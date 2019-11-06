Middle Pleasantville Football

Middle running back Karl Giulian (34) is brought down by Pleasantville’s Amin Bailey (6). Middle Township Pleasantville football held on Memorial Field in Cape May Court House, Friday Nov. 1, 2019. Dale Gerhard | For The Press

 Dale Gerhard

The high school football season continues with regional crossover games Thursday.

These contests are for teams that did not qualify for the playoffs. What follows is a preview of this week’s regional cross cover games involving teams from Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland and southern Ocean county.

Middle Township (4-4) at Barnegat (4-4)

Middle wide receiver Matt Marino has caught 25 passes for 275 yards. Barnegat tight end Isaiah Gerena has caught 24 passes for 319 yards.

5 p.m. Thursday

Bridgeton (1-7) at Egg Harbor Township (3-5)

6 p.m. Thursday

EHT beat Bridgeton 18-12 on Oct. 25.

Oakcrest (2-6) at Deptford Township (4-5)

6 p.m. Thursday

Senior linebacker Nysere Dunlap leads the Oakcrest defense with 60 tackles, 13 of them for losses.

Jackson Liberty (1-7) at Pinelands Regional (1-7)

6 p.m. Thursday

Pinelands comes off a 33-6 loss to Barnegat. Pinelands beat Jacksn Liberty 20-13 last season.

Lower Cape May Regional (2-6) at Haddon Heights (3-5)

11 a.m. Saturday

Lower senor running back Jonas Lumbruno has rushed 109 times for 850 yards and four touchdowns.

​Contact: 609-272-7209

MMcGarry@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMcGarry

