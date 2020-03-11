The Atlantic City High School boys and the Ocean City girls basketball teams will continue their pursuit of state titles Thursday.
Atlantic City will play South Brunswick in a state group IV semifinal at 5:30 p.m. at Egg Harbor Township.
Ocean City will face Westampton Tech in a state Group III semifinal at 5 p.m. at Deptford Township.
What follows is a preview of both games:
What: State Group III girls basketball semifinal
Who: Westampton Tech (20-8) vs. Ocean City (22-8)
When/where: 5 p.m. Thursday at Deptford
What’s next: The winner advances to Sunday’s state final at RWJ Barnabas health Arena in Toms River against the winner of Thursday’s other semifinal between Ramapao (27-3) and Warren Hills (22-8).
Inside the game: Ocean City started the season 1-5. The Red Raiders upset rival Mainland Regional 32-29 in the South Jersey final. Abbey Fenton averages 10 points for Ocean City, and Emma Finnegan averages 8.4 rebounds. The Red Raiders rely on defense. Westampton features standout seniors Ciara Brannon (12.7 points per game) and Nisea Burrell (17.6 points per game),
Whate: State Group IV boys basketball semifnal
Who: South Brunswick (25-5) vs. Atlantic City (23-6)
When/where: 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Egg Harbor Township
What’s next: Winner advances to the state final Sunday at Phillipsburg High School against the winner of Thursday’s semifinal between Elizabeth (23-4) and Paterson Kennedy (27-3)
Inside the game: Atlantic City relies on its defense and the inside scoring of Stephen Byard, who is averaging 26.8 points in the state tournament. South Brunswick beat Marlboro 72-71 in the Central Jersey final. South Brunswick features senior guard Devin Strickland (20.1 points per game) and Justin Carbone (19.9 ppg).
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.