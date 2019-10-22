Three players scored twice for the Atlantic Christian School girls soccer team in a 8-1 win over Pilgrim Academy in a Tri-State Christian Athletic Conference game Tuesday.
Chloe Vogel, Paige Noble and Emily Kelley each scored twice for the Cougars (12-2). Olivia Chapman and Maddie DeNick each scored once. Vogel had three assists. Eden Wilson added one assist.
Elaina Smith scored for Pilgrim.
Barnegat 2,
ACIT 1
Sofia Gialanella and Torre Stanish each scored once for the Bengals (9-9). Ashley Pringle and Jillian Jankowski each had an assist. Cara McCoy made five saves.
Grace Speer scored for the Red Hawks (8-12). Gabriella Cotto made 18 saves.
Mainland Reg. 2,
Middle Twp. 1
Camryn Dirkes scored both goals for Mainland (12-5).
Lila Schoen and Sage Glover each had an assist, and Katie Bretones made six saves.
The Panthers fell to 6-11. No other information was available.
From Monday
South Jersey Soccer Coaches Association Tournament quarterfinals
Ocean City 2,
Williamstown 1
The Red Raiders' Paige Panico scored the winning goal off an assist by Hope Slimmer. Faith Slimmer scored the first goal for Ocean City on an assist from Summer Reimet. Abbey Fenton made five saves.
Ocean City (18-1) in ranked fifth in The Press Elite 11.
Adrianna Cirucci scored on a penalty kick for the Braves. Madison Miskar had nine saves. Williamstown is ranked ninth in The Elite 11.
The Red Raiders will play Rancocas Valley in the semifinals at 6 p.m. on Wednesday at DeCou Fields in Cherry Hill.
Toms River South 7,
Lacey Twp. 4
Abby Olexa led Toms River South (9-5) with four goals and an assist.
Shayla Scully scored two goals. Paige Seitz had a goal and two assists.
Julia Towell, Emma Wagner and Hannah Olexa made an assist each. Holly Applegate had nine saves.
Rosio Cardena, Katie Patterson, Amira Cardena and Juliana Rettino scored goals for Lacey Township (9-5).
Patterson made two assist and Rettino one. Nicole Coraggio and Olivia Tarricone stopped five and seven shots, respectively.
