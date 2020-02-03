Archie Lawler scored a game-high 23 points to lead the Lower Cape May Regional High School boys basketball team to a 60-56 victory over Cape May Tech in a Cape-Atlantic League nondivisional game Monday.
Lawler also made five 3-pointers for the Caper Tigers (7-10).
Damon Bencivengo added 13 points.
Jordan Pierce had 11. Joe Whitesell had six. Also scoring for the Caper Tigers were: Tommy Gault (3) and Tyler Pine (2).
Dylan Delvecchio led the Hawks (8-9) with 15 points. Devon Roach added 12. Robbie Pennington had 10. Orlando Torrez had nine. James Longstreet scored eight, including two 3-pointers.
Judah Thomas and David Farrow each added one.
LCM:12 17 18 13−60
CMT:14 17 13 12−56
Barnegat 58
Lacey Twp. 33
Jaxon Baker led the Bengals (13-4) with 21 points. Isaiah Gerena had 11. Brendan Revello and Tyler Quinn each added eight. Nicholas Revello scored six. Jared Krey and Ty’zon Jackson each had two.
Barnegat led 35-21 at halftime.
Donavon Bacchetta scored nine for the Lions (6-10). Carson Howard added six. Kalvin Kuhn and Jordan Cohen each had five. Matt Dolan and Jacob Bowles each added three. Troy Buxton scored two.
Southern Reg. 48
Central Reg. 36
Ben Ridgway had 25 points, five rebounds, three assists and two steals for the Rams (12-5). Jay Silva added 15 points and three rebounds. Nick Devane had four points and two rebounds. Noah Wasacz added three points and two rebounds. Luke Infurna had two points and two rebounds. Will Devane added four rebounds and two points.
Justin Soranno scored 12 points for the Lions (6-11). Eugene Brown added eight points. Marvin Goodwine Jr. scored six. I-Meer Johnson and Evan Agrapides each scored four. Cody Blocker added two.
Southern:11 10 14 13−48
Central:12 14 3 8−36
Lacey:11 10 9 3−33
Barnegat:19 16 10 13−58
Girls basketball
Our Lady of Mercy 30,
Buena Reg. 14
Jaiden Harris and Sydney Prescott each scored 10 for the Villagers (14-4).
Harris had 14 rebounds. Prescott added five rebounds. Drew Coyle had seven rebounds and four points. Ava Casale had six rebounds and four rebounds. Olivia Fiocchi had six rebounds and two points.
Bridgette Gilliano led the Chiefs (8-8) with seven points. Hailey Carano had five, Jessica Perella two.
OLMA: 6 9 10 5− 30
Lacey: 2 4 1 7−14
Lacey Twp. 59,
Barnegat 50
Cayli Biele had 16 points, four assists and two rebounds for the Lions (8-8).
Sarah Zimmerman had 13 points and six rebounds. Riley Giordano added 10 points and five rebounds. Maddie Bell had six points, five rebounds and four assists. Riley Mahan had three points.
Kya Joseph scored 23 points and had seven for the Bengals (6-12).
Cara McCoy added 19 points and seven rebouunds. Isabel Guiro had four points, four assists and four rebounds. Ashley Pringle and Erin Breyta each scored two.
Barnegat:16 8 8 18− 50
Lacey:14 12 16 17−59
Bridgeton 61,
Schalick 39
Tatyana Chandler led the Bulldogs (8-7) with 17 points. Nijah Tanksley added 16. Jada Edwards had nine.
Allannah Hadden and Abigal Moore each had six. Aaliyah Collins scored three.
Tia Furbush scored 24 for Schalick.
Schalick:8 11 14 6−39
Bridgeton:16 19 8 18−61
No. 8 Wildwood Cath.70,
Pleasantville 18
Marianna Papazoglou had 12 points for the Crusaders (15-2), who are ranked eighth in The Press Elite 11.
Roan Jacquelin and Kimmy Casiello each scored nine. Gabby Turco added eight. Adrianna Gray-Rivera had seven, Alyia Gray-Rivera six.
Lauren McCallion, Zariah Walker and Xiomara Walker each added two points.
Mitch Wathuran had four points for the Greyhounds (0-11).
Nayeli Lagres and Keani Durant each added three. Naja Chism scored two.
W. Catholic:37 13 12 9−70
Pleasantville:0 6 10 2−18
Woodbury 39
Cedar Creek 33
Ashley Nicolichia led the Pirates (5-12) with eight points.
Tay Tay Parker added seven. Jezlyn Cross and Gabbie Luko each had six. Abby Gunnels scored four. Ana Cintron had two.
Nyasia Clark had 18 points for Woodbury (14-3).
Alexandra Wilkinson added 12 for the Thundering Herd. Milani Harvey scored eight. Keisha Pierce had seven.
Woodbury:14 8 18 9−49
Cedar Creek:3 9 7 14−33
Central Reg. 58,
Barnegat 12
106—CR md. Anthony Ryan B 9-1; 113—CR p. Dante Powell B (2:03); 120—CR md. Aidan Reiser B 15-5; 126—Christian Baccigalupi B p. CR (2:41); 132—CR md. Miguel Sendecki B 17-7; 138—Michael DiPianta B d. CR 8-5; 145—CR tf. Kevin Fazio B (23-7, N/A); 152—James Circle B d. CR 12-5; 160—CR p. Matthew Giarratano B (3:17); 170—CR p. Mason Bayer B (2:09); 182—CR md. Rashidi Alleyne B (17-2, N/A); 195—CR by forfeit; 220—CR by forfeit; 285—CR by forfeit.
Records—NA.
Match began at 195 pounds
