Katie Master scored twice to lead the Atlantic City High School field hockey team to a 3-1 win over Absegami in a Cape-Atlantic League American Division game Monday.
Megan Dougherty had two assists for the Vikings (2-2). Alex Fader scored once. Alex Siganos had an assist. Najay’e Albright made nine saves.
Brooke Felix scored off an assist from Amber Conway for the Braves (2-4). Kayla Ospina made 11 saves.
Our Lady of Mercy 2,
Cedar Creek 0
Blannca Valerre and Adrianna Dodge each scored in the second half for the Villagers (2-2). Manya Karpiak made nine saves.
Gabbie Luko made nine saves for the Pirates (1-5).
Millville 5,
Vineland 0
Casey Etter scored all five goals for the Thunderbolts (3-1). Jaylene Williams had an assist. Alyssa McIsaac made seven saves.
Celina Rodriguez and Zareiah Jones combined for 12 saves for Vineland (0-3).
Ocean City 12,
Bridgeton 0
Tara McNally and Chloe Prettyman each scored twice for the Red Raiders. Bridget O’Kane, Molly Reardon, Camryn Flynn, Nya Gilchrist, Meredith Moon, Racheli Levy-Smith, Madison Afanador and Carly Hanin each scored once. Nora Bridgeford and Alyson Doyle combined for the shutout.
Southern Reg. 5,
Toms River North 1
Erika Barbera scored twice for the Rams (5-1). Maitland Demand had two assists and scored once. Kelsey Bigum and Kate O’Boyle each scored once. Kiera Lyons and Emily Raylman each had assists. Maddy Brown made one save.
Natalie Barr scored for Toms River North (3-2). Katie Marra made eight saves.
Barnegat 10,
Keyport 0
Shannon Schiverea scored three goals and had two assists for the Bengals (4-1). Haleigh Dengler and Ava Kennedy each scored twice. Madeline Schleicher, Brooke West and Mikenna Reiser each scored once.
Girls tennis
Middle Twp. 3,
Pleasantville 2
At Middle Twp.
Singles—Samantha Braun MT d. Yani Mcneil 4-6, 6-2, 7-5; Abigail Smith MT d. Tenaj Beaumont 6-1, 6-1; Imane Wicks P d. Sarina Wen 6-0, 1-6, 7-5.
Doubles—Christie Paul-Diana St. Martin P d. Ava Elisano-Riley Rekuc 7-5, 7-6; Samantha Payne and Aislin Robb MT d. Ah’lajzlah Gainer-Ke’Najia Jamison 6-3, 7-6.
Records— Middle Twp. 3-5; Pleasantville 1-4.
Absegami 3,
Atlantic City 2
At Absegami
Singles—Sarbjeet Devi A d. Juliet Loftus 6-0, 6-0; Olivia Hughes A d. Madison Condurso 6-2, 6-1; Kaelin Kwok A d. Mayla Burns 6-3, 6-2.
Doubles—Emily Monacello-Kylie Kaukeano AC d. Cassandra DeStefano-Simone Graziano 5-7, 6-0, 10-8; Ajra Jabin-Serena Su AC d. Aleeza Moschella-Lilynn Custodio 6-3, 6-3.
Records— Absegami 3-3; Atlantic City 2-5.
Holy Spirit 4, Cedar Creek 1
At Holy Spirit
Singles— Morgan Grimmi HS d. Charise Tigrado 5-7, 7-5, 10-1; Jenna Crawford CC d. Lorena Saavedra 6-1, 6-4; Sophia Pasquale HS d. Chloe Golebiewski 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles— Emily Gresham-Katie DeRitis HS d. Tasani Nethegani-Kat Pacheco 6-1, 6-4; Marlea Shannon-Cassidy Ross HS d. Jolia Flynn-Rebecca Einwec 6-1, 6-3.
Records— Holy Spirit 4-0.
Oakcrest 5,
Buena Reg. 0
At ABuena Reg.
Singles—Saloni Garg d. Madison Johnson 6-0, 6-0; Sydney Groen d. Cassidy Gerstle 6-0, 6-0; Anshruta Chidananda d. Veronica Butler 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles— Alexa Petrosh-Alexi Phommathep d. Gianna Scotti-Brooke Perez 6-0, 6-0; Cece Capone-Hannah Derringer d. Shelby Fulmer-Gianna Leslie 6-1, 6-0.
Records— Oakcrest 5-3; Buena Reg. 0-5.
Point Pleasant Boro 3
Pinelands Reg. 2
At Point Pleasant Borough
Singles— Dayana Auquilla PP d. Saige Pharo 6-3, 6-2; Emma Melito PP d. Britney Azarra 6-1, 6-2; Sarah Caldes PP d. Angie Papa 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles— Carley King-Holly Meyer PR d. Julia Ferrara-Charlotte St. Martin 7-6, 6-4; Courtney Burns-Emily Kaszuba PR d. Mackenzie Smith-Jayden Thompson 6-1, 6-1.
Records— Point Pleasant 3-3; Pinelands 1-5.
Donovan Catholic 5,
Barnegat 0
At Barnegat
Singles—Ava Cahill d. Madison Linton 6-1, 3-6, 10-3; Mara Stapleton d. Lily Spagnola 6-1, 6-3; Emma Conroy d. Alianna Aguiar 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles—Hannah Braverman-Nicole Tarabocchia d. Haley Jencik-Kiara Montanez 6-4, 6-4; Kylie Shuflat-Katie Polo d. Caitlin Anderson-Paige Menegus 6-1, 7-5.
Records—Don. Catholic 6-0; Barnegat 5-3.
Our Lady of Mercy 3,
Cedar Creek 2
At Cedar Creek (from Saturday)
Singles—Charisse Tigrado CC d. Grace Hamburg 6-1, 6-1; Jenna Crawford CC d. Lia D’Orio 6-0, 6-0 ; Maris Horner OLMA d. Chloe Golebiewski 6-0, 6-2.
Doubles—Julie Andaloro-Jessica Haddad OLMA d. Kat Pacheco-Tarani Nethagami 6-2, 6-3; Ava Valecce-Annalise Visalli OLMA d. Julia Flynn-Rebecca Einwec 3-6, 7-5, 6-2.
Records—OLMA 3-2; Cedar Creek 2-4.
