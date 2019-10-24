MILLVILLE — The 2019 Cape-Atlantic League cross country championships next to the New Jersey Motorsports Park were a repeat of 2018.
Mainland Regional High School's Kevin Antczak and Egg Harbor Township's Olivia Shafer won the boys and girls races, respectively, while the Ocean City boys and girls won in team scoring.
Despite all of his high school success in the sport, Antczak was still in awe when he crossed the finish line to secure back-to-back championships.
"I'm definitely really grateful and blessed," the 17-year-old senior said. "Coming into high school, I never thought I would be doing stuff like (repeating as the CAL champion). So, (for) my last one, it really means a lot to me."
Antczak, of Northfield, finished the 5-kilometer run in 15 minutes, 54.52 seconds. He was 47 seconds ahead of the runner-up, Ocean City senior Luke Kramer.
The Mainland senior plans to run in college, and is undecided on where he will attend.
In the girls race, Ocean City's Alexa Palmieri and Casey McLees started at a pace that Shafer thought was a bit too fast; so, the EHT senior hung back for the first 10 minutes before overtaking them both and keeping that lead for the final nine.
"I like to run very evenly so it's not as hard at the end," said Shafer, 17, of EHT. "They went out a little faster than I wanted to, so I just stayed within myself and pushed myself the whole time."
Shafer finished in 18:57.41. She plans to run in college, and is deciding between Rutgers, Rowan, Stockton, Kutztown and Delaware.
With their girls and boys teams, the Ocean City Red Raiders pride themselves on the strength of their packs. Both of them finished with 27 points to win their respective team championships.
"Every day I'm with them, I appreciate the work ethic they have, and the commitment they have to the sport," girls coach Trish Henry said of her team. "And I think that carries over year to year. They want to be part of something, and they enjoy the camaraderie."
Palmieri (19:34.35) and McLees (19:53.37) took second and third behind Shafer. The Raiders also had Rebecca Miller in sixth (20:57.53), Erin Hanlon in eighth (21:15.61) and Emma Sardy in 10th (21:20.09). All seven of their runners finished in the top 20.
The boys were just as strong, with their last finisher of seven taking 13th place.
"We really have tried to emphasize the unified pack running," boys coach Matt Purdue said. "We were hoping to be a little tighter today than we were, but we were glad to see our top five up in the top 10 of the race."
Behind Kramer were Brendan Schlatter in fourth (16:55.26), Owen Ritti in sixth (16:59.71), Max Kelly in seventh (17:01.72) and Anthony Conte in eighth (17:09.02).
South Jersey teams will have the next week off before sectional championships on Nov. 9. The Delsea Regional meet begins at 10 a.m.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.