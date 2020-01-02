Antonio Sydnor scored 27 points to help the Bridgeton High School boys basketball team defeat Absegami 68-31 on Thursday night in a Cape-Atlantic League interdivisional game.
Sydnor hit four 3-pointers and also had a team-high four assists and five steals. Jabril Bowman scored 18 points and had nine rebounds, and Deshawn Mosley and Domitris Mosley each had seven points.
Also scoring for Bridgeton (2-1): Dallas Carper (6), Ladarian Armstead (2).
Absegami dropped to 0-3. No other information was available.
Absegami: 9 11 5 6−31
Bridgeton: 18 16 27 7−68
Girls basketball
No. 5 Middle Township 66,
Holy Spirit 27
Kira Sides led host Middle Township with 23 points and seven assists, and Kate Herlihy scored 14 points. The Panthers are No. 5 in The Press Elite 11. Sides and Herlihy each had a team-high eight rebounds and five steals.
Aubrey Hunter contributed eight points and two blocks for Middle (3-1), and Raine DeRose had six points and four rebounds.
Other scorers for Middle: Jada Elston (4), Madison Barber (4), Brianna Robinson (3), Kylie Graham (2), Brynn Bock (2).
Holy Spirit fell to 0-3. No other information was available.
Holy Spirit: 7 6 5 9−27
Middle Township: 19 15 25 7−66
Pennsauken Tech 48,
Pleasantville 31
Shania Watkins led host Pleasantville with 18 points and had seven steals and four assists. Thalia Rodriguez added six points and three steals, and Lexis Keith had six points. Khaliyah Haraskin had one point, five steals and five rebounds.
Jae’lla Summons topped Pennsauken Tech with 15 points, and Junasia Washington had 13. Jack Duran added 10 points, Hanna Moore scored six and Katia Rodriguez had four.
Boys bowling
Gloucester Tech 3, ACIT 1 : G: Alex Gonzalez (165 game, 474 series); Nicholas DiPietro (162 game, 451 series) ACIT: Asa McCarty (181 game, 500 set); Gavin Henry (161 game, 432 set).
Record—Gloucester Tech 2-5, ACIT 0-6.
Girls swimming
Toms River South 137,
Lacey Township 33
At Toms River YMCA, yards
200 Medley Relay—TRS (Sam Dugan, Anastasia Vasilakis, Jade Tricomy, Gracie Preslar) 2:00.82; 200 Freestyle—Kayla Romaine TRS 2:26.08; 200 IM—Tricomy TRS 2:25.42; 50 Freestyle—Preslar TRS 27.64; 100 Butterfly—Sadie Dickman TRS 1:13.07; 100 Freestyle—Camille Buccella TRS 1:05.52; 500 Freestyle—Vasilakis TRS 5:40.16; 200 Freestyle Relay—TRS (names not available) 1:57.72; 100 Backstroke—Dugan TRS 1:04.36; 100 Breaststroke—Preslar TRS 1:24.73; 400 Freestyle Relay—TRS (Dugan, Vasilakis, Tricomy, Ava Cloupe) 4:01.90.
Records—Toms River South 4-0; Lacey 1-3.
Boys swimming
Toms River South 100,
Lacey Township 69
At Toms River YMCA, yards
200 Medley Relay—TRS (Chase Garret, Dylan Citta, Vasilios Vasilakis, Liam Mackle) 1:44.43; 200 Freestyle—Lucas Whelan LT 1:58.06; 200 IM—Citta TRS 2:04.19; 50 Freestyle—Vasilakis TRS 23.50; 100 Butterfly—Peter Vanderwerf LT 1:00.43; 100 Freestyle—Vasilakis TRS 52.84; 500 Freestyle—Whelan LT 5:30.95; 200 Freestyle Relay—TRS (Citta, Mackle, Jack Parks, Vasilakis) 1:37.50; 100 Backstroke—Vanderwerf LT 1:03.50; 100 Breaststroke—Citta TRS 57.93; 400 Freestyle Relay—LT (Vanderwerf, Michael Spina, Whelan, Sean Cook) 3:46.92.
Records—Toms River South 4-0; Lacey 2-2.
Wrestling
Lacey Township 63,
Lakewood 12
106—Mason Heck LT by forfeit; 113—Jordan Lavelle LT p. Andres Ortega 1:18; 120—Andre Ferrauiolo LT d. Rasul Allen 8-3; 126—Edgar Silva LAKE p. Vinny Fantasia 1:44; 132—Miguel Mendoza LAKE p. Tyler Santana 3:00; *138—Colin Rolak LT p. Brian Aguirre :37; 145—Justin Cilento LT p. Mauricio Rodriguez 2:59; 152—Matt Coon LT p. Alex Vilchis 3:58; 160—Michael Angelo Santiago LT d. Juan Ramirez 7-4; 170—Logan Carter LT by forfeit; 182—Jackson Brandt LT p. Brayan Morales 1:24; 195—Gerard O’Connor LT p. Miguel Jimenez 1:26; 220—Vincent Ceglie LT by forfeit; 285—John Stevens LT d. Angel Gonzalez 7-5.
Records—Lacey 4-1.
Match began at 138
Barnegat 45,
Pinelands Reg. 28
106—Mason Livio P p. Dante Powell (2:50); 113—Jorge Ramos B by forfeit; 120—Mark Siino P d. Aidan Reiser B md. 18-7; 126—Austin Koeppen P p. Michael Pizza (1:12); 132—Alizer Ruiz B d. Thomas Rosetti 5-3; 138—Travis Brown P d. Michael DiPianta 6-5; 145—Kevin Fazio B p. Matthew Albanese (2:39); 152—James Circle B p. Thomas Exel (1:59); 160—Gavin Stewart P d. Timothy Crudup 5-1; 170—Mason Bayer p. Dylan Servis (1:14); 182—Rashidi Alleyne B by forfeit; 195—Luis Salto Villanueva B by forfeit; 220—Thomas McNeil P p. Ryan Buckley (1:41); 285—Griffin Jackstadt B p. Avery Maski (4:47).
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.