schalick 68
At Gloucester Tech, meters
200 Medley Relay—CR (Chris Colson, Kyle Coll, Liam Quick, Garron Hindermyer) 1:50.00; 200 Freestyle— Jack Wheaton S 2:14.01; 200 IM—Sean Simms S 2:06.88; 50 Freestyle—Colson CR 22.87; 100 Butterfly—Quick CR 1:01.70; 100 Freestyle—Colson CR 55.08; 500 Freestyle— Scott Hubbard S 6:22.60; 200 Freestyle Relay—CR (Isaiah Colson, Devin Marcus, Nick Yoshida, Garron Hindermyer) 1:45.66; 100 Backstroke—Simms S 56.29; 100 Breaststroke—Coll CR 1:08.52; 400 Freestyle Relay—CR (Chris Colson, Nick Yoshida, Quick, Coll) 3:43.64
Southern will travel to fourth-seeded Cedar Creek on Friday.
Records—Cumberland 8-3; Schalick 7-3
