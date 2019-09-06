Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
ATLANTIC CITY — The Atlantic City High School football team did not win a game in 2018.
This season started much differently.
Jaheem Frederick caught a 23-yard touchdown pass from Corey Yeoman to lead the Vikings to a 21-13 victory over Egg Harbor Township in a West Jersey Football League interdivisional game at Dr. Jack Eisenstein Athletic Complex on Friday night.
Frederick, a junior defensive back and wide receiver, never played football before this season. He caught what turned out to be the game-winning touchdown with 7 minutes, 14 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter.
Atlantic City, which went 0-10 last season, had not won a game since Thanksgiving 2017, when it defeated Holy Spirit 36-32.
“It felt great,” said Frederick, 16, of Atlantic City. “I play basketball (for Atlantic City), and my friends told me to come out because they could maybe use me.”
Atlantic City trailed 13-0 at halftime and struggled to get anything going. But the Vikings were a different team in the second half.
“I let them be them,” Atlantic City second-year coach Leo Hamlett said. “I let them put it in their hands. This one is all about the team. The first 10 losses (last year), that was all me. This was all about them.”
The Vikings’ Shawn McGraw had two long runs late in the third quarter, including a 15-yarder that brought the Vikings to the EHT 1-yard line
Yeoman, a junior, took it in the end zone to put the Vikings on the board. Erick Nieto-Toxqui made all three of his extra point attempts.
“They came together as a team tonight and won that game for themselves,” Hamlett said. “They’ve been putting the work in on the field, and together, and they’ve been holding each other up. I can’t tell you how proud I am of them.”
On the ensuing drive, the Vikings’ Kasauhn Carpenter recovered a fumble when EHT was threatening to score.
But the Vikings couldn’t capitalize.
On third-and-7 on their next drive, however, Yeoman threw the ball up for grabs into end zone. It deflected off an EHT defender and Frederick hauled it in.
The Vikings took a 14-13 lead.
“We just came out (in the second half) with a different mindset,” Frederick said. “I’m still getting used to playing football. I just came out and did everything I could do.”
On the first play of the game from scrimmage, EHT junior defensive back Tommy Sweeny recovered a fumble and ran it back 21 yards for a touchdown and a 7-0 lead.
Late in the second quarter, Eagles senior defensive back Zahir McAllister made an interception that led to a a Tre McKenzie 3-yard TD run two plays later that extended their lead to 13-0 at halftime.
“We started out with some nice plays,” EHT coach Kevin Stetser said. “But there’s no sugar-coating a loss like this. You can’t let this Atlantic City team just hang around.”
EHT senior defensive tackle Stephen Moore Jr. also recovered a fumble early in the second quarter. Jack Schiavo had a 23-yard run, the Eagles’ longest of the night.
Last season, the Eagles finished 4-6, the most wins the program had since 2015. This year, they seek their first winning season since 2010.
“I told them we can’t dwell on this loss,” Stetser said. “But like I said, if you let teams hang around, they tend to make plays. We just need to regroup now.”
Atlantic City sophomore linebacker David Rios capped the scoring when he made an interception in the EHT end zone.
“I think we are going to do great this season,” Frederick said. “I think we are going to do great.”
EHT 7 6 0 0— 13
Atlantic City 0 0 7 0 14— 21
FIRST QUARTER
EHT — Swenny 21 fumble return (Martin kick)
SECOND QUARTER
EHT — McKenzie 3 run (kick failed)
THIRD QUARTER
AC — Yeoman 2 run (Nieto-Toxqui kick)
FOURTH QUARTER
AC — Frederick 23 pass from Yeoman (Nieto-Toxqui kick)
AC — Rios 3 interception return (Nieto-Toxqui kick)
Records: Atlantic City 1-0; EHT 0-1.
GALLERY: Egg Harbor Township at Atlantic City
