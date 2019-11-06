The high school football season continues with regional crossover games Thursday.
These contests are for teams that did not qualify for the playoffs. What follows is a preview of this week’s regional cross cover games involving teams from Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland and southern Ocean county.
Middle Township (4-4) at Barnegat (4-4)
Middle wide receiver Matt Marino has caught 25 passes for 275 yards. Barnegat tight end Isaiah Gerena has caught 24 passes for 319 yards.
5 p.m. Thursday
Bridgeton (1-7) at Egg Harbor Township (3-5)
6 p.m. Thursday
EHT beat Bridgeton 18-12 on Oct. 25.
Oakcrest (2-6) at Deptford Township (4-5)
6 p.m. Thursday
Senior linebacker Nysere Dunlap leads the Oakcrest defense with 60 tackles, 13 of them for losses.
Jackson Liberty (1-7) at Pinelands Regional (1-7)
6 p.m. Thursday
Pinelands comes off a 33-6 loss to Barnegat. Pinelands beat Jacksn Liberty 20-13 last season.
Lower Cape May Regional (2-6) at Haddon Heights (3-5)
11 a.m. Saturday
Lower senor running back Jonas Lumbruno has rushed 109 times for 850 yards and four touchdowns.
