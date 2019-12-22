OCEAN CITY — The Atlantic City High School boys basketball team saw a win slip away Sunday.
The Vikings led by five points with a little more than two minutes left but lost to Mater Dei 53-51 in an Ocean City PBA Tipoff Weekend game at Ocean City High School.
After an Atlantic City missed layup, Mater Dei guard Peter Gorman sank a 13-footer to tie the score at 51 with 49 seconds left.
Gorman then made two foul shots with a 11.4 seconds left to give Mater the lead.
Atlantic City had its chances to tie, but the Vikings missed the front end of a one-and-one foul shot and saw a shot in the lane roll off the rim as the final seconds ticked off the clock.
Gorman sank 7 of 12 shots to lead Mater Dei (2-1) with 21 points.
Teriq Chapman scored 16 points and grabbed eight rebounds for the Vikings (1-1). Ja’Heen Fredericks had 10 points and seven rebounds for Atlantic City.
Mater Dei 7 27 6 13 - 53
Atlantic City 12 12 17 10 – 51
MD – Parland 9, Urban 11, Gorman 21, Drake 4, Cabrera 2, Tancredi 6
AC – Chapman 16, Byard 9, Fredericks 10, Jones 4, Palms 4, Watson 4, Daly 2, Hill 2
Holy Spirit 87,
Vineland 67
Christian Kalinowski scored 23 points, grabbed 12 rebounds and had six assists to lead the Spartans to the win in this Ocean City PBA Tipoff Weekend game.
Henry Rovillard sank 7 of 11 shots and scored 20 points for the winners, while Joe Glenn added 14 points.
Ryan Williams led Vineland with 18 points.
Vineland 7 12 21 27 — 67
Holy Spirit 19 15 23 30 — 87
V — Gaye 5, Shaw 2, Diggs 16, Davis 4, Williams 18, Colon 2, Harper 10, Kates 7, Holmes 1, Clark 2
HS — Cella 3, Rovillard 20, Smith 7, Kalinowski 23, Glenn 14, Smith 3, Wilkins 7, Gillespie 3, Green 2, Steward 2, Oakes 3
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.