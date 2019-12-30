CHERRY HILL TOWNSHIP — The Wildwood Catholic High School boys basketball team didn’t get what it wanted Monday night.
But Crusaders coach Dave DeWeese said the Crusaders got what they needed.
Archbishop Wood beat Wildwood Catholic 54-52 in a DaJuan Wagner Play by Play Classic game at Cherry Hill East. Daeshon Shepherd partially blocked a Wildwood Catholic reverse layup at the buzzer.
Wildwood Catholic is ranked No. 1 in The Press Elite 11.
“This is good for us,” DeWeese said. “It’s a wake-up call, knocks us off our horse a bit. Hopefully, it makes them realize they have to stay more focused.”
Senior forward Taj Thweatt led Wildwood Catholic with 19 points and 12 rebounds. Senior guard Jahlil White scored 16 and grabbed seven rebounds.
Wildwood Catholic (4-1) had its opportunities, The Crusaders twice had the ball up one point in the fourth quarter but could not convert ill-advised drives to the basket. The Crusaders also missed the front end of one-an-one foul shot while leading by one point with 41.5 seconds left.
“We need to be smarter with the ball,” Thweatt said. “We should have put this game away. We messed up.”
Rahsool Diggins (14 points) sank two foul shots with 33.9 seconds to give Wood a 53-52 lead. The Vikings never trailed again. Wood also grabbed a key offensive rebound after two missed foul shots to retain possession with 11 seconds left.
“What we’ve been preaching from day one is little things,” Wood coach John Mosco said. “Daeshon didn’t give up and got the block at the end.”
Monday’s showcase event is named after Wagner, who led Camden to the 2000 Tournament of Champions title. He is one of the greatest players in state history and his son D.J. Wagner is now a Camden freshman. The Panthers played perennial Philadelphia Catholic League power Roman Catholic in Monday’s finale.
Wood (5-3) is one of Pennsylvania’s top teams. The Vikings have played four games in Hawaii this season, and one of its losses was a 130-128, seven-overtime defeat to nationally-ranked Paul VI of Fairfax, Virginia.
Few Cape-Atlantic League teams have begun a season with as much ballyhoo as the Crusaders have. Wildwood Catholic has won two-straight CAL titles and will compete in several high-profile showcase events this season.
Fans jammed into every corner of Cherry Hill East’s steamy gym. Other fans stood two- and three-deep along the baseline.
Wildwood Catholic started in a zone defense.
The Vikings sank 4 of 9 3-pointers in the first eight minutes and built a 10-point lead. Wildwood Catholic has gotten off to several slow starts this season.
“We need to pick it up in the beginning of these games,” Thweatt said.
Wildwood Catholic switched to man-to-man for the second quarter. Archbishop Wood was 0 for 4 from 3-point range and scored just one basket in that period.
Wildwood Catholic methodically grinded its way back into the game from the second quarter on.
In addition to White and Thweatt, Wildwood Catholic got critical second-half baskets from DaShawn Lopez and Martin Anguelov.
Wildwood Catholic had two chances to take the lead in the final seconds.
Reserve forward Ben Church missed a 10-foot jumper with 17 seconds left, and David Zarfatti’s layup was partially blocked at the buzzer.
Wildwood Catholic won’t have to wait long to put into use the lessons it learned Monday.
The Crusaders meet state Group IV power Elizabeth at the Seagull Classic at Holy Spirit at 8 p.m. Saturday.
“We talk to them all the time about not losing focus the last half hour of practice and not doing what you need to do,” DeWeese said. “This is an example. Games come down to the last minute. It’s who executes better. We didn’t do it. We didn’t make the free throws. We didn’t box out, and we didn’t finish the layup. Those things hurt.”
Archbishop Wood 23 6 14 11 — 54
Wildwood Catholic 13 12 16 11 — 52
AW – Randolph 10, Diggins 14, Stinson 9, Newton 3, Shepherd 13, Kersey 5
WC – Hopping 8, Zarfatti 0, Lopez 4, Thweatt 19, White 16, Anguelov 3, Church 2
1. Sa’eed Nelson, St. Augustine, 2016
A two-time Press Boys Basketball Player of the Year, Sa’eed Nelson led the Hermits to the 2016 state Non-Pubic A title. He finished his career with 1,625 points, third best in school history.
2. Taj Thweatt, Wildwood Catholic, 2020
Thweatt averaged 20.2 points and 10.7 rebounds and led the Crusaders to the Cape-Atlantic League championship and the South Jersey Non-Public B final in 2018. Thweatt is committed to West Virginia.
3. Isaiah Morton, St. Augustine, 2011
Morton led the Hermits basketball team to the 2011 state Non-Public A title. He finished as the school’s career scoring leader with 2,289 points.
4. Mike Gesicki, Southern Regional, 2014
Gesicki scored a Southern record 1,866 career points. He averaged 20.3 points, 12.1 rebounds and 3.4 blocks as a senior. He now plays for the Miami Dolphins.
5. Kyion Flanders, Wildwood, 2018
Flanders averaged 20.6 points, 4.3 assists and 5.6 rebounds. He finished his career with a school-record 2,137 career points.
6. Pat Holden, Lower Cape May, 2018
Holden led the Caper Tigers to the South Jersey Group II final. He averaged 22.7 points and 6.5 assists. Holden finished with 2,103 career points.
7. Jahlil White, Wildwood Catholic, 2020
In the 2018-19 season, the 6-foot-5 White averaged 18.5 points and 6.1 rebounds to help lead the Crusaders to the Cape-Atlantic League championship and the South Jersey Non-Public B final. White will play at Temple next season.
8. Justyn Mutts, St. Augustine, 2017
Mutts finished with 1,389 career points and the Hermits were 107-12 in his four seasons.
9. Osun Osunniyi, Mainland Regional, 2017
He averaged 14.4 points, 11.4 rebounds and 5.6 blocks. He now plays for Division I St. Bonaventure.
10. Ray Bethea Jr., Atlantic City, 2018
Bethea graduated with 1,651 career points – second most in A.C. history.
